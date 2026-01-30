Anzeige
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
TCM Group A/S: Change in executive management - TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 256/2026

Tvis, 30 January 2026

Change in executive management - TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO.

The company hereby announces that CFO Jan B. Madsen will step down from his position as CFO in TCM Group no later than 31 July 2026. The recruitment process for a new CFO will commence immediately. Hans Barslund has been appointed Interim CFO and will assume the role until a permanent CFO has been appointed.

For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.


