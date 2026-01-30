Emerita Resources Corp.: Emerita Resources Graduates to OTCQX Market

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQX: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on exploring in Spain, announces that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX® Market in the United States, effective January 30, 2026.

Emerita previously traded on the OTCQB Venture Market and will continue to trade in the U.S. under the symbol EMOTF.

David Gower, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Emerita Resources, commented:

"Our transition to the OTCQX Market represents an important milestone for the Company, enhancing our visibility with U.S. investors and providing improved access for a broader shareholder base as we continue to advance our Iberian Belt West project through permitting and prefeasibility that will ultimately lead towards a production decision."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies that meet higher financial, disclosure, and corporate governance standards. Companies trading on OTCQX are required to demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws and adhere to best-practice governance principles, helping to strengthen investor confidence and transparency.

Emerita Resources' graduation to OTCQX reflects the Company's continued progress and commitment to maintaining high standards of disclosure while expanding its presence in key capital markets.

Real-time price quotes, financial disclosures, and additional information on Emerita Resources can be found on www.otcmarkets.com

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Iberian Belt West Project (the "Project"), the prospectivity and mineralization of the Project and the Company's other projects; the timing and results of resource estimates, PFS and other studies, the Company's ability to obtain the requisite licences and permits; the advancement of the IBW Project; the trading of the Company's shares, the Company's exploration and development plans and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.