PR Newswire
30.01.2026 12:18 Uhr
Stegra appoints new Board Director

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stegra today announces the appointment of Andrés Rubio as a new member of its Board of Directors.

"We welcome Andrés to the Board and look forward to his contribution. His broad international experience and strong background in finance, investment and leadership will be a valuable addition as Stegra progresses the industrial development of the plant in Boden," says Shaun Kingsbury, Chairman of the Board of Stegra.

Andrés Rubio brings more than 30 years of international board, management, investment and advisory experience. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of IMAN Capital Partners and currently holds several board and investment committee assignments. Recent roles include President and CEO of Intrum AB. A US and Spanish national, Rubio is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.

Rubio's appointment has been confirmed and following the decision by the general meeting, the Board of Directors of Stegra consists of Aidan de Brunner, Pierre Etienne Franc, Lars Fromm, Henrik Henriksson, Shaun Kingsbury (Chairman), Carl-Erik Lagercrantz, Matthew Lim, Annemarie Manger, Harald Mix, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Andrés Rubio.

For more information, contact: Karin Hallstan, Head of Communications, Stegra at press@stegra.com or +46 76 842 81 04

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/stegra/r/stegra-appoints-new-board-director,c4300269

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20623/4300269/3907890.pdf

Stegra appoints new Board Director

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stegra-appoints-new-board-director-302674999.html

