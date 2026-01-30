Mantle's Cross-Chain Era on Solana: Onboarding the Bybit Express to Mantle Super Portal

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to join Mantle's infrastructure revolution with Mantle Super Portal . Newly developed with Bybit, the infrastructure supercharges asset flows between EVM and Solana, and elevates $MNT's (Mantle) versatility. The integration represents an expansion in cross-chain asset accessibility for users on Bybit, the go-to hub for all things MNT.

The New Teleportation Hub for Multi-Chain Liquidity

Mantle Super Portal is Mantle's native cross-chain infrastructure that enables seamless movement of $MNT tokens across different blockchain ecosystems. It functions as a unified bridging interface that allows users to transfer $MNT between networks like Ethereum and Solana without dealing with fragmented workflows or complex processes.

By abstracting away technical complexity, Mantle Super Portal makes $MNT a natively interoperable asset, allowing users to access DeFi liquidity, deploy capital across on-chain and centralized exchange environments, and participate in various trading and yield opportunities, all while maintaining consistent security and execution quality across networks.

The Bybit Express: Seamless Access to the MNT Powerhouse

With Mantle Super Portal, Bybit now supports MNT with native Solana network deposits and withdrawals, eliminating the need for complex bridging workflows. Users can trade MNT on Solana chain directly on Bybit Alpha and Byreal while benefiting from enhanced incentives and seamless connectivity to Solana's powerful DeFi ecosystem.

To celebrate the integration, Bybit Alpha is featuring a series of MNT-themed events and features to bridge traders to MNT opportunities.

MNT Trading : Trading MNT on Bybit Alpha with Solana network support

: Trading with Solana network support Becoming a Liquidity Provider (LP) : Depositing assets into the MNT-USDC pool for up to 115% APR as LPs

: Depositing assets into the for up to 115% APR as LPs MNT Token Splash: From now until February 11, 2026, participants can trade to earn a share of 100,000 USDT in rewards

Scaling Cross-Ecosystem Liquidity and Application

Mantle's latest Solana upgrade unlocks possibilities for all ecosystem players. With liquidity and distribution now flowing between multiple chains, Mantle is evolving into a true cross-ecosystem infrastructure layer, powering Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, payment rails, collateral solutions, and incentive mechanisms that redefine on-chain yield opportunities.

For traders and builders exploring the boundaries of future-ready cross-chain infrastructure, Bybit, Byreal, and top ecosystem partners will be going live from Consensus Hong Kong 2026 to cover RWA tokenization, on-chain finance, and an insider look at Mantle's CeFi and DeFi strategy.

Terms and conditions apply. Users may explore Bybit Alpha for more information.

