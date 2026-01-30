TCM Group A/S: Change in executive management - TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 256/2026

Tvis, 30 January 2026

Change in executive management - TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO.

The company hereby announces that CFO Jan B. Madsen will step down from his position as CFO in TCM Group no later than 31 July 2026. The recruitment process for a new CFO will commence immediately. Hans Barslund has been appointed Interim CFO and will assume the role until a permanent CFO has been appointed.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

