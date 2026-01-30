Arjo AB: Arjo's year-end report January-December 2025

"Global demand is stable and despite a somewhat weaker end than expected we are growing in line with our target, which remains unchanged again for 2026. Profitability did not perform at the level we would have liked, with headwinds from currencies, tariffs and mix effects. At the same time, the trend in cash flow was positive and we are just below the 80% cash conversion target for the full-year. There is significant potential to further strengthen our market position, offering, and efficiency going forward. We are now launching the work to develop a new strategy for Arjo, together with our employees, and to ensure its successful execution," says Andréas Elgaard, President and CEO of Arjo.

October-December 2025 in brief

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,814 M (2,989).

Net sales grew organically by 3.4%.

Net sales grew organically by 3.4%. The gross margin was 42.1% (44.7).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 526 M (653).

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 249 M (375).

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 104 M (245).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.26 (0.64).

Cash flow from operations rose to SEK 600 M (479), corresponding to a cash conversion of 119.9% (82.3).

Exceptional items amounted to SEK 68 M (88), most of which were related to activities to strengthen the Group's long-term profitability.

A dividend per share of SEK 0.95 (0.95) is proposed, corresponding to approximately SEK 259 M.

The new date for the Annual General Meeting will be April 22, 2026.

Telephone conference

Fund managers, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call and presentation of the report on January 30 at 13:00 CET via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

Those who wish to ask questions verbally during the teleconference will need to register via the link below. A phone number and a conference ID will be provided after registration in order to access the conference. Link to registration: https://events.inderes.com/arjo/q4-report-2025/dial-in

Alternatively, use the following link to download the presentation: https://www.arjo.com/int/about-us/investors/reports--presentations/2026/



A recorded version of the conference is accessible for three years via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communication & Public Relations

+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com



Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com



This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on January 30, 2026.



About Arjo

At Arjo, we believe that empowering movement within healthcare environments is essential to quality care. Our products and solutions for patient transfers, hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, treating leg ulcers, prevention of pressure injuries and deep vein thrombosis, and our medical beds are all designed to promote mobility, safety and dignity in all care situations. With approximately 7 000 people worldwide and 65 years caring for patients and healthcare professionals, we are committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges.