Aon Corporation: Aon Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Aon delivered another quarter of strong performance and finished 2025 with 9% total revenue growth, 6% organic revenue growth and double-digit free cash flow growth, demonstrating the durability and consistency of our growth model

We paid down $1.9 billion in debt in 2025 and successfully met our leverage objective in the fourth quarter. We expect our strong balance sheet position will enable us to execute our disciplined capital allocation model in 2026, balancing investment in high-return M&A and capital return to shareholders

We are introducing 2026 guidance that reflects the power of our Aon United strategy, accelerated through the 3x3 Plan. For 2026, we expect mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, 70 to 80 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, strong adjusted EPS growth and double-digit free cash flow growth



Fourth Quarter 2025

Full Year 2025

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Total revenue $4,300

$4,147

4 %

$17,181

$15,698

9 % Organic revenue growth (Non-GAAP)







5 %









6 % Operating margin 28.1 %

26.3 %





25.3 %

24.4 %



Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) 35.5 %

33.3 %





32.4 %

31.5 %



Diluted EPS $7.82

$3.28

138 %

$17.02

$12.49

36 % Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.85

$4.42

10 %

$17.07

$15.60

9 % Cash provided by operations $1,397

$1,200

16 %

$3,481

$3,035

15 % Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $1,323

$1,145

16 %

$3,218

$2,817

14 %

"Our fourth-quarter and full-year results reflect the strong execution of our 3x3 Plan, accelerating our client-centric Aon United strategy," said Greg Case, president and CEO. "In the fourth quarter, we delivered 5% organic revenue growth and 16% free cash flow growth, and we achieved all of our full-year objectives, including a second straight year of 6% organic revenue growth."

"Our strategic investments in data-driven insights and capabilities through Aon Business Services are enabling us to meet rising client demand in an increasingly complex environment," Case added. "We are entering 2026 with momentum and are well positioned to continue to deliver for our clients, generate sustainable growth and create long-term shareholder value."

Net income attributable to Aon shareholders in the fourth quarter increased 138%, to $7.82 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $3.28 per share on a diluted basis in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders increased 10% to $4.85 on a diluted basis, compared to $4.42 in the prior-year period. Certain items that impacted fourth-quarter results and comparisons with the prior-year period are detailed in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income, Operating Margin, and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 12 of this press release.

FOURTH-QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Total revenue in the fourth quarter increased 4% to $4.3 billion compared to the prior-year period, reflecting 5% organic revenue growth and a 2% favorable impact from foreign currency translation, partially offset by a 3% unfavorable impact from acquisitions, divestitures and other items. Risk Capital revenue increased $171 million, or 7%, to $2.7 billion and Human Capital revenue decreased $16 million, or 1%, to $1.6 billion.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter increased 1% to $3.1 billion compared to the prior-year period, due primarily to the increase in expense associated with 5% organic revenue growth, an unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation and higher Accelerating Aon United Program expenses, partially offset by lower expenses associated with the sale of NFP Wealth and $50 million of net restructuring savings realized in the quarter, as well as lower compensation expense. Risk Capital operating expenses increased $143 million, or 8%, to $1.9 billion and Human Capital operating expenses decreased $110 million, or 10%, to $1.0 billion.

Foreign currency translation in the fourth quarter had a $0.09 per share favorable impact on diluted EPS and a $0.10 per share favorable impact on adjusted EPS. If currency were to remain stable at today's rates, the Company would expect a favorable impact of approximately $0.36 per share in the first quarter of 2026 and a favorable impact of approximately $0.39 per share for full year 2026.

Effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 22.9%, compared to 17.6% in the prior-year period. After adjusting to exclude the applicable tax impact associated with certain non-GAAP adjustments, the adjusted effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 20.0% compared to 16.7% in the prior-year period. The primary drivers of the change in the effective tax rate and adjusted effective tax rate were changes in the geographical distribution of income and a lower favorable impact from discrete items.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased to 216.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared to 218.3 million in the prior-year period. The Company repurchased approximately 0.7 million class A ordinary shares for approximately $250 million in the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.3 billion of remaining authorization under its share repurchase program.

FULL-YEAR 2025 CASH FLOW SUMMARY

The full-year 2025 cash flow summary provided below includes supplemental information related to free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that is described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow" on page 11 of this press release.

Cash flows provided by operations for 2025 increased $446 million, or 15%, to $3.5 billion compared to the prior-year period, due primarily to strong adjusted operating income growth and lower NFP-related transaction costs, partially offset by working capital headwinds.

Free cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, increased $401 million, or 14%, to $3.2 billion in 2025 compared to the prior year, reflecting an increase in cash flows from operations, partially offset by a $45 million increase in capital expenditures.

FOURTH-QUARTER 2025 REVENUE REVIEW

The fourth-quarter revenue reviews provided below include supplemental information related to organic revenue growth, which is a non-GAAP measure that is described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow" on page 11 of this press release.





Three Months Ended

December 31,



















(millions)

2025

2024

% Change

Less: Currency Impact

Less: Fiduciary Investment Income

Less: Acquisitions, Divestitures & Other

Organic Revenue Growth Risk Capital Revenue:



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 2,329

$ 2,186

7 %

2 %

- %

(1) %

6 % Reinsurance Solutions

379

351

8

1

(1)

-

8 Human Capital Revenue:



























Health Solutions

1,106

1,070

3

2

-

(1)

2 Wealth Solutions

490

542

(10)

2

-

(14)

2 Eliminations

(4)

(2)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 4,300

$ 4,147

4 %

2 %

- %

(3) %

5 %

Total revenue increased $153 million, or 4%, to $4.3 billion, compared to the prior-year period, reflecting organic revenue growth of 5%, driven by net new business and ongoing strong retention and a 2% favorable impact from foreign currency translation, partially offset by a 3% unfavorable impact largely due to the sales of NFP Wealth and Stroz Friedberg as part of acquisitions, divestitures and other items. Risk Capital revenue increased $171 million, or 7%, to $2.7 billion and Human Capital revenue decreased $16 million, or 1%, to $1.6 billion.

Risk Capital

Commercial Risk Solutions Organic revenue growth of 6% reflects strong growth in North America, EMEA and Latin America, driven by net new business and ongoing strong retention. Performance was highlighted by strong growth in U.S. core P&C and double-digit growth in construction. Market impact was positive.

Reinsurance Solutions Organic revenue growth of 8% reflects double-digit growth in insurance-linked securities and the Strategy and Technology Group. Strong growth in facultative placements was driven by net new business and strong retention, partially offset by a modest unfavorable market impact.

Human Capital

Health Solutions Organic revenue growth of 2% reflects strong growth in core health and benefits and consumer benefits solutions, driven by net new business, ongoing strong retention and positive market impact, partially offset by slower discretionary spend in Talent Solutions and delayed closed sales.

Wealth Solutions Organic revenue growth of 2% reflects growth in Retirement, driven by continued strong demand for advisory work in the UK and EMEA related to the ongoing impact of regulatory change, partially offset by the sale of the NFP Wealth business.

FOURTH-QUARTER 2025 EXPENSE REVIEW





Three Months Ended

December 31,







(millions)

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change Expenses















Compensation and benefits

$ 2,117

$ 2,120

$ (3)

- % Information technology

156

142

14

10 Premises

85

84

1

1 Depreciation of fixed assets

48

47

1

2 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

185

185

-

- Other general expense

372

409

(37)

(9) Accelerating Aon United Program expenses

129

69

60

87 Total operating expenses

$ 3,092

$ 3,056

$ 36

1 %

Compensation and benefits expense decreased $3 million compared to the prior-year period, due primarily to lower expenses from the sale of NFP Wealth, savings from Accelerating Aon United restructuring actions and lower NFP integration costs, partially offset by expenses associated with 5% organic revenue growth and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.

Information technology expense increased $14 million, or 10%, compared to the prior-year period, due primarily to the expense associated with 5% organic revenue growth, partially offset by savings from Accelerating Aon United restructuring actions.

Premises expense increased $1 million, or 1%, compared to the prior-year period, due primarily to the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.

Depreciation of fixed assets increased $1 million, or 2%, compared to the prior-year period.

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets was flat compared to the prior-year period, as the decrease in intangible assets associated with the sale of NFP Wealth was offset by an increase in intangibles related to other acquisitions made during the year.

Other general expense decreased $37 million, or 9%, compared to the prior-year period, due primarily to non-recurring gains including sales of portfolios, lower transaction- and integration-related expense and lower expenses associated with the sale of NFP Wealth, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.

