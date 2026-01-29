Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 22:50 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.: First Reliance Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and calendar year 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income increased 218.6% to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $10.9 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share in 2024. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) increased 68% for the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. For calendar year 2025, operating earnings (Non-GAAP) totaled $9.5 million or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for calendar year 2024. This was an increase of $2.7 million, or 39.2%.
  • Book value per share increased $2.20, or 22.8%, from $9.68 per share at December 31, 2024, to $11.88 per share at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) increased $2.20, or 23%, from $9.59 per share at December 31, 2024, to $11.79 per share at December 31, 2025.
  • Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $9.6 million, which represents an increase of $1.2 million, or 14.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the increase was $165 thousand, or 1.75%.
  • Net interest margin increased during the fourth quarter of 2025 to 3.71%, compared to 3.66% in the third quarter of 2025, and increased 33 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • The fourth quarter of 2025 efficiency ratio improved to 71.08% down from 86.42% one year ago. The adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) improved from 78.29% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 71.59% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Total loans held for investment decreased slightly by $62 thousand, or 0.03% annualized, to $779.9 million at December 31, 2025, from $780.0 million at September 30, 2025. On a year-to-date basis, loans grew $26.2 million, or 3.5%. Excluding the loans that paid off or paid down in North Carolina, where two offices were sold in the second quarter of 2025, and in the declines in indirect automobile loan portfolio, 2025 loan growth totaled $53.7 million, or 7.1%.
  • Total deposits decreased $11.2 million, or 4.6% annualized, to $948.1 million at December 31, 2025, from $959.3 million at September 30, 2025.
  • Asset quality remains steady, even with nonperforming assets increasing to $2.5 million, or 0.23% of total assets at December 31, 2025, compared to $369 thousand, or 0.03% of total assets at September 30, 2025. This increase was related to an owner-occupied real estate loan in North Carolina totaling $1.4 million and two mortgage loans that are 90 days past due and still accruing. These loans are fully collateralized and no losses are expected.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited as we head into 2026 given our teams performance in 2025 and the momentum created. In summary, our calendar year 2025 results included operating earnings per share improvement of 39% to $1.14 per diluted share compared to $0.82 per diluted share in 2024. Our net interest margin increased 36 basis points to 3.61% and our adjusted efficiency ratio improved to 72.5% in 2025, down from 77.6% in 2024. Tangible book value per share grew $2.20 per share, an increase of 23%, to $11.79, in 2025. Loan growth exceeded $53.7 million, or 7.1%, excluding the decline from the loan portfolios in North Carolina and from indirect automobiles. Credit quality remained sound with low nonperforming assets and low net charge-offs. It is truly rewarding to see the First Reliance Bank team perform well for our customers and communities, resulting in strong financial results and momentum for 2026."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31


Dec 31


Dec 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024


2025


2024

Earnings:










Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 2,926

$ 2,714

$ 3,653

$ 1,613

$ 918


$ 10,906


$ 5,923

Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)

2,852

2,714

2,249

1,665

1,698


9,480


6,813

Earnings per common share, diluted (GAAP)

0.36

0.33

0.44

0.19

0.11


1.31


0.71

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (Non-GAAP)

0.35

0.33

0.27

0.20

0.21


1.14


0.82

Total revenue(1)

12,353

12,238

13,920

11,158

9,809


49,669


39,580

Net interest margin

3.71 %

3.66 %

3.53 %

3.49 %

3.38 %


3.61 %


3.25 %

Return on average assets(2)

1.06 %

0.99 %

1.32 %

0.59 %

0.35 %


1.00 %


0.57 %

Return on average assets - Operating Non-GAAP(2)

1.03 %

0.99 %

0.81 %

0.61 %

0.64 %


0.87 %


0.66 %

Return on average equity(2)

12.83 %

12.55 %

17.84 %

8.15 %

4.66 %


12.90 %


7.97 %

Return on average equity - Operating Non-GAAP(2)

12.51 %

12.55 %

10.98 %

8.41 %

8.62 %


11.21 %


9.17 %

Efficiency ratio(3)

71.08 %

69.61 %

64.61 %

75.52 %

86.42 %


69.90 %


79.84 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP(3)

71.59 %

69.61 %

74.03 %

75.04 %

78.29 %


72.48 %


77.56 %


As of


Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Balance Sheet:






