Elekta AB
WKN: 896279 | ISIN: SE0000163628 | Ticker-Symbol: EJXB
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 14:10
5,615 Euro
-0,18 % -0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 12:00 Uhr
Elekta AB: Elekta presents Strategic Update: growth, innovation, and operations

STOCKHOLM - Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today, at 14:00 CET, hosts its Strategic Update for investors, providing an overview of the company's strategic direction and ongoing transformation. The event, led by CEO Jakob Just-Bomholt and senior leaders Anming Gong, Head of Region China; Ardie Ermers, Head of Region Americas; and Christopher Busch, Chief Product and Technology Officer, underscores Elekta's commitment to delivering value for shareholders, customers and patients.

As a consequence of the company's new operating model, Elekta is reducing the number of employees by 450, generating cost-savings amounting to more than SEK 500 million per year. The full effect of these savings will be realized in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026/27. This first of four "must-win battles", presented in conjunction with the Q2 2025/26 earnings release, goes under the name Simplify, Empower, Speed. It will streamline the organization to enable quicker decision-making, enhanced customer proximity, and more predictable execution. To support these changes, Elekta will record a restructuring charge during the second half of fiscal year 2025/26, which is expected to be between SEK 450-500 million.

At today's event, Elekta will also present the other three must-win battles and priorities that will drive value creation through speed and continuous improvements. These are: Focused Innovation, Win in the U.S., and Expand in China, as well as continuous COGS reduction.
To register for the online event, click this link.
Elekta will hold a capital markets day on June 17 in Stockholm where the company will present more detailed financial plans as well as targets.

# # #

For further information, please contact:
Tel: +46 76 255 6056, e-mail: Kathy.Pajari@elekta.com
Tel: +46 70 575 2906, e-mail: Peter.Nyquist@elekta.com
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,500 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 40 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com.

