Voltalia wins a new solar project in Tunisia

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, secures a 132-megawatt solar project in the Gabès region in south-east Tunisia

After winning the Sagdoud project in May 20241, followed by the Menzel Habib project in December 20242, Voltalia has been selected by the Tunisian government for the Wadi project. This new 132-megawatt solar project, located in the Gabès region not far from the Menzel Habib site, brings Voltalia's total capacity of projects set to enter construction in the country to nearly 400 megawatts. The geographical proximity of the Wadi, Menzel Habib, and Sagdoud projects will enable the optimization of synergies by pooling certain construction, transportation, and maintenance costs.

Construction will start in 2027, with commissioning scheduled for 2028. The plant will generate renewable energy corresponding to the electricity consumption of approximately 200,000 inhabitants. It will also support Tunisia's energy transition objectives by avoiding 120,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

This new project aims to support Tunisia's ambitious objectives: increasing the share of renewable energy to 30% of its electricity production by 2030, compared with only 6% as of the end of April 2025, according to the Energy Situation Observatory.

Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia, states: "We are very pleased to have been selected for this new project in Tunisia. This milestone not only strengthens our presence in a region with strong solar potential, but also enables us to support the country's energy ambitions more closely. I would like to commend the outstanding work of our local teams: thanks to their expertise and commitment, we are moving forward in a concrete and determined way toward achieving the objectives we share with our Tunisian partners."

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com- Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