Total assets

$ 1,093,359

$ 1,097,846

$ 1,102,203

$ 1,097,389

$ 1,067,104

Total loans receivable

779,935

779,997

784,749

784,469

753,738

Total deposits

948,120

959,300

950,339

978,667

951,411

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

36.59 %

40.68 %

39.50 %

39.46 %

38.64 %

Loans to deposits

82.26 %

81.31 %

82.58 %

80.16 %

79.22 %

Bank Capital Ratios:






Total risk-based capital ratio

13.82 %

13.58 %

12.88 %

12.99 %

13.48 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.72 %

12.48 %

11.84 %

11.92 %

12.43 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.16 %

9.94 %

9.74 %

9.80 %

9.96 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.72 %

12.48 %

11.84 %

11.92 %

12.43 %

Asset Quality Ratios:






Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
total assets

0.23 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total
loans receivable

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.09 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average total loan receivables

(0.03 %)

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.08 %

0.00 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31


Dec 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024


2025

2024

Interest income









Loans

$ 11,518

$ 11,842

$ 11,657

$ 11,293

$ 11,053


$ 46,310

$ 42,814

Investment securities

2,302

2,300

2,145

2,166

2,015


8,913

7,831

Other interest income

406

323

505

318

512


1,552

1,845

Total interest income

14,226

14,465

14,307

13,777

13,580


56,775

52,490

Interest expense









Deposits

4,215

4,536

4,703

4,468

4,613


17,922

18,414

Other interest expense

393

476

495

544

564


1,908

2,695

Total interest expense

4,608

5,012

5,198

5,012

5,177


19,830

21,109

Net interest income

9,618

9,453

9,109

8,765

8,403


36,945

31,381

Provision for credit losses

76

90

88

707

141


961

320

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

9,542

9,363

9,021

8,058

8,262


35,984

31,061

Noninterest income









Mortgage banking income

1,405

1,577

1,586

1,351

1,207


5,919

4,803

Service fees on deposit accounts

405

412

299

319

327


1,435

1,297

Debit card and other service charges,
commissions, and fees

527

531

543

529

550


2,130

2,165

Income from bank owned life insurance

107

108

104

102

108


421

418

Loss on sale of securities, net

(294)

-

-

(182)

(146)


(476)

(308)

Gain on sale of branches

-

-

2,313

-

-


2,313

-

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

140

-


140

-

Gain (loss) on disposal /write down of fixed assets

382

-

(200)

-

(838)


182

(818)

Other income

203

157

166

134

198


660

642

Total noninterest income

2,735

2,785

4,811

2,393

1,406


12,724

8,199

Noninterest expense









Compensation and benefits

5,499

5,431

5,574

5,281

5,028


21,785

19,281

Occupancy and equipment

725

736

770

791

890


3,022

3,417

Data processing, technology, and communications

1,216

1,061

1,143

1,156

1,184


4,576

4,336

Professional fees

85

195

248

153

268


681

739

Marketing

71

155

175

123

103


524

431

Other

1,185

941

1,083

923

1,003


4,132

3,396

Total noninterest expense

8,781

8,519

8,993

8,427

8,476


34,720

31,600

Income before provision for income taxes

3,496

3,629

4,839

2,024

1,192


13,988

7,660

Income tax expense

570

915

1,186

411

273


3,082

1,737

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 2,926

2,714

3,653

1,613

$ 919


$ 10,906

$ 5,923

(Subtract) Addback (gain) loss on fixed assets, net of tax

(320)

-

151

-

646


(169)

631

Subtract gain on sale of branches, net of tax

-

-

(1,746)

-

-


(1,746)

-

Subtract gain on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax

-

-

-

(111)

-


(111)

-

Addback expenses related to branch sale, net of tax

-

-

190

18

21


208

21

Addback securities losses, net of tax

246

-

-

145

113


391

238

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

$ 2,852

$ 2,714

$ 2,248

$ 1,665

$ 1,699


$ 9,479

$ 6,813

Weighted average common shares - basic

7,745

7,902

7,892

7,868

7,851


7,851

7,847

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,218

8,349

8,350

8,331

8,274


8,328

8,294

Basic net income per common share*

$ 0.38

$ 0.34

$ 0.46

$ 0.21

$ 0.12


$ 1.39

$ 0.75

Diluted net income per common share*

$ 0.36

$ 0.33

$ 0.44

$ 0.19

$ 0.11


$ 1.31

$ 0.71

Operating basic net income per common share (nonGAAP)*

$ 0.37

$ 0.34

$ 0.28

$ 0.21

$ 0.22


$ 1.21

$ 0.87

Operating diluted net income per common share (nonGAAP)*

$ 0.35

$ 0.33

$ 0.27

$ 0.20

$ 0.21


$ 1.14

$ 0.82


*Note that the sum of the quarterly earnings per share may not equal the full YTD earnings per share result due to rounding of earnings per share each
quarter, given the weighted average shares outstanding basic and diluted.


Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $2.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Operating net income (Non-GAAP), for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $2.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $10.9 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024. On an operating basis, diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $1.14 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, which includes adding back the impact of securities losses, net of tax, and the impact of expenses related to the branch sales, net of tax, offset by subtracting the gain recognized on the sale of branches, net of tax, the impact of net gain from the sale of fixed assets, net of tax and the gain from the early extinguishment of debt, net of tax, compared to $0.82 per operating earnings per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $2.7 million, an increase of $1.3 million from $1.4 million for the same period in 2024. Noninterest income was primarily driven by mortgage banking income which totaled $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and increase of $200 thousand. In addition, fixed assets were written down $838 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a gain on the sale of fixed assets of $382 thousand, an increase of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. These increases were partially offset by $148 thousand increase in securities losses.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, noninterest income increased by $4.5 million, driven primarily by improved mortgage banking income of $1.1 million, gain on sale of branches of $2.3 million, increase in gain/loss on disposal / write downs of fixed assets of $1.0 million and gain on the early extinguishment of debt of $140 thousand. These increases were partially offset by the increase in securities losses of $168 thousand.

Noninterest expense, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $8.8 million, an increase of $303 thousand from $8.5 million for the same period in 2024. This increase in expense was primarily driven by an increase in compensation and benefits of $471 thousand due primarily to mortgage commissions and incentive compensation expense, and the increase in other expense of $182 thousand which was associated with the expense of state income tax credits purchased in the fourth quarter of 2025 of $336 thousand. This increase (of $336 thousand) was partially offset by the reduction of various expenses including lower fraud and forgery losses, lower legal fees associated with loan closings, and lower costs related to branches sold. The increases discussed above were partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment expense of $165 thousand, primarily related to reduced expense due to the disposal of the North Carolina branch locations and lower professional fees of $183 thousand, due primarily to the lower audit expense associated with FDICIA compliance and lower consultant fees.

Noninterest expense, for year-end December 31, 2025, was $34.7 million and increased $3.1 million from the calendar year 2024. This increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to the increase in compensation and benefits of $2.5 million attributable to increases in salaries of $662 thousand, mortgage commissions of $692 thousand, incentive / bonus expense of $278 thousand and performance-based stock compensation expense of $917 thousand. Other expense increased by $736 thousand, which was primarily attributable to the expense for purchased state income tax credit of $336 thousand and increased expenses related to the sale of the two branches in North Carolina of $258 thousand. The other categories of noninterest expense resulted in a net $120 thousand reduction in expense.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the company purchased state income tax credits (discussed above). These credits reduced state income tax expense by $400 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025. This impact was reflected in income tax expense of $570 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $915 thousand in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating adjustments - 4Q 2025

During the fourth quarter, the company sold a property in Florence which resulted in a gain of $382 thousand and sold five securities resulting in a net loss of $294,000.

There were no operating adjustments in 3Q 2025.

Operating adjustments - 2Q 2025

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold the two North Carolina locations to Carter Bank from Virginia. This sale resulted in a gain of $2.3 million on the deposits assumed by Carter Bank, before expenses. Expenses directly related to the branches sold totaled $252 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. Operating net income reflects the removal of these two items. Total deposits assumed by Carter Bank were $55.9 million. No loans were acquired in this transaction by Carter Bank.

Additionally, the Company wrote down a parcel of land in North Charleston by $200 thousand. This parcel remains for sale. Operating net income reflects the add back of this item, net of tax, totaling $151 thousand.

