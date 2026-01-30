Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.01.2026
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 29 January 2026 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 96.26p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 100.07p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 111.30p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 January 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
