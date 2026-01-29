Youxin Technology Ltd Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) (the "Company" or "Youxin Technology"), a software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS") provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology Ltd, commented, "In fiscal year 2025, we successfully completed our initial public offering and a follow-on offering, which substantially improved the Company's liquidity and strengthened financial foundation. A key part of the R&D progress was the successful integration of AI models into our PaaS platform, enabling the generation of complex customized code through natural language and conversational interaction, which significantly enhanced development efficiency and user experience. With AI-enhanced solutions, we have already attracted clients from a broader range of industries, including cosmetics and cruise lines, and have reinforced the scalability of our platform. In parallel, by serving customers across multiple industries, we continued to expand the functionality of our PaaS platform and build multi-industry service capabilities, laying a solid foundation for a potential performance inflection in fiscal year 2026."

Mr. Lin added, "Fiscal year 2025 marked a year of execution and capability building. Total revenues reached $0.54 million, representing a 3% increase from fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by the restart of our customized customer relationship management (CRM) system development services. Our net loss for the year was largely attributable to non-recurring items, including IPO- and follow-on-offering-related professional fees, warrant-related expenses, and investment losses, rather than any deterioration in our core operating performance."

Mr. Lin continued, "The successful acquisition of Celnet Technology Co., Ltd. on October 29, 2025 advanced our internationalization strategy and enhanced our ability to serve multinational and large domestic enterprises through its extensive Salesforce implementation experience, further improving the practicality and enterprise readiness of our PaaS platform. Looking ahead, we plan to fully commercialize our R&D achievements and aim to achieve operating breakeven by fiscal year 2026. We will continue to promote our PaaS and SaaS solutions across various sectors and, together with our partners, pursue opportunities to expand into international markets, positioning the Company to support customers' overseas expansion and sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Overview

Revenue was $0.54 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 3% from $0.52 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit was $0.18 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.34 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin was 33% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 66% in fiscal year 2024.

Net loss was $9.65 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.28 million in fiscal year 2024, mainly due to the professional fees incurred during the IPO and the follow-up offering, investment loss, and loss on issuance of warrant liabilities.

Cash was $9.91 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $0.02 million as of September 30, 2024, significantly increasing cash reserves and liquidity.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $0.54 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 3% from $0.52 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly because the Company restarted the customized CRM system development services.





For the years ended September 30,





2025



2024

($)

Revenue



Cost of

Revenue



Gross

Margin



Revenue



Cost of

Revenue



Gross

Margin

Professional services



515,684





356,807





31 %



275,314





158,880







42 %

Payment channel services



21,590





-





100 %



206,526





-







100 %

Others



2,200





2,702





(23) %



39,401





20,768







47 %

Total



539,474





359,509





33 %



521,241





179,648







66 %



Revenue from professional services was $0.52 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 87% from $0.28 million in fiscal year 2024.

Revenue from customized CRM system development services was $0.29 million in fiscal year 2025. The Company did not generate revenue from customized CRM system development services in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the Company restarting the customized CRM system development service.





Revenue from the additional function development services was $38,808 in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 9% from $42,758 in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the less new needs of the function development from the existing clients for fiscal year 2025.





Revenue from subscription services was $0.19 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 18% from $0.23 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decreasing customized CRM system development services from 2023 to 2024, which led to the Company to provide less subscription service in the following periods.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $0.36 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 100% from $0.18 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.18 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.34 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin was 33% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 66% in fiscal year 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $3.04 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.73 million in fiscal year 2024.

Selling expenses were $0.13 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 38% from $0.09 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in advertising and promotion expenses. The increase of advertising and promotion expenses by $25,661 or 3,270% was primarily due to an increase in putting effort to the business promotion to expand customer base for fiscal year 2025, compared to fiscal year 2024.





General and administrative expenses were $2.75 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 454% from $0.50 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase for fiscal year 2025 was primarily due to the professional fees incurred during the IPO and the follow-up offering that were not directly attributable of the offerings were expensed as incurred.





Research and development expenses were $0.16 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 86% from $1.14 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily attributed to the decrease in labor related costs including salary and welfare by $0.90 million or 94% for fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024.

