London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - (IN-VR Limited) - The Energy Circle and The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR are proud to announce the 10th Balkans Energy Summit 2026, taking place from 19-20 May 2026 in Athens, Greece. Marking a milestone edition, the Summit reinforces its position as one of Southeast Europe's most established and trusted platforms for energy policy, infrastructure development, and investment.

Building on nine successful editions, the 10th Balkans Energy Summit will gather senior government representatives, regulators, utilities, investors, and energy companies to address the region's most pressing priorities, including energy security, system integration, infrastructure investment, and the transition to a resilient, diversified energy mix.

Athens has been selected as host city in recognition of Greece's growing role as a regional energy hub and strategic gateway connecting the Balkans, Eastern Mediterranean, and European energy markets.

Programme Highlights

Day 1 - Tuesday, 19 May 2026 - Official Opening & First Day Programme

Energy Security and Regional Cooperation in Southeast Europe

Natural Gas, LNG and the Balkans' Role in Europe's Energy Architecture

Power Systems, Grids and Cross-Border Interconnections

Financing Energy Infrastructure, Storage and Transition Projects

Day 2 - Wednesday, 20 May 2026 - Second Day Programme

Renewables at Scale and Project Execution

Energy Storage, Hydrogen and Emerging Energy Value Chains

Policy, Regulation and Investment Frameworks for Bankable Projects

Chryssa Tsouraki, CEO of IN-VR, commented: "Over the past decade, the Balkans Energy Summit has evolved into a trusted platform where governments, investors, and industry leaders engage in meaningful dialogue and advance real projects. The 10th edition represents both a milestone and a renewed commitment to supporting Southeast Europe's role in Europe's evolving energy system."

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, working at the intersection of governments and the private sector. Through its international summits and strategic advisory services, IN-VR facilitates high-level dialogue, investment opportunities, and long-term partnerships across global energy and resource markets.

Join Us

The 10th Balkans Energy Summit offers a unique opportunity to engage with decision-makers shaping Southeast Europe's energy future.

19-20 May 2026 | Athens, Greece

