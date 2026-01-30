Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds and IBSFINtech Form Strategic Alliance to Transform Enterprise Treasury Operations

BENGALURU, India and SEATTLE and LONDON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), an AI First customer-obsessed digital engineering and Mindful IT company, announced a strategic partnership with IBSFINtech, a leading provider of Treasury and Trade Finance Management solutions. Through this collaboration, Happiest Minds will act as a reseller of IBSFINtech's award-winning platform and serve as the System Integration (SI) partner for implementation and ongoing support.

This partnership brings together Happiest Minds' deep expertise in AI, cloud, analytics, and enterprise integration with IBSFINtech's advanced, scalable platform built to streamline treasury operations, risk management, and trade finance for global enterprises.

Shaping digital treasury transformation worldwide, IBSFINtech fills a long-standing critical gap for an agile, integrated, and AI-powered treasury management system for corporations.

With Happiest Minds now taking this capability to its global client base, organizations across industries and geographies will gain access to a complete bouquet of future-ready treasury solutions. Together, the two companies are set to redefine how enterprises manage cash flow and liquidity, financial risks, investments, debt, trade finance, and supply chain finance.

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are delighted to partner with IBSFINtech to bring their innovative AI-powered treasury and trade finance solutions to a broader market. This collaboration aligns with our vision to enable digital transformation for enterprises and deliver measurable business outcomes."

Maninder Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "This partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to delivering domain-led digital solutions. IBSFINtech's platform complements our capabilities in enterprise integration and intelligent automation, enabling us to offer a comprehensive solution for modern treasury transformation."

CM Grover, Promoter & CEO, IBSFINtech, said, "This partnership represents more than a convergence of capabilities-it reflects a shared commitment to redefining the future of corporate treasury. Over the years, IBSFINtech has built its foundation on deep domain expertise across treasury, risk, and trade finance. Working closely with CFOs and treasurers, we have developed a sharp understanding of what modern enterprises truly need, and that insight is at the core of our platform as well as our purpose.

Through this collaboration, together we will be enabling a global ecosystem with integrated, intelligent, and resilient treasury, risk, and trade finance solution - solutions that truly meet the pace of today's volatility and the ambition of tomorrow's enterprises."

Atul Punj, CEO, IBSFINtech, USA, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Happiest Minds, whose digital-first mindset and proven delivery excellence will help us accelerate adoption across industries. This partnership will ensure our clients receive not just a world-class platform, but also seamless implementation and ongoing support."

As part of the partnership, Happiest Minds will offer end-to-end services including platform licensing, implementation, customization, integration with ERP and banking systems, and post-deployment support. The joint offering is expected to benefit enterprises across sectors such as manufacturing, retail, logistics, and BFSI.

This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding the reach of IBSFINtech's platform and reinforces Happiest Minds' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive operational efficiency and financial agility.

About Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI First, customer-obsessed digital engineering and Mindful IT company committed to delivering 'Happiest People. Happiest Customers'. With an integrated approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics, and automation platforms. Happiest Minds brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics.

Happiest Minds' innovation-led strategy is powered by deep expertise in disruptive tech including Gen AI and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS, along with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms including Arttha, a unified digital payments suite designed to enable seamless and inclusive financial experiences, Insurance in a Box, a modular digital insurance platform powered by InsuranceGPT to help insurers build, automate, and scale AI-driven products and workflows., and FuzionX Gaming Studio, a game development hub focused on building high-performance gaming experiences that integrate creativity with advanced technology.

Happiest Minds has been honored by both the Golden Peacock Awards and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for its exemplary Corporate Governance practices. Guided by its mission of 'Happiest People. Happiest Customers' and consistently recognized as a great place to work, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a global presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of Sep 2025, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues in excess of $270 million, has a people strength of over 6,500 across 43 global offices, and serves 290+ customers, including 85+ billion-dollar corporations.

Media Contact: Dr. Kiran Veigas | Vice President and Head - Corporate Marketing, Branding & Communications | [email protected]

About IBSFINtech

IBSFINtech is an enterprise TreasuryTech company that facilitates end-to-end digitization of cash & liquidity, investment, treasury, risk, trade finance, supply chain finance management of the corporations all over the world.

Globally recognized by IDC MarketScape as 'Major Player' in the Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment, IBSFINtech is AI-powered Comprehensive, Integrated and Innovative platform that empowers the Boards, CxOs and Treasurers to enhance visibility, improve control, mitigate operational risk, drive automation, and optimize business efficiency.

IBSFINtech is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, has presence in USA, and is expanding aggressively in Middle East, JAPAC and Europe. Some of its marquee clients are Vedanta Group, Patanjali Group, Wipro Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel Mphasis etc. Global clients include Marriott, Holiday Inn, JSW International and many more.

For more information, please visit the website: www.ibsfintech.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873355/Happiest_Minds_and_IBSFINtech.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873368/Happiest_Minds_Technologies_Limited_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited