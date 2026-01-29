Anzeige
WKN: A41H7V | ISIN: KYG9876W1125 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.01.26 | 21:46
1,380 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 22:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Youxin Technology Ltd Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) (the "Company" or "Youxin Technology"), a software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS") provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology Ltd, commented, "In fiscal year 2025, we successfully completed our initial public offering and a follow-on offering, which substantially improved the Company's liquidity and strengthened financial foundation. A key part of the R&D progress was the successful integration of AI models into our PaaS platform, enabling the generation of complex customized code through natural language and conversational interaction, which significantly enhanced development efficiency and user experience. With AI-enhanced solutions, we have already attracted clients from a broader range of industries, including cosmetics and cruise lines, and have reinforced the scalability of our platform. In parallel, by serving customers across multiple industries, we continued to expand the functionality of our PaaS platform and build multi-industry service capabilities, laying a solid foundation for a potential performance inflection in fiscal year 2026."

Mr. Lin added, "Fiscal year 2025 marked a year of execution and capability building. Total revenues reached $0.54 million, representing a 3% increase from fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by the restart of our customized customer relationship management (CRM) system development services. Our net loss for the year was largely attributable to non-recurring items, including IPO- and follow-on-offering-related professional fees, warrant-related expenses, and investment losses, rather than any deterioration in our core operating performance."

Mr. Lin continued, "The successful acquisition of Celnet Technology Co., Ltd. on October 29, 2025 advanced our internationalization strategy and enhanced our ability to serve multinational and large domestic enterprises through its extensive Salesforce implementation experience, further improving the practicality and enterprise readiness of our PaaS platform. Looking ahead, we plan to fully commercialize our R&D achievements and aim to achieve operating breakeven by fiscal year 2026. We will continue to promote our PaaS and SaaS solutions across various sectors and, together with our partners, pursue opportunities to expand into international markets, positioning the Company to support customers' overseas expansion and sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Overview

  • Revenue was $0.54 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 3% from $0.52 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit was $0.18 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.34 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross margin was 33% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 66% in fiscal year 2024.
  • Net loss was $9.65 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.28 million in fiscal year 2024, mainly due to the professional fees incurred during the IPO and the follow-up offering, investment loss, and loss on issuance of warrant liabilities.
  • Cash was $9.91 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $0.02 million as of September 30, 2024, significantly increasing cash reserves and liquidity.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $0.54 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 3% from $0.52 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly because the Company restarted the customized CRM system development services.



For the years ended September 30,




2025



2024


($)


Revenue



Cost of
Revenue



Gross
Margin



Revenue



Cost of
Revenue



Gross
Margin


Professional services



515,684




356,807




31 %



275,314




158,880





42 %


Payment channel services



21,590




-




100 %



206,526




-





100 %


Others



2,200




2,702




(23) %



39,401




20,768





47 %


Total



539,474




359,509




33 %



521,241




179,648





66 %


Revenue from professional services was $0.52 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 87% from $0.28 million in fiscal year 2024.

  • Revenue from customized CRM system development services was $0.29 million in fiscal year 2025. The Company did not generate revenue from customized CRM system development services in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the Company restarting the customized CRM system development service.

  • Revenue from the additional function development services was $38,808 in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 9% from $42,758 in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the less new needs of the function development from the existing clients for fiscal year 2025.

  • Revenue from subscription services was $0.19 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 18% from $0.23 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decreasing customized CRM system development services from 2023 to 2024, which led to the Company to provide less subscription service in the following periods.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $0.36 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 100% from $0.18 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.18 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.34 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin was 33% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 66% in fiscal year 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $3.04 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.73 million in fiscal year 2024.

  • Selling expenses were $0.13 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 38% from $0.09 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in advertising and promotion expenses. The increase of advertising and promotion expenses by $25,661 or 3,270% was primarily due to an increase in putting effort to the business promotion to expand customer base for fiscal year 2025, compared to fiscal year 2024.

  • General and administrative expenses were $2.75 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 454% from $0.50 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase for fiscal year 2025 was primarily due to the professional fees incurred during the IPO and the follow-up offering that were not directly attributable of the offerings were expensed as incurred.