Accelerating Aon United Restructuring Program expense increased $60 million, or 87%, compared to the prior-year period, due primarily to higher costs related to workforce optimization.

FOURTH-QUARTER 2025 INCOME SUMMARY

Certain noteworthy items impacted adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, which are also described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income, Operating Margin, and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 12 of this press release.





Three Months Ended

December 31,



(millions)

2025

2024

% Change Revenue

$ 4,300

$ 4,147

4 % Expenses

3,092

3,056

1 % Operating income

$ 1,208

$ 1,091

11 % Operating margin

28.1 %

26.3 %



Adjusted operating income

$ 1,525

$ 1,380

11 % Adjusted operating margin

35.5 %

33.3 %





Operating income increased $117 million, or 11%, and operating margin increased 180 basis points to 28.1%, each compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted operating income increased $145 million, or 11%, and adjusted operating margin increased 220 basis points to 35.5%, each compared to the prior-year period. The increase in adjusted operating income reflects organic revenue growth, operating efficiencies driven by ABS and net restructuring savings, partially offset by increased expenses associated with 5% organic revenue growth and lower fiduciary investment income.

Interest income increased $10 million compared to the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher cash balances due to the sale of NFP Wealth. Interest expense decreased $15 million compared to the prior-year period, reflecting lower total debt.

Other income was $1.2 billion compared to $2 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting gains related to the sale of NFP Wealth in the fourth quarter of 2025. Adjusted other expense was $21 million compared to adjusted other income of $2 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting an unfavorable impact of foreign currency remeasurement of assets and liabilities in non-functional currencies and an increase in non-cash pension expense, partially offset by gains related to our hedging program.

Net income attributable to Aon shareholders increased 136% to $1.7 billion compared to $716 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Aon shareholders increased 9% to $1.1 billion compared to $965 million in the prior-year period.

2025 FULL-YEAR SUMMARY

Total revenue increased 9% to $17.2 billion compared to the prior year, reflecting 6% organic revenue growth, a 2% contribution from acquisitions and a 1% favorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Net income attributable to Aon shareholders increased to $3.7 billion, or $17.02 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $2.7 billion, or $12.49 per share on a diluted basis, in the prior year. Adjusted net income per share increased 9% to $17.07 on a diluted basis, including an unfavorable impact of $0.01 per share from foreign currency translation, compared to $15.60 in the prior year. Certain items that impacted full-year results and comparisons against the prior year are detailed in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 12 of this press release.

During 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 2.7 million class A ordinary shares for approximately $1.0 billion at an average price of $365.91 per share. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.3 billion of remaining authorization under its share repurchase program.