Operating adjustments - 1Q 2025

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded the following non-recurring transactions:

  • Paid off subordinated indebtedness of $1.0 million with $860 thousand, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $140 thousand,
  • Recorded pre-tax securities losses of $182 thousand, and
  • Recorded pre-tax branch disposal related costs of $23 thousand.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited - QTD



For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/

($ in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets












Interest-earning assets












Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$ 38,387

$ 377

3.90 %


$ 35,237

$ 296

3.33 %


$ 44,366

$ 485

4.35 %

Investment securities

200,724

2,302

4.55 %


193,519

2,300

4.72 %


179,750

2,015

4.46 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,534

29

7.50 %


1,795

26

5.84 %


1,524

27

6.99 %

Loans held for sale

11,234

153

5.40 %


12,381

301

9.65 %


21,610

322

5.93 %

Loans

777,941

11,365

5.80 %


780,426

11,541

5.87 %


741,672

10,731

5.76 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,029,820

14,226

5.48 %


1,023,358

14,465

5.61 %


988,922

13,580

5.46 %

Allowance for credit losses

(8,781)




(8,508)




(8,317)



Noninterest-earning assets

81,142




80,739




78,137



Total assets

$ 1,102,181




$ 1,095,588




$ 1,058,742















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity












Interest-bearing liabilities












NOW accounts

$ 97,249

$ 171

0.70 %


$ 123,107

$ 230

0.74 %


$ 140,981

$ 245

0.69 %

Savings & money market

431,489

2,758

2.54 %


410,051

2,893

2.80 %


405,445

2,910

2.86 %

Time deposits

159,962

1,286

3.19 %


168,116

1,413

3.33 %


160,417

1,458

3.62 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

688,700

4,215

2.43 %


701,274

4,536

2.57 %


706,843

4,613

2.60 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

15,272

144

3.74 %


20,652

217

4.17 %


16,332

202

4.93 %

Subordinated debentures

19,783

249

4.99 %


19,775

259

5.19 %


25,750

362

5.59 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

723,755

4,608

2.53 %


741,701

5,012

2.68 %


748,925

5,177

2.75 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

273,881




253,702




217,863



Other liabilities

13,360




13,666




13,118



Shareholders' equity

91,185




86,519




78,836



Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$ 1,102,181




$ 1,095,588




$ 1,058,742















Net interest income (tax
equivalent) / interest
rate spread


$ 9,618

2.95 %



$ 9,453

2.93 %



$ 8,403

2.71 %

Net Interest Margin



3.71 %




3.66 %




3.38 %













Cost of funds, including noninterest-
bearing deposits



1.83 %




2.00 %




2.13 %

Net interest income, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $9.6 million compared to $8.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This increase was the result of an increase in interest income of $646 thousand and a decrease in interest expense of $569 thousand. This resulted in an improved net interest margin to 3.71% from 3.38% one year ago. Loans and securities had the largest gains in income and in yields compared to the prior year, partially offset by interest- bearing cash and fed funds sold. While lower yields in all categories of interest-bearing liabilities, except NOW accounts, contributed to the improved net interest margin. In addition, the total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased to 1.83% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 2.13% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited - YTD



For the Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets








Interest-earning assets








Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$ 38,027

$ 1,443

3.79 %


$ 38,357

$ 1,718

4.48 %

Investment securities

190,321

8,913

4.68 %


172,932

7,831

4.53 %

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,671

109

6.52 %


1,803

127

7.01 %

Loans held for sale

14,847

1,171

7.89 %


20,827

1,369

6.57 %

Loans

777,863

45,139

5.80 %


731,688

41,445

5.66 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,022,729

56,775

5.55 %


965,607

52,490

5.44 %

Allowance for credit losses

(8,619)




(8,427)



Noninterest-earning assets

80,639




78,987



Total assets

$ 1,094,749




$ 1,036,167











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Interest-bearing liabilities








NOW accounts

$ 131,197

$ 873

0.67 %


$ 140,923

$ 1,018

0.72 %

Savings & money market

424,109

11,650

2.75 %


373,626

11,008

2.95 %

Time deposits

160,932

5,399

3.35 %


172,522

6,404

3.71 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

716,238

17,922

2.50 %


687,071

18,430

2.68 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

18,364

766

4.17 %


22,313

1,221

5.47 %

Subordinated debentures

21,927

1,142

5.21 %


25,739

1,458

5.67 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

756,529

19,830

2.62 %


735,123

21,109

2.87 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

240,864




213,190



Other liabilities

12,818




13,508



Shareholders' equity

84,538




74,346



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,094,749




$ 1,036,167











Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
rate spread


$ 36,945

2.93 %



$ 31,381

2.57 %

Net Interest Margin



3.61 %




3.25 %









Cost of funds,including noninterest bearing deposits



1.99 %




2.23 %

Net interest income for calendar year 2025, $36.9 million compared to $31.4 million for calendar year 2024, an increase of $5.6 million. The net interest margin was 3.61% for 2025 compared to 3.25% for 2024. The yield on interest-earning assets improved by 11 basis points to 5.55%, led by loans and investment securities. Yields on all interest-bearing liabilities have declined in all categories, with total yield on interest-bearing liabilities declining by 25 basis points. The total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits was 1.99% in 2025 compared to 2.23% in 2024.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited



As of


Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents:






Cash and due from banks

$ 4,031

$ 5,072

$ 4,066

$ 5,011

$ 4,604

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

28,101

26,695

29,487

32,922

42,623

Total cash and cash equivalents

32,132

31,767

33,553

37,933

47,227

Investment securities:






Investment securities available for sale

196,043

199,674

194,136

181,596

175,846

Other investments

1,764

1,527

2,497

950

886

Total investment securities

197,807

201,201

196,633

182,546

176,732

Mortgage loans held for sale

12,280

13,336

14,944

22,424

20,974

Loans receivable:






Loans

779,935

779,997

784,749

784,469

753,738

Less allowance for credit losses

(8,827)

(8,741)

(8,535)

(8,654)

(8,434)

Loans receivable, net

771,108

771,256

776,214

775,815

745,304

Property and equipment, net

24,348

23,313

22,469

21,987

21,353

Mortgage servicing rights

14,656

14,421

14,093

13,614

13,410

Bank owned life insurance

19,029

18,922

18,815

18,710

18,608

Deferred income taxes

6,117

6,221

6,510

6,938

7,709

Other assets

15,882

17,409

18,972

17,422

15,787

Total assets

1,093,359

1,097,846

1,102,203

1,097,389

1,067,104

Liabilities






Deposits

$ 948,120

$ 959,300

$ 950,339

$ 978,667

$ 951,411

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

20,000

15,000

32,500

-

-

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

-

-

207

-

-

Subordinated debentures

9,476

9,469

9,461

14,453

15,444

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Reserve for unfunded commitments

822

767

925

771

428

Other liabilities

11,565

13,498

12,560

11,972

11,755

Total liabilities

1,000,293

1,008,344

1,016,302

1,016,173

989,348

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
authorized

88

88

88

88

88

Treasury stock, at cost

(8,085)

(7,883)

(6,654)

(6,458)

(5,699)

Nonvested restricted stock

(1,949)

(2,359)

(2,536)

(2,566)

(2,340)

Additional paid-in capital

56,869

56,931

56,708

56,408

55,789

Retained earnings

50,578

47,652

44,937

41,284

39,671

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,436)

(4,928)

(6,643)

(7,541)

(9,754)

Total shareholders' equity

93,066

89,502

85,901

81,216

77,756

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,093,359

$ 1,097,846

$ 1,102,203

$ 1,097,389

$ 1,067,104

First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.1 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $31.8 million at September 30, 2025. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $27.8 million compared to $41.8 million at December 31, 2024.

First Reliance does not have any Held-to-Maturity (HTM) securities for any reported period. All debt securities were classified as Available-For-Sale (AFS) securities with balances of $196.0 million and $199.7 million, at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $5.9 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $6.5 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease in the unrealized loss during the fourth quarter of $0.6 million (before taxes).

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, deposits decreased by $11.2 million, or 4.6% annualized. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the bank experienced significant movement of deposits from noninterest-bearing transaction accounts and other interest-bearing accounts to money market accounts.See the table on page 11 for detail.

The Company had $20.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at December 31, 2025, up from $15.0 million at September 30, 2025. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $298.8 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.

First Reliance also has access to approximately $19.0 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.

COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited





As of




Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(shares in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Voting common shares outstanding

8,804

8,794

8,787

8,786

8,764

Treasury shares outstanding

(972)

(954)

(830)

(809)

(731)

Total common shares outstanding

7,832

7,840

7,957

7,977

8,033







Book value per common share

$ 11.88

$ 11.42

$ 10.80

$ 10.18

$ 9.68

Tangible book value per common
share - Non-GAAP(5)

$ 11.79

$ 11.33

$ 10.71

$ 10.09

$ 9.59







Stock price:






High

$ 13.70

$ 10.21

$ 10.00

$ 9.98

$ 10.24

Low

$ 10.00

$ 9.36

$ 9.00

$ 9.35

$ 9.16

Period end

$ 12.26

$ 10.10

$ 9.60

$ 9.45

$ 9.59

In June 2025, the Company's Board approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $3.0 million of outstanding common stock through expiration of the program on June 30, 2026. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares and may be modified or terminated by the Company's Board of Directors at any time. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 122,316 shares at a weighted-average cost per share of $9.71. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 13,678 shares at a weighted-average cost per share of $10.73.