  • Research and development expenses were $0.16 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 86% from $1.14 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was primarily attributed to the decrease in labor related costs including salary and welfare by $0.90 million or 94% for fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024.

Other Income (Expense), Net

Total net other expense was $6.79 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to total net other income of $0.11 million in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to loss from investments of $2.74 million, issuance costs allocated to warrant liabilities of $0.88 million, and loss on issuance of warrant liabilities of $5.80 million in fiscal year 2025, partly offset by gains from change in fair value of warrant liabilities of $2.65 million.

Net Loss

Net loss was $9.65 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.28 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $1.04 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.14 in fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $9.91 million, compared to $0.02 million as of September 30, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.91 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.73 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was $3.03 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $360 in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $16.79 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.43 million in fiscal year 2024.

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses using its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform to develop, use and control business applications without the need to purchase complex IT infrastructure. Youxin Technology provides a customized, comprehensive, fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions that unify all aspects of commerce with store innovations, distributed inventory management, cross-channel data integration, and a rich set of ecommerce capabilities that encompass mobile applications, social media, and web-based applications. The Company's products allow mid-tier brand retailers to use offline direct distribution to connect the management team, distributors, salespersons, stores, and end customers across systems, apps, and devices. This provides retailers with a comprehensive suite of tools to instantly address issues using real-time sales data. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.youxin.cloud.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For more information, please contact:

Youxin Technology Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)




September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024


ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash


$

9,912,327



$

18,372


Restricted cash



24,298




24,649


Accounts receivable, net



213,772




176,607


Deferred contract costs



13,103




-


Amount due from a related party



17,486




-


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



295,559




122,676


Total current assets



10,476,545




342,304











NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Property and equipment, net



2,518




3,948


Deferred offering costs



-




478,108


Operating lease right-of-use assets



78,862




123,170


Other non-current assets



10,457




10,608


Prepayment for acquisition



210,704




-


Total non-current assets



302,541




615,834











TOTAL ASSETS


$

10,779,086



$

958,138











LIABILITIES


















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Short-term bank loan


$

318,865



$

323,472


Accounts payable



34,190




31,350


Contract liabilities



30,024




215,768


Amount due to related parties



-




1,067,119


Operating lease liabilities - current



46,190




42,277


Payroll payable



1,134,532




1,869,436


Warrant liabilities



902,287




-


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



87,439




40,299


Total current liabilities



2,553,527




3,589,721











Operating lease liabilities - non-current



35,306




82,674


Total non-current liabilities



35,306




82,674











TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

2,588,833



$

3,672,395











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 17)


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)









Class A ordinary shares, ($0.008 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized,
2,325,550 and 278,809 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2025 and 2024, respectively) (1)



18,604




2,230


Class B ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
8,945,307 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and
2024, respectively)



895




895











Share subscription receivables



-




(3,125)


Additional paid-in capital



32,614,603




12,154,929


Accumulated deficit



(25,065,907)




(15,419,765)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



622,058




550,579


Total shareholders' equity (deficit)



8,190,253




(2,714,257)











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)


$

10,779,086



$

958,138





(1)


All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 80-for-1
reverse share split for Class A ordinary share of Youxin Technology Ltd, which was effective on September 30, 2025.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)




2025



2024



2023




Years Ended September 30,




2025



2024



2023


REVENUES


$

539,474



$

521,241



$

895,978















COST OF REVENUES



(359,509)




(179,648)




(352,676)















GROSS PROFIT



179,965




341,593




543,302















OPERATING EXPENSES













Selling expenses



(130,792)




(94,481)




(225,926)


General and administrative expenses



(2,746,298)




(496,006)




(589,372)


Research and development expenses



(158,190)




(1,139,922)




(2,152,602)


Total operating expenses



(3,035,280)




(1,730,409)




(2,967,900)















NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(2,855,315)




(1,388,816)




(2,424,598)















OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME













Other income



539




134,802




99,053


Other expense



(24,271)




(21,435)




(17,693)


Loss from investments



(2,736,514)




-




-


Issuance costs allocated to warrant liabilities



(876,282)




-




-


Loss on issuance of warrant liabilities



(5,802,241)




-




-


Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



2,647,942




-




-


Total other (expense) income, net



(6,790,827)




113,367




81,360















NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES



(9,646,142)




(1,275,449)




(2,343,238)















Income tax expense



-




(5,212)




-















NET LOSS



(9,646,142)




(1,280,661)




(2,343,238)















Accretion to redeemable preferred equity



-




-




(326,837)


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(9,646,142)




(1,280,661)




(2,670,075)















NET LOSS



(9,646,142)




(1,280,661)




(2,343,238)















Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation income (loss)



71,479




(72,056)




(212,292)















TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


$

(9,574,663)



$

(1,352,717)



$

(2,555,530)















Basic and diluted loss per share (1)(2)


$

(1.04)



$

(0.14)



$

(0.29)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - basic
and diluted (1) (2)



9,311,589




9,224,116




9,224,116





(1)


All per share amounts and shares outstanding for all periods have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 80-for-1 reverse
share split for Class A ordinary share of Youxin Technology Ltd, which was effective on September 30, 2025.

(2)


Giving retroactive effect to the issuance of ordinary shares effected on April 21, 2023.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)



2025



2024



2023




Years Ended September 30




2025



2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss


$

(9,646,142)



$

(1,280,661)



$

(2,343,238)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:













Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



-




572




(357)


Amortization of right-of-use assets



42,002




101,888




204,715


Loss from Investments, net



2,814,514




-




-


Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(2,647,942)




-




-


Issuance costs allocated to warrants liabilities



876,282




-




-


Loss on issuance of warrant liabilities



5,802,241




-




-


Depreciation



1,355




6,816




12,293


Credit loss provision



-




4,664




-


Loss from termination of right-of-use assets



-




183




369


Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable



(39,166)




52,210




94,595


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(172,366)




18,020




69,605


Deferred contract costs



(13,103)




-




30,192


Amount due from a related party



(17,260)




-




-


Other non-current assets



-




16,950




28,368


Accounts payable



2,840




(21,098)




(14,007)


Operating lease liabilities



(43,455)




(100,073)




(207,881)


Payroll payable



(734,904)




404,216




102,096


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



47,096




19,107




(18,026)


Contract liabilities



(185,744)




49,140




(268,907)


Net cash used in operating activities



(3,913,752)




(728,066)




(2,310,183)















Cash flows from investing activities













Proceeds from dispose of property and equipment



-




360




815


Purchase of short-term investment



(3,800,000)




-




-


Redemption of short-term investment



979,031




-




-


Prepayment for acquisition



(207,972)




-




-


Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(3,028,941)




360




815















Cash flows from financing activities













Loan from related parties



-




792,283




284,292


Repayment to related parties



(1,038,283)




-




-


Repayment of short-term bank loan



(314,731)




(315,090)




-


Proceeds from short-term bank loan



314,731




315,090




321,834


Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon initial public offering, net of
underwriting commissions, discounts and other offering costs of $1,253,000



9,097,000




-




-


Proceeds from issuance of units upon follow-on offering, net of underwriting
commissions, discounts and other offering costs of $730,000



5,270,064




-




-


Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of Series A Warrants



4,486,999




-




-


Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of Series B Warrants



731




-




-


Payment of offering costs



(1,028,932)




(360,893)




(121,248)


Collection of subscription receivable



3,125




-




-


Net cash provided by financing activities



16,790,704




431,390




484,878















Effect of exchange rates on cash and restricted cash



45,593




(59,713)




5,194















Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash



9,893,604




(356,029)




(1,819,296)















Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year



43,021




399,050




2,218,346















Cash and restricted cash at end of year


$

9,936,625



$

43,021



$

399,050















Cash


$

9,912,327



$

18,372



$

399,050


Restricted cash


$

24,298



$

24,649



$

-


Cash and restricted cash at end of year


$

9,936,625



$

43,021



$

399,050















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information













Cash paid for interest expenses


$

9,377



$

10,237



$

257


Cash paid for income tax


$

264



$

-



$

-


Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:













Accretion to redeemable preferred equity


$

-



$

-



$

326,837


Exchange redeemable preferred equity with Class A ordinary shares


$

-



$

-



$

12,154,929


Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease
liabilities


$

-



$

140,844



$

-


Deferred offering costs charged against additional paid-in capital


$

478,108



$

-



$

-


SOURCE Youxin Technology Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