Conference Call, Presentation Slides and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 7:30 a.m., central time. Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a live audio webcast and view the presentation slides at www.aon.com.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and signing up for News Alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains certain statements related to future results, or states Aon's intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, all of which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Aon's operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Aon expects or anticipates may occur in the future, including such things as our outlook, market and industry conditions, including competitive and pricing trends, the development and performance of our services and products, our cost structure and the outcome of cost-saving or restructuring initiatives, including the impacts of the Accelerating Aon United Program, the integration of NFP, actual or anticipated legal settlement expenses, future capital expenditures, growth in commissions and fees, changes to the composition or level of our revenues, cash flow and liquidity, expected tax rates, expected foreign currency translation impacts, business strategies, competitive strengths, goals, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future successes, and expectations with respect to the benefits of the acquisition of NFP are forward-looking statements. Also, when Aon uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "looking forward", "may", "might", "plan", "potential", "opportunity", "commit", "probably", "project", "positioned", "should", "will", "would" or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in or anticipated by the forward looking statements: changes in the competitive environment, due to macroeconomic conditions or otherwise, or damage to Aon's reputation; fluctuations in currency exchange, interest, or inflation rates that could impact our financial condition or results; changes in global equity and fixed income markets that could affect the return on invested assets; changes in the funded status of Aon's various defined benefit pension plans and the impact of any increased pension funding resulting from those changes; the level of Aon's debt and the terms thereof reducing Aon's flexibility or increasing borrowing costs; rating agency actions that could limit Aon's access to capital and our competitive position; volatility in Aon's global tax rate due to being subject to a variety of different factors, including the adoption, implementation, and amendment in the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, or other countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development tax proposals or other pending proposals in those and other countries, which could create volatility in that tax rate; changes in Aon's accounting estimates or assumptions on Aon's financial statements; limits on Aon's subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends or otherwise make payments to Aon; the impact of legal proceedings and other contingencies, including those arising from or related to acquisition or disposition transactions, errors and omissions and other claims against Aon (including proceeding and contingencies relating to transactions for which capital was arranged by Vesttoo Ltd. or related to actions we may take in being responsible for making decisions on behalf of clients in our investment business or in other advisory services that we currently provide, or may provide in the future); the impact of, and potential challenges in complying with, laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which Aon operates, particularly given the global nature of Aon's operations and the possibility of differing or conflicting laws and regulations, or the application or interpretation thereof, across jurisdictions in which Aon does business; the impact of any regulatory investigations brought in Ireland, the U.K., the U.S. and other countries; failure to protect intellectual property rights or allegations that Aon infringes on the intellectual property rights of others; general economic and political conditions in different countries in which Aon does business around the world; the failure to retain, attract and develop experienced and qualified personnel; international risks associated with our global operations, including geopolitical conflicts, tariffs, sanctions or changes in trade policies; the effects of natural or human-caused disasters, including the effects of health pandemics and the impacts of climate related events; any system or network disruption or breach resulting in operational interruption or improper disclosure of confidential, personal, or proprietary data, and resulting liabilities or damage to our reputation; Aon's ability to develop, implement, update and enhance new technology; the actions taken by third parties that perform aspects of Aon's business operations and client services; Aon's ability to continue, and the costs and risks associated with, growing, developing and integrating acquired business, and entering into new lines of business or products; Aon's ability to secure regulatory approval and complete transactions, and the costs and risks associated with the failure to consummate proposed transactions; changes in commercial property and casualty markets, commercial premium rates or methods of compensation; Aon's ability to develop and implement innovative growth strategies and initiatives intended to yield cost savings (including the Accelerating Aon United Program), and the ability to achieve such growth or cost savings; the effects of Irish law on Aon's operating flexibility and the enforcement of judgments against Aon; adverse effects on the market price of Aon's securities and/or operating results for any reason, including, without limitation, because of a failure to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of NFP (including anticipated revenue and growth synergies) in the expected timeframe, or at all; and significant integration costs or difficulties in connection with the acquisition of NFP or unknown or inestimable liabilities.

Any or all of Aon's forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate, and there are no guarantees about Aon's performance. The factors identified above are not exhaustive. Aon and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks may emerge frequently. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. In addition, results for prior periods are not necessarily indicative of results that may be expected for any future period. Further information concerning Aon and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Aon's financial results, is contained in Aon's filings with the SEC. See Aon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Aon and its businesses. These factors may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Aon is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

This communication includes supplemental information not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), including organic revenue growth, free cash flow, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income attributable to Aon shareholders, adjusted diluted net income per share, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted other income (expense), and adjusted income before income taxes that exclude the effects of intangible asset amortization and impairment, Accelerating Aon United Program expenses, contingent consideration, NFP transaction and integration costs, certain pension settlements, capital expenditures, and certain other noteworthy items that affected results for the comparable periods. Organic revenue growth includes the impact of intercompany activity and excludes foreign exchange rate changes, acquisitions (provided that organic revenue growth includes organic growth of an acquired business as calculated assuming that the acquired business was part of the combined company for the same proportion of the relevant prior-year period), divestitures (including held-for-sale disposal groups, which are adjusted from organic revenue growth upon classification as held-for-sale, if any), transfers between revenue lines, fiduciary investment income, and gains or losses on derivatives accounted for as hedges. Currency impact represents the effect on prior-year period results if they were translated at current period foreign exchange rates. Reconciliations to the closest U.S. GAAP measure for each non-GAAP measure presented in this communication are provided in the attached appendices. Supplemental organic revenue growth information and additional measures that exclude the effects of certain items noted above do not affect net income or any other U.S. GAAP reported amounts. Free cash flow is cash flows from operating activity less capital expenditures. The adjusted effective tax rate excludes the applicable tax impact associated with adjustments previously described, generally at the estimated annual effective tax rate or jurisdictional rate, where appropriate. Beginning in the third quarter of 2024, the adjusted effective tax rate also excludes interest accruals for income tax reserves related to the termination fee payment made in connection with the Company's terminated proposed combination with Willis Towers Watson. Management believes that these measures are important to make meaningful period-to-period comparisons and that this supplemental information is helpful to investors. Management also uses these measures to assess operating performance and performance for compensation. Non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, not in lieu of, Aon's Consolidated Financial Statements. Industry peers provide similar supplemental information regarding their performance, although they may not make identical adjustments. Aon does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating margin, where Aon believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be misleading and is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of Aon's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For these reasons, Aon is also unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact: Hallie Miller