Other Income (Expense), Net

Total net other expense was $6.79 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to total net other income of $0.11 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to loss from investments of $2.74 million, issuance costs allocated to warrant liabilities of $0.88 million, and loss on issuance of warrant liabilities of $5.80 million in fiscal year 2025, partly offset by gains from change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $2.65 million.

Net Loss

Net loss was $9.65 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.28 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $1.04 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.14 in fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $9.91 million, compared to $0.02 million as of September 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.91 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.73 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was $3.03 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $360 in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $16.79 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.43 million in fiscal year 2024.

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses using its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform to develop, use and control business applications without the need to purchase complex IT infrastructure. Youxin Technology provides a customized, comprehensive, fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions that unify all aspects of commerce with store innovations, distributed inventory management, cross-channel data integration, and a rich set of ecommerce capabilities that encompass mobile applications, social media, and web-based applications. The Company's products allow mid-tier brand retailers to use offline direct distribution to connect the management team, distributors, salespersons, stores, and end customers across systems, apps, and devices. This provides retailers with a comprehensive suite of tools to instantly address issues using real-time sales data. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.youxin.cloud .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For more information, please contact:

Youxin Technology Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash

$ 9,912,327



$ 18,372

Restricted cash



24,298





24,649

Accounts receivable, net



213,772





176,607

Deferred contract costs



13,103





-

Amount due from a related party



17,486





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



295,559





122,676

Total current assets



10,476,545





342,304



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property and equipment, net



2,518





3,948

Deferred offering costs



-





478,108

Operating lease right-of-use assets



78,862





123,170

Other non-current assets



10,457





10,608

Prepayment for acquisition



210,704





-

Total non-current assets



302,541





615,834



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 10,779,086



$ 958,138



















LIABILITIES

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term bank loan

$ 318,865



$ 323,472

Accounts payable



34,190





31,350

Contract liabilities



30,024





215,768

Amount due to related parties



-





1,067,119

Operating lease liabilities - current



46,190





42,277

Payroll payable



1,134,532





1,869,436

Warrant liabilities



902,287





-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



87,439





40,299

Total current liabilities



2,553,527





3,589,721



















Operating lease liabilities - non-current



35,306





82,674

Total non-current liabilities



35,306





82,674



















TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 2,588,833



$ 3,672,395



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 17)

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)















Class A ordinary shares, ($0.008 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized,

2,325,550 and 278,809 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,

2025 and 2024, respectively) (1)



18,604





2,230

Class B ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

8,945,307 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

2024, respectively)



895





895



















Share subscription receivables



-





(3,125)

Additional paid-in capital



32,614,603





12,154,929

Accumulated deficit



(25,065,907)





(15,419,765)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



622,058





550,579

Total shareholders' equity (deficit)



8,190,253





(2,714,257)



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$ 10,779,086



$ 958,138









(1)

All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 80-for-1

reverse share split for Class A ordinary share of Youxin Technology Ltd, which was effective on September 30, 2025.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





2025



2024



2023





Years Ended September 30,





2025



2024



2023

REVENUES

$ 539,474



$ 521,241



$ 895,978



























COST OF REVENUES



(359,509)





(179,648)





(352,676)



























GROSS PROFIT



179,965





341,593





543,302



























OPERATING EXPENSES























Selling expenses



(130,792)





(94,481)





(225,926)

General and administrative expenses



(2,746,298)





(496,006)





(589,372)

Research and development expenses



(158,190)





(1,139,922)





(2,152,602)

Total operating expenses



(3,035,280)





(1,730,409)





(2,967,900)



























NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(2,855,315)





(1,388,816)





(2,424,598)



























OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME























Other income



539





134,802





99,053

Other expense



(24,271)





(21,435)





(17,693)

Loss from investments



(2,736,514)





-





-

Issuance costs allocated to warrant liabilities



(876,282)





-





-

Loss on issuance of warrant liabilities



(5,802,241)





-





-

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



2,647,942





-





-

Total other (expense) income, net



(6,790,827)





113,367





81,360



























NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES



(9,646,142)





(1,275,449)





(2,343,238)



























Income tax expense



-





(5,212)





