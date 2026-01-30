Anzeige
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A3C4MW | ISIN: SE0016785794 | Ticker-Symbol: Z2A
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 08:04
2,920 Euro
+0,69 % +0,020
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB: Emilshus acquires five light industrial properties for MSEK 336

Emilshus has, through two separate transactions, acquired five properties mainly within the category light industry for MSEK 336, with a total leasable area of 15,500 sqm. The annual rental value amounts to MSEK 25 and the average remaining lease term is 7.5 years.

The properties are fully leased and have well-established tenants such as Element Materials Technology, Derome, and Bravida Prenad. Four of the properties are located in Landskrona in attractive locations such as the Örja industrial area, the Northern industrial area, and near the new station area. The fifth property is located in Linköping, directly adjacent to the Saab area near Linköping Airport.

Closing has taken place for the properties in Landskrona in January 2026, and closing of the Linköping property is expected to take place in February 2026.

"Emilshus continues to grow through the acquisition of high-yielding properties with stable tenants within our prioritized categories. The transactions strengthen our portfolios in Skåne and Östergötland." comments Jakob Fyrberg, CEO of Emilshus.

Acquired properties:
Linköping: Tannefors 1:114

For additional information, please contact:
E-mail: jakob.fyrberg@emilshus.com
Emilshus is a property company rooted in the business culture of Småland that acquires, develops and manages high-yield commercial properties, with southern Sweden as its core market. The company's property portfolio at September 30, 2025 totaled 1,155 ksqm of leasable area distributed among 226 properties with an emphasis on light industry, industrial services/trade suppliers and big-box and grocery retail. Emilshus's ordinary share and preference share are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Emilshus - Storgatan 10 - 352 31 Växjö - www.emilshus.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