Will Dunn +1 847-442-0622

Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1-833-751- 8114 [email protected]

International: +1 312 381 3024



[email protected]

Aon plc Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



(millions, except per share data)

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Revenue























Total revenue

$ 4,300

$ 4,147

4 %

$ 17,181

$ 15,698

9 % Expenses























Compensation and benefits

2,117

2,120

- %

8,985

8,283

8 % Information technology

156

142

10 %

568

539

5 % Premises

85

84

1 %

337

325

4 % Depreciation of fixed assets

48

47

2 %

188

183

3 % Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

185

185

- %

778

503

55 % Other general expense

372

409

(9) %

1,616

1,641

(2) % Accelerating Aon United Program expenses

129

69

87 %

365

389

(6) % Total operating expenses

3,092

3,056

1 %

12,837

11,863

8 % Operating income

1,208

1,091

11 %

4,344

3,835

13 % Interest income

14

4

250 %

19

67

(72) % Interest expense

(191)

(206)

(7) %

(815)

(788)

3 % Other income (expense)

1,178

2

58,800 %

1,211

348

248 % Income before income taxes

2,209

891

148 %

4,759

3,462

37 % Income tax expense (1)

505

157

222 %

1,009

742

36 % Net income

1,704

734

132 %

3,750

2,720

38 % Less: Net income attributable to redeemable and

nonredeemable noncontrolling interests

11

18

(39) %

55

66

(17) % Net income attributable to Aon shareholders

$ 1,693

$ 716

136 %

$ 3,695

$ 2,654

39 %

























Basic net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders

$ 7.87

$ 3.31

138 %

$ 17.11

$ 12.55

36 % Diluted net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders

$ 7.82

$ 3.28

138 %

$ 17.02

$ 12.49

36 % Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic

215.1

216.6

(1) %

215.9

211.4

2 % Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted

216.5

218.3

(1) %

217.1

212.5

2 %

(1) The effective tax rate was 22.9% and 17.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 21.2% and 21.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Aon plc Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Risk Capital

Human Capital

Corporate/Eliminations (1)

Total Consolidated

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue





























Total revenue $ 2,708

$ 2,537

$ 1,596

$ 1,612

$ (4)

$ (2)

$ 4,300

$ 4,147 Expenses





























Compensation and benefits 1,375

1,305

714

762

28

53

2,117

2,120 Information technology 100

93

52

47

4

2

156

142 Premises 54

54

29

30

2

-

85

84 Other expenses (2) 389

323

243

309

102

78

734

710 Total operating expenses 1,918

1,775

1,038

1,148

136

133

3,092

3,056 Operating income $ 790

$ 762

$ 558

$ 464

$ (140)

$ (135)

$ 1,208

$ 1,091 Operating margin 29.2 %

30.0 %

35.0 %

28.8 %









28.1 %

26.3 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Risk Capital

Human Capital

Corporate/Eliminations (1)

Total Consolidated

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue





























Total revenue $ 11,290

$ 10,517

$ 5,907

$ 5,209

$ (16)

$ (28)

$ 17,181

$ 15,698 Expenses





























Compensation and benefits 5,832

5,417

3,060

2,739

93

127

8,985

8,283 Information technology 372

368

186

168

10

3

568

539 Premises 216

215

116

110

5

-

337

325 Other expenses (2) 1,434

1,225

1,135

1,049

378

442

2,947

2,716 Total operating expenses 7,854

7,225

4,497

4,066

486

572

12,837

11,863 Operating income $ 3,436

$ 3,292

$ 1,410

$ 1,143

$ (502)

$ (600)

$ 4,344

$ 3,835 Operating margin 30.4 %

31.3 %

23.9 %

21.9 %









25.3 %

24.4 %

(1) Segment expenses exclude governance costs, post-retirement benefits, and other costs that are not directly attributable to a specific segment. (2) Includes expenses related to depreciation of fixed assets, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, Accelerating Aon United Program expenses, and other general expenses.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Organic Revenue Growth (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



















(millions)

2025

2024

% Change

Less:

Currency

Impact (1)

Less:

Fiduciary

Investment

Income (2)

Less:

Acquisitions,

Divestitures &

Other

Organic

Revenue

Growth (3) Risk Capital Revenue:



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 2,329

$ 2,186

7 %

2 %

- %

(1) %

6 % Reinsurance Solutions

379

351

8

1

(1)

-

8 Human Capital Revenue:



























Health Solutions

1,106

1,070

3

2

-

(1)

2 Wealth Solutions

490

542

(10)

2

-

(14)

2 Eliminations

(4)

(2)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 4,300

$ 4,147

4 %

2 %

- %

(3) %

5 %





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



















(millions)

2025

2024

% Change

Less:

Currency

Impact (1)

Less:

Fiduciary

Investment

Income (2)

Less:

Acquisitions,

Divestitures &

Other

Organic

Revenue

Growth (3) Risk Capital Revenue:



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 8,497

$ 7,861

8 %

1 %

- %

1 %

6 % Reinsurance Solutions

2,793

2,656

5

-

(1)

-

6 Human Capital Revenue:



























Health Solutions

3,839

3,335

15

-

-

10

5 Wealth Solutions

2,068

1,874

10

1

-

4

5 Eliminations

(16)

(28)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 17,181

$ 15,698

9 %

1 %

- %

2 %

6 %

(1) Currency impact represents the effect on prior-year period results if they were translated at current-period foreign exchange rates. (2) Fiduciary investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $63 million and $76 million, respectively. Fiduciary investment income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $271 million and $315 million, respectively. (3) Organic revenue growth includes the impact of certain intercompany activity and excludes the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, fiduciary investment income, acquisitions (provided that organic revenue growth includes organic growth of an acquired business as calculated assuming that the acquired business was part of the combined company for the same proportion of the relevant prior-year period), divestitures (including held for sale disposal groups, which are adjusted from Organic revenue growth upon classification as held for sale, if any), transfers between revenue lines, and gains or losses on derivatives accounted for as hedges.

Free Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



(millions)

2025

2024

% Change Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 1,397

$ 1,200

16 % Capital Expenditures

(74)

(55)

35 % Free Cash Flows (1)

$ 1,323

$ 1,145

16 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(millions)

2025

2024

% Change Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 3,481

$ 3,035

15 % Capital Expenditures

(263)

(218)

21 % Free Cash Flows (1)

$ 3,218

$ 2,817

14 %

(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures. This non-GAAP measure does not imply or represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income and Operating Margin (Unaudited) (1)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Risk Capital

Human Capital

Corporate/Eliminations (2)

Total Consolidated (millions, except percentages) 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 2,708

$ 2,537

$ 1,596

$ 1,612

$ (4)

$ (2)

$ 4,300

$ 4,147































Operating income $ 790

$ 762

$ 558

$ 464

$ (140)

$ (135)

$ 1,208

$ 1,091 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 95

76

90

109

-

-

185

185 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration (7)

-

(1)

(5)

-

-

(8)

(5) Accelerating Aon United Program expenses (3) 34

11

7

1

88

57

129

69 Transaction and integration costs (4)(5) 5

6

10

10

(4)

24

11

40 Adjusted operating income $ 917

$ 855

$ 664

$ 579

$ (56)

$ (54)

$ 1,525

$ 1,380 Operating margin 29.2 %

30.0 %

35.0 %

28.8 %









28.1 %

26.3 % Adjusted operating margin 33.9 %

33.7 %

41.6 %

35.9 %









35.5 %

33.3 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Risk Capital

Human Capital

Corporate/Eliminations (2)

Total Consolidated (millions, except percentages) 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 11,290

$ 10,517

$ 5,907

$ 5,209

$ (16)

$ (28)

$ 17,181

$ 15,698































Operating income $ 3,436

$ 3,292

$ 1,410

$ 1,143

$ (502)

$ (600)