-



























NET LOSS



(9,646,142)





(1,280,661)





(2,343,238)



























Accretion to redeemable preferred equity



-





-





(326,837)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(9,646,142)





(1,280,661)





(2,670,075)



























NET LOSS



(9,646,142)





(1,280,661)





(2,343,238)



























Other comprehensive income (loss)























Foreign currency translation income (loss)



71,479





(72,056)





(212,292)



























TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (9,574,663)



$ (1,352,717)



$ (2,555,530)



























Basic and diluted loss per share (1)(2)

$ (1.04)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.29)



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - basic

and diluted (1) (2)



9,311,589





9,224,116





9,224,116









(1)

All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 80-for-1 reverse

share split for Class A ordinary share of Youxin Technology Ltd, which was effective on September 30, 2025. (2)

Giving retroactive effect to the issuance of ordinary shares effected on April 21, 2023.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)



2025



2024



2023





Years Ended September 30





2025



2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities























Net loss

$ (9,646,142)



$ (1,280,661)



$ (2,343,238)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:























Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



-





572





(357)

Amortization of right-of-use assets



42,002





101,888





204,715

Loss from Investments, net



2,814,514





-





-

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(2,647,942)





-





-

Issuance costs allocated to warrants liabilities



876,282





-





-

Loss on issuance of warrant liabilities



5,802,241





-





-

Depreciation



1,355





6,816





12,293

Credit loss provision



-





4,664





-

Loss from termination of right-of-use assets



-





183





369

Changes in operating assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable



(39,166)





52,210





94,595

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(172,366)





18,020





69,605

Deferred contract costs



(13,103)





-





30,192

Amount due from a related party



(17,260)





-





-

Other non-current assets



-





16,950





28,368

Accounts payable



2,840





(21,098)





(14,007)

Operating lease liabilities



(43,455)





(100,073)





(207,881)

Payroll payable



(734,904)





404,216





102,096

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



47,096





19,107





(18,026)

Contract liabilities



(185,744)





49,140





(268,907)

Net cash used in operating activities



(3,913,752)





(728,066)





(2,310,183)



























Cash flows from investing activities























Proceeds from dispose of property and equipment



-





360





815

Purchase of short-term investment



(3,800,000)





-





-

Redemption of short-term investment



979,031





-





-

Prepayment for acquisition



(207,972)





-





-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(3,028,941)





360





815



























Cash flows from financing activities























Loan from related parties



-





792,283





284,292

Repayment to related parties



(1,038,283)





-





-

Repayment of short-term bank loan



(314,731)





(315,090)





-

Proceeds from short-term bank loan



314,731





315,090





321,834

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon initial public offering, net of

underwriting commissions, discounts and other offering costs of $1,253,000



9,097,000





-





-

Proceeds from issuance of units upon follow-on offering, net of underwriting

commissions, discounts and other offering costs of $730,000



5,270,064





-





-

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of Series A Warrants



4,486,999





-





-

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of Series B Warrants



731





-





-

Payment of offering costs



(1,028,932)





(360,893)





(121,248)

Collection of subscription receivable



3,125





-





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



16,790,704





431,390





484,878



























Effect of exchange rates on cash and restricted cash



45,593





(59,713)





5,194



























Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash



9,893,604





(356,029)





(1,819,296)



























Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year



43,021





399,050





2,218,346



























Cash and restricted cash at end of year

$ 9,936,625



$ 43,021



$ 399,050



























Cash

$ 9,912,327



$ 18,372



$ 399,050

Restricted cash

$ 24,298



$ 24,649



$ -

Cash and restricted cash at end of year

$ 9,936,625



$ 43,021



$ 399,050



























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information























Cash paid for interest expenses

$ 9,377



$ 10,237



$ 257

Cash paid for income tax

$ 264



$ -



$ -

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:























Accretion to redeemable preferred equity

$ -



$ -



$ 326,837

Exchange redeemable preferred equity with Class A ordinary shares

$ -



$ -



$ 12,154,929

Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease

liabilities

$ -



$ 140,844



$ -

Deferred offering costs charged against additional paid-in capital

$ 478,108



$ -



$ -



SOURCE Youxin Technology Ltd