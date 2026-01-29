Worldline SA: Share capital reduction - Press release

Share capital reduction by reducing the nominal value of Worldline's shares

Paris La Défense - 29/01/2026 Worldline [Euronext WLN] (the « Company ») announces today the implementation of the share capital reduction by reducing the nominal value of the shares by decision of the Board of Directors dated 29 January 2026, taken in accordance with the first extraordinary resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 8 January 2026.

The nominal value of each share of the Company is reduced from sixty-eight euro cents (€0.68) to two euro cents (€0.02), and the share capital is consequently reduced from an amount of one hundred ninety-three million ninety-five thousand six hundred thirty-nine euros (€193,095,639) to an amount of five million six hundred seventy-nine thousand two hundred eighty-three euros and fifty cents (€5,679,283.50).

This transaction is purely technical and will have no impact on the stock price of the Company's shares, the number of shares outstanding, or the value of the Company's equity. It is part of the preparations for the total capital increase of c. €500 million announced during the capital market day on 6 November 2025, enabling its completion to be secured.

As a result of this share capital reduction, the Company's share capital remains composed of two hundred eighty-three million nine hundred sixty-four thousand one hundred seventy-five (283,964,175) ordinary shares.

