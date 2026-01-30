Elekta AB: Elekta presents Strategic Update: growth, innovation, and operations

STOCKHOLM - Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today, at 14:00 CET, hosts its Strategic Update for investors, providing an overview of the company's strategic direction and ongoing transformation. The event, led by CEO Jakob Just-Bomholt and senior leaders Anming Gong, Head of Region China; Ardie Ermers, Head of Region Americas; and Christopher Busch, Chief Product and Technology Officer, underscores Elekta's commitment to delivering value for shareholders, customers and patients.

As a consequence of the company's new operating model, Elekta is reducing the number of employees by 450, generating cost-savings amounting to more than SEK 500 million per year. The full effect of these savings will be realized in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026/27. This first of four "must-win battles", presented in conjunction with the Q2 2025/26 earnings release, goes under the name Simplify, Empower, Speed. It will streamline the organization to enable quicker decision-making, enhanced customer proximity, and more predictable execution. To support these changes, Elekta will record a restructuring charge during the second half of fiscal year 2025/26, which is expected to be between SEK 450-500 million.

At today's event, Elekta will also present the other three must-win battles and priorities that will drive value creation through speed and continuous improvements. These are: Focused Innovation, Win in the U.S., and Expand in China, as well as continuous COGS reduction.

To register for the online event, click this link.

Elekta will hold a capital markets day on June 17 in Stockholm where the company will present more detailed financial plans as well as targets.

