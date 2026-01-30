Mold Release Agents Market worth $3.25 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Mold Release Agents Market by Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Die-casting, Rubber Molding, Plastic Molding, Concrete, PU Molding, Wood Composite & Panel Pressing, Composite Molding), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', the mold release agents market is projected to grow from USD 2.39 billion in 2025 to USD 3.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2025 and 2030.

The mold release agents market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by their rising demand in applications, such as die-casting, polyurethane (PU) molding, concrete, and rubber molding. As industries place greater emphasis on operational efficiency, surface finish, and regulatory compliance, there is a noticeable shift toward high-performance products. Mold release agents facilitate a smooth release and help maintain product quality, which makes them a preferred choice across various sectors.

Asia Pacific dominated the global mold release agents market in 2024, accounting for a market share of 49.8% in terms of value.

By type, the water-based mold release agents segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.46%, in terms of value, between 2025 and 2030.

By application, the PU molding segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.86%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Freudenberg Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd., and Dow Inc. are identified as key players in the global mold release agents market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, and Chukyo Yushi Holdings Co., Ltd., among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders.

The mold release agents market is growing due to the increasing production activity and the rising focus on efficient, high-quality production. Mold release agents help improve surface finish, cycle times, and mold life. Rising production in the automotive sector, construction industry, and other consumption goods sectors is also pushing the growth of the mold release agents market. Additionally, an increased focus on advanced, environmentally compliant mold release agents is further leading to positive growth.

By application, the concrete segment was the second-largest market in the mold release agents market in 2024.

The concrete segment was the second-largest market for mold release agents in 2024. With the increased construction activities on a global scale, the requirement for effective release agents for concrete molding is propelling the growth of the mold release agents market. The demand for effective mold release agents is further driven by the requirement for improved mold life, surface quality, and shortening of mold cycles.

By type, the solvent-based mold release agents segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The solvent-based mold release agents segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024, in terms of value. This can be attributed to the better performance capabilities of solvent-based mold release agents in high-temperature and heavy usage sectors, such as die-casting and industrial molding. This growth is despite the increasing trend toward the use of eco-friendly and water-based alternatives. Additionally, the growing demand from the automotive and construction sectors further propels the demand for solvent-based mold release agents.

Europe was the second-largest market for mold release agents in 2024.

In 2024, Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global mold release agents market. The market growth was driven by the region's strong automotive, industrial, and manufacturing sectors. Additionally, its emphasis on high-quality production standards and advanced manufacturing technologies fuels consistent demand. Moreover, strict regulations concerning the environment are further promoting the usage of water-based mold release agents. Solvent-based release agents, on the other hand, are being used for specific industrial uses in the region.

The key players in the report include Freudenberg Group (Germany), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LANXESS AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dow Inc. (US), Michelman, Inc. (US), Marbocote Ltd. (UK), McGee Industries, Inc. (US), and Miller-Stephenson, Inc. (US).