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



As of


Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Nonperforming Assets






Commercial






Owner occupied RE

$ 1,573

$ 36

$ 39

$ 42

$ 44

Non-owner occupied RE

-

-

-

655

646

Construction

-

-

-

-

66

Commercial business

31

38

43

146

328

Consumer






Real estate

36

226

39

40

42

Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

71

69

84

50

64

Nonaccruing loan modifications

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonaccrual loans

$ 1,711

$ 369

$ 205

$ 933

$ 1,190

Loans past due 90 days or more & accruing interest

744

-

-

-

-

Other assets repossessed

6

-

-

-

11

Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,461

$ 369

$ 205

$ 933

$ 1,201

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:






Total assets

0.23 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

Total loans receivable

0.32 %

0.05 %

0.03 %

0.12 %

0.16 %

Accruing loan modifications

$ 668

$ 683

$ 797

$ 369

$ 400








Three Months Ended


Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Allowance for Credit Losses






Balance, beginning of period

$ 8,741

$ 8,535

$ 8,654

$ 8,434

$ 8,317

Loans charged-off

15

48

110

163

24

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

80

6

57

19

18

Net (recoveries) charge-offs

(65)

42

53

144

6

Provision for credit (recovery of) losses

21

248

(66)

364

123

Balance, end of period

$ 8,827

$ 8,741

$ 8,535

$ 8,654

$ 8,434

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans receivable

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.09 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

515.87 %

2368.83 %

4163.41 %

927.54 %

708.74 %

Asset quality reflected an increase of $2.1 million in nonperforming assets during the fourth quarter of 2025, with nonperforming assets increasing to $2.5 million, which represents 0.23% of total assets. This increase was attributable to a $1.4 million loan in North Carolina that is supported by strong collateral, and two mortgage loans that are 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaling $744 thousand. There was no individual reserve for credit loss assigned to any of these loans at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable increased to 1.13% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.12% at September 30, 2025, and 1.12% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses increased by a provision for credit losses of $21 thousand and increased by net recoveries of $65 thousand, during the fourth quarter of 2025.

For the full year of 2025, the company recorded $174 thousand in net charge-offs, or 2 basis points of average loans, compared to $259 thousand in net charge-offs, or 4 basis points of average loans, in 2024.

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited


As of


Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Commercial real estate

$ 466,293

$ 471,002

$ 483,278

$ 482,201

$ 463,301

Consumer real estate

230,379

220,767

223,310

216,964

204,303

Commercial and industrial

71,212

71,802

61,255

65,573

65,980

Consumer and other

12,051

16,426

16,906

19,731

20,154

Total loans, net of deferred fees

779,935

779,997

784,749

784,469

753,738

Less allowance for credit losses

8,827

8,741

8,535

8,654

8,434

Total loans, net

$ 771,108

$ 771,256

$ 776,214

$ 775,815

$ 745,304

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited



As of


Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Noninterest-bearing

$ 254,618

$ 292,107

$ 219,352

$ 224,031

$ 227,471

Interest-bearing:






DDA and NOW accounts

92,310

98,135

156,062

162,129

140,116

Money market accounts

419,683

360,621

379,078

393,736

381,602

Savings

37,416

38,279

38,995

39,719

40,627

Time, less than $250,000

104,671

126,195

125,607

122,613

120,397

Time, $250,000 and over

39,422

43,963

31,245

36,439

41,198

Total deposits

$ 948,120

$ 959,300

$ 950,339

$ 978,667

$ 951,411







Footnotes to tables:


(1)

?

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)


Annualized for the respective period.

(3)


Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)


Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.

(5)


The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end
outstanding common shares.




ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FSRL) is committed to improving the lives of our customers, associates, and the communities in South Carolina that we serve. We achieve this by delivering a better banking experience characterized by exceptional service. With $1.1 billion in assets, we employ 161 professionals across nine locations throughout South Carolina. First Reliance offers a wide range of consumer and business banking solutions, as well as mortgage services. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the Company have given it a 92% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 82%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 20 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The Company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
[email protected]

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.