$ 4,344

$ 3,835 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 354

211

424

292

-

-

778

503 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration -

6

22

21

-

-

22

27 Accelerating Aon United Program expenses (3) 82

114

16

27

267

248

365

389 Legal settlements (6) (23)

-

-

-

-

-

(23)

- Transaction and integration costs (4)(5) 22

12

33

53

22

120

77

185 Adjusted operating income $ 3,871

$ 3,635

$ 1,905

$ 1,536

$ (213)

$ (232)

$ 5,563

$ 4,939 Operating margin 30.4 %

31.3 %

23.9 %

21.9 %









25.3 %

24.4 % Adjusted operating margin 34.3 %

34.6 %

32.2 %

29.5 %









32.4 %

31.5 %

(1) Certain noteworthy items impacting operating income in 2025 and 2024 are described in this schedule. The items shown with the caption "adjusted" are non-GAAP measures. (2) Segment expenses exclude governance costs, post-retirement benefits, and other costs that are not directly attributable to a specific segment. (3) Total charges are expected to include technology-related costs to facilitate streamlining and simplifying operations, headcount reduction costs, and costs associated with asset impairments, including real estate consolidation costs. (4) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, regulatory, and other professional or consulting fees required to complete the NFP Transaction. No transaction costs were recognized for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. No transaction costs were recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, $90 million of transaction costs were recognized in Total operating expenses and $6 million were recognized in Other income (expense) related to the extinguishment of acquired NFP debt. (5) The NFP Transaction has and will continue to result in certain non-recurring integration costs associated with colleague severance, retention bonus awards, termination of redundant third-party agreements, costs associated with legal entity rationalization, and professional or consulting fees related to alignment of management processes and controls, as well as costs associated with the assessment of NFP information technology environment and security protocols. Aon incurred $11 million and $40 million of integration costs in the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $77 million and $95 million of integration costs in the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (6) In the fourth quarter of 2023, Aon recognized a $197 million charge in connection with transactions for which capital was arranged by a third party, Vesttoo Ltd., and in the third quarter of 2025, certain legal settlement expenses and recoveries were recognized resulting in a $23 million reduction of expense within the Risk Capital segment.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (1)





Three Months Ended

December 31,





Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



(millions, except percentages)

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Adjusted operating income

$ 1,525

$ 1,380

11 %

$ 5,563

$ 4,939

13 % Interest income

14

4

250 %

19

67

(72) % Interest expense

(191)

(206)

(7) %

(815)

(788)

3 % Other income (expense): (2)























Adjusted other income (expense) - pensions

(22)

(14)

57 %

(87)

(49)

78 % Adjusted other income (expense) - other (3)(4)(5)

1

16

(94) %

(9)

62

(115) % Adjusted other income (expense)

(21)

2

(1,150) %

(96)

13

(838) % Adjusted income before income taxes

1,327

1,180

12 %

4,671

4,231

10 % Adjusted income tax expense (6)

265

197

35 %

910

849

7 % Adjusted net income

1,062

983

8 %

3,761

3,382

11 % Less: Net income attributable to redeemable and nonredeemable

noncontrolling interests

11

18

(39) %

55

66

(17) % Adjusted net income attributable to Aon shareholders

1,051

965

9 %

3,706

3,316

12 % Adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders

$ 4.85

$ 4.42

10 %

$ 17.07

$ 15.60

9 % Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted

216.5

218.3

(1) %

217.1

212.5

2 % Effective tax rates (6)























