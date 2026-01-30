Sweden deployed less solar in 2025 than the year prior despite record growth in the large-scale segment. Solar association Svensk Solenergi predicts last year was likely the bottom of Sweden's installation curve.Sweden commissioned 652 MW of new solar last year, according to estimates from Swedish solar association Svensk Solenergi. The figure is down on the 848 MW installed in 2024 and takes cumulative capacity to around 5.4 GW. Residential installations totaled 239 MW in 2025, a 39% year-on-year decrease. Alex Jankell, political communicator at Svensk Solenergi, told pv magazine the household ...

