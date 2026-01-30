Anzeige
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909
30.01.2026
Hexagon AB: Hexagon Year-End Report 1 January - 31 December 2025

Fourth quarter 2025

- Operating net sales of 1,429.2 (1,448.0) resulting in organic growth of 3%
- Net sales including acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,428.8 MEUR (1,448.0)
- Adjusted gross earnings of 964.1 (966.3) resulting in a 67.5% (66.7) gross margin
- Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) of 420.3 MEUR (450.3) resulting in a 29.4% (31.1) EBIT1 margin
- Adjusted earnings per share of 11.8 Euro cent (12.4)
- Earnings per share of 8.8 Euro cent (10.9)
- Cash conversion of 121% (116)
- Recurring revenue of 567.4 MEUR (582.5), 3% organic growth
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0.14 EUR (0.14) per share

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, ir@hexagon.com
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 30 January 2026.

Hexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. We provide the confidence that vital industries rely on to build, navigate, and innovate. From microns to Mars, our solutions ensure productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability in everything from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.


