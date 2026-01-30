Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
30.01.2026 10:48 Uhr
Smartee Denti-Technology Presents Proprietary "Mandibular Repositioning" Protocols for Class II Correction at AEEDC Dubai 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology, a pioneer in clear aligner solutions, showcased its advancements in biomechanics and orthopedic-orthodontic integration at the 30th UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai). During the event, the company introduced its GS Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology (MART) to the Middle East market, offering a new non-surgical approach for treating severe skeletal Class II malocclusions, a prevalent clinical challenge in the region.

Smartee Denti-Technology at the 30th UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai)

Clinical Spotlight: Redefining Class II Treatment

Moving beyond standard aligner therapy, Smartee's technology enables integrated orthopedic-orthodontic approach. Contributing to the conference's diverse scientific exchange, a technical lecture titled "A Newly Developed Clear Orthopedic Appliance in Treating Severe Skeletal Class II Malocclusions" was delivered to share the clinical application of this technology.

The presentation provided attendees with an in-depth analysis of how to utilize specially designed clear appliances to induce condylar adaptation and improve facial profiles. Key clinical protocols presented included:

  • Diagnostic Innovation: A new classification system for malocclusions involving Facial Convexity, Facial Concavity and Mandibular Deviation, which provides treatment strategy and modality.
  • Biomechanical Logic: Unlocking the mechanism of mandibular advancement to correct jaw discrepancies.
  • TMJ Remodeling: Evidence of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) adaptive remodeling in response to forward mandibular advancement.
  • Sequence of Treatment: The critical rationale for addressing mandibular position prior to leveling the Curve of Spee, preventing occlusal interference during the advancement phase.
  • Digital Precision: Utilizing proprietary algorithms to translate these orthopedic principles into precise, step-by-step aligner staging.
Lecture on Clear Aligners for Severe Skeletal Class - Malocclusions by Smartee Denti-Technology

Strategic Expansion in the Middle East

The emphasis on high-level clinical education aligns with Smartee's strategy for the Middle East, a market characterized by a rapid adoption of digital dentistry and high patient demand for facial aesthetic improvements.

"The Middle East is a region where clinicians are actively seeking solutions that bridge the gap between efficiency and biological stability," said Mr. Garie Zhou, International Sales Director at Smartee. "Our participation in AEEDC underscores our commitment to demonstrating that clear aligners can do more than align teeth-they can manage the jaw position. By combining our Mandibular Repositioning Technology with the local expertise of Middle Eastern orthodontists, we aim to elevate the standard of care for complex skeletal cases in the region."

Attendees exploring Smartee Denti-Technology's clear aligner solutions at AEEDC Dubai 2026

About Smartee Denti-Technology

Founded in 2004, Smartee is the leading provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions. Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has four research & development centers and four manufacturing bases in China and Spain. By serving over 99,000 doctors in over 57 countries, Smartee provides over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents, and adults.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.