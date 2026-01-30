Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - The latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast features Lee Odden, CEO of TopRank Marketing, a leading B2B agency.

In the conversation, Odden explains why interactive, experiential content is becoming essential to modern B2B marketing, and why many teams still miss the opportunity.

He also shares why AI-generated content can't replace human storytelling, and how agencies can bridge that gap through creative strategy.

A recent TopRank Marketing study found that 78% of B2B marketers say interactive content drives repeat engagement, yet only 33% use it regularly.

That execution gap, according to Odden, highlights a missed opportunity for agencies. It also shows that their work should prioritize quality over quantity.

"These perceptions that throwing more digital spaghetti against the wall is an effective effort when really it's just littering," Odden told DesignRush's Kia Johnson.

"It's littering our inboxes and our feeds with stuff that just doesn't mean anything."

DesignRush and Odden also cover:

Why passive content is easy to forget

What buying committees need to feel confident

Which formats build trust, not just awareness

Why AI can't replicate human taste or storytelling

Odden also shares real examples, including TopRank's SAP campaign that used an interactive microsite and influencer content to achieve record engagement.

"The interactive experiential aspect of it was such high quality and so relevant," Odden said.

"It achieved sharing levels amongst these influencers at levels we had never seen before."

Key Takeaways for B2B Marketers:

Content volume is not a substitute for clarity or buyer intent

Experiences can be small but meaningful: video, benchmarks, or customer voice

Trust must extend across the buying committee, not just one stakeholder

Human creativity and taste are strategic assets AI can't replace

Odden also highlights how agencies can build confidence into the buying journey by delivering persona-specific, trust-building formats like ROI tools for finance or readiness checklists for IT.

Confidence is what drives modern B2B growth.

About Lee Odden

Lee Odden is the founder and CEO of TopRank Marketing. He helps B2B brands become the most trusted answer in their market through integrated SEO, content, influencer, and social strategy. His Best Answer Marketing framework focuses on building buyer confidence at scale.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

