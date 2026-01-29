Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.: Paramount Gold Receives Federal Approval for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) ("Paramount" or the "Company") announced today that the Record of Decision ("ROD") for its Grassy Mountain Gold Project ("Grassy Mountain"), located in Malheur County, Oregon has been signed.

The issuance of the ROD represents the culmination of the federal environmental review process under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA"). The Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) incorporates feedback received during the public comment period and reflects the BLM's rigorous environmental, socio-economic and alternative analysis to support responsible development on federal lands for the benefit of all stakeholders.

With the inclusion of Grassy Mountain on the United States Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council ("Permitting Council") FAST-41 Transparency Projects Permitting Dashboard in May 2025, the project has benefited from a streamlined and transparent review process for federal approval. The FEIS and ROD will be available on the BLM's permitting dashboard through the e-planning and FAST-41 portals. Additional information on the Grassy Mountain permitting process is available at www.grassymountaingold.com.

Paramount CEO, Rachel Goldman, commented, "The continued de-risking of Grassy Mountain reflects many years of thorough technical and environmental work, as well as sustained community engagement by Paramount and our dedicated consultants. We appreciate the commitment of the Oregon Bureau of Land management in managing an efficient and transparent review process ensuring the best possible project for all stakeholders. We welcome the Record of Decision as a historic milestone for both Grassy Mountain and the State of Oregon. With this approval, Grassy Mountain becomes a shovel-ready project that will contribute to the reinvigorated US mining industry, stimulating the local economy in Malheur County, Oregon with high-quality jobs".

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount's strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount holds a 100% interest in three projects: Grassy Mountain; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project ("Grassy") consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. Grassy contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

The Sleeper Gold Project is in Northern Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,474 unpatented mining claims (approximately 44,917 acres).

The drill ready Bald Peak Project in Nevada consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

