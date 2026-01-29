Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A116LR | ISIN: FR0011981968 | Ticker-Symbol: WO6
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 11:25
1,473 Euro
+2,29 % +0,033
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 18:42 Uhr
10 Leser
Worldline SA: Share capital reduction - Press release

Share capital reduction by reducing the nominal value of Worldline's shares

Paris La Défense - 29/01/2026 Worldline [Euronext WLN] (the « Company ») announces today the implementation of the share capital reduction by reducing the nominal value of the shares by decision of the Board of Directors dated 29 January 2026, taken in accordance with the first extraordinary resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 8 January 2026.

The nominal value of each share of the Company is reduced from sixty-eight euro cents (€0.68) to two euro cents (€0.02), and the share capital is consequently reduced from an amount of one hundred ninety-three million ninety-five thousand six hundred thirty-nine euros (€193,095,639) to an amount of five million six hundred seventy-nine thousand two hundred eighty-three euros and fifty cents (€5,679,283.50).

This transaction is purely technical and will have no impact on the stock price of the Company's shares, the number of shares outstanding, or the value of the Company's equity. It is part of the preparations for the total capital increase of c. €500 million announced during the capital market day on 6 November 2025, enabling its completion to be secured.

As a result of this share capital reduction, the Company's share capital remains composed of two hundred eighty-three million nine hundred sixty-four thousand one hundred seventy-five (283,964,175) ordinary shares.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Laurent Marie
E laurent.marie@worldline.com

Peter Farren
E peter.farren@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Sandrine van der Ghinst
E sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Virginie Bonnet
E virginie.bonnet@worldline.com

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payment technology, local expertise, and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses worldwide. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2024. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.