U.S. GAAP

22.9 %

17.6 %





21.2 %

21.4 %



Non-GAAP

20.0 %

16.7 %





19.5 %

20.1 %





(1) Certain noteworthy items impacting operating income in 2025 and 2024 are described in this schedule. The items shown with the caption "adjusted" are non-GAAP measures. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, Other income was $1.2 billion compared to Other income of $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, Other income was $1.2 billion and $348 million, respectively. Adjusted other expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $21 million compared to Adjusted other income of $2 million for three months ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted other expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $96 million compared to Adjusted other income of $13 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. (3) Adjusted other income (expense) excluded gains related to deferred consideration from the affiliates of The Blackstone Group L.P. and the other designated purchasers related to a divestiture completed in a prior-year period. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, a gain of $108 million was recognized, which was all recognized in the first six months of 2025. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, a gain of $84 million was recognized, which was all recognized in the first nine months of 2024. (4) Adjusted other income (expense) excluded gains from dispositions of $257 million related to the sale of a business for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Adjusted other income (expense) excluded gains from the disposal of NFP wealth totaling $1,199 million. (5) Adjusted other income (expense) excluded $6 million of debt extinguishment charges related to the repayment of NFP debt, which is considered a transaction related cost incurred in the second quarter of 2024. (6) Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, certain legal settlements, Accelerating Aon United Program expenses, certain transaction and integration costs related to the acquisition of NFP, certain gains from dispositions, and deferred consideration from a prior-year sale of business, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate. The tax adjustment also excludes interest accruals for income tax reserves related to the termination fee payment made in connection with the Company's terminated proposed combination with Willis Towers Watson.

Aon plc Consolidated Statements of Financial Position





As of December 31,



2025

2024 (millions)

(unaudited)



Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,195

$ 1,085 Short-term investments

1,603

219 Receivables, net

4,209

3,803 Fiduciary assets (1)

17,889

17,566 Other current assets

878

759 Total current assets

25,774

23,432 Goodwill

15,797

15,234 Intangible assets, net

5,727

6,743 Fixed assets, net

702

637 Operating lease right-of-use assets

677

711 Deferred tax assets

748

654 Prepaid pension

603

556 Other non-current assets

756

998 Total assets

$ 50,784

$ 48,965









Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity







Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 2,861

$ 2,905 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

589

751 Fiduciary liabilities

17,889

17,566 Other current liabilities

1,887

1,773 Total current liabilities

23,226

22,995 Long-term debt

14,660

16,265 Non-current operating lease liabilities

641

685 Deferred tax liabilities

340

319 Pension, other postretirement, and postemployment liabilities

1,084

1,127 Other non-current liabilities

1,285

1,144 Total liabilities

41,236

42,535









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

89

125









Equity







Ordinary shares - $0.01 nominal value Authorized: 500 shares (issued: 2025 - 214.5; 2024 - 216.0)

2

2 Additional paid-in capital

13,438

13,173 Accumulated deficit

(245)

(2,309) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,843)

(4,745) Total Aon shareholders' equity

9,352

6,121 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests

107

184 Total equity

9,459

6,305 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 50,784

$ 48,965

(1) Includes cash and short-term investments of $7.4 billion and $7.2 billion as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Aon plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Year ended December 31,



2025

2024 (millions)

(unaudited)



Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 3,750

$ 2,720 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:







Gain from sales of businesses

(1,201)

(337) Depreciation of fixed assets

188

183 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

778

503 Share-based compensation expense

432

474 Deferred income taxes

(141)

(311) Other, net

(133)

(134) Change in assets and liabilities:







Receivables, net

(257)

(312) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(155)

393 Accelerating Aon United Program liabilities

27

17 Current income taxes

114

- Pension, other postretirement and postemployment liabilities

(16)

(18) Other assets and liabilities

95

(143) Cash provided by operating activities 3,481

3,035 Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from investments

145

212 Purchases of investments

(172)

(172) Net sales (purchases) of short-term investments - non fiduciary

(1,379)

151 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and funds held on behalf of clients

(394)

(3,506) Sale of businesses, net of cash and funds held on behalf of clients

2,349

700 Capital expenditures

(263)

(218) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities 286

(2,833) Cash flows from financing activities







Share repurchase

(1,000)

(1,000) Proceeds from issuance of shares

70

79 Cash paid for employee taxes on withholding shares

(208)

(202) Commercial paper issuances, net of repayments

(24)

(591) Issuance of debt

-

7,926 Repayment of debt

(1,850)

(4,928) Increase in fiduciary liabilities, net of fiduciary receivables

(366)

280 Cash dividends to shareholders

(629)

(562) Redeemable and nonredeemable noncontrolling interests, and other financing activities

(198)

(206) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (4,205)

796 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients

678

(387) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients

240

611 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients at beginning of year

8,333

7,722 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients at end of year

$ 8,573

$ 8,333 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,195

$ 1,085 Cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients classified as held for sale

-

1 Funds held on behalf of clients

7,378

7,247 Total cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients

$ 8,573

$ 8,333

SOURCE Aon Corporation