Byggmax Group AB: Year-end Report Byggmax Group 1 January - 31 December 2025

Byggmax improves profitability and proposes a higher dividend

"Through a clear and determined focus on the core offering, strong customer engagement, and high operational efficiency, Byggmax has delivered an improved result during 2025. Profitability strengthened in each quarter and our financial position further improved. We are well positioned for the future."

Karl Sandlund, President and CEO

Full year 2025

• Net sales amounted to SEK 6,133 M (5,986), an increase of 2.5 percent.

• The Group's like-for-like sales increased by 3.4 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of 1.1 percent.

• EBITA amounted to SEK 361 M (233), an EBITA-margin of 5.9 percent (3.9).

• The net debt excluding lease liabilities amounted to SEK 354 M (618).

• The Board of Directors propose a dividend for 2025 of SEK 1.65 (0.75) per share.

The fourth quarter 2025

• Net sales amounted to SEK 1,057 M (1,073), a decrease of 1.6 percent.

• The Group's like-for-like sales decreased by 0.8 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of 1.3 percent.

• EBITA amounted to SEK -39 M (-52), an EBITA-margin of -3.7 percent (-4.8).

This is information that Byggmax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 30 January 2026 at 07:45 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Nathhorst, CFO Byggmax Group

Mobile: +46 76 119 00 40

E-mail: helena.nathhorst@byggmax.se

Karl Sandlund, CEO Byggmax Group

Mobile: +46 76 119 01 84

E-mail: karl.sandlund@byggmax.se

About Byggmax Group

Byggmax is a leading Nordic retail chain specializing in building materials and DIY products, with more than 210 stores across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Our business model is simple - we offer high-quality products for DIYers at the best prices on the market. Shopping with us is smart, easy, fast, and sustainable. In 2025, the Group reported net sales of SEK 6.1 billion and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2010.