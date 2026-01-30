Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YHDF | ISIN: US1703861062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.01.26 | 22:00
29,560 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 13:30 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Significant items impacting comparable periods of 2024 and 2025 results include the following:

  • On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. On March 14, 2025, the consolidation of The State Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank with ChoiceOne Bank surviving the consolidation was completed.
  • The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger were approximately $1.8 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.
  • Merger related expenses, net of taxes, of $13.9 million or $0.99 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025. There were no merger expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 and management does not anticipate additional material merger expenses.
  • Merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, of $9.5 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.68 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,867,000 and $28,176,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $13,867,000 and $51,524,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.92 and $2.01 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.79 and $3.25 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.92 and $3.68 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025.
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, increased by $55.6 million or 7.6% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $86.1 million or 5.7% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Core loans also grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025.
  • Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. Notably, 0.63% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration. Importantly, we believe this uptick is not indicative of a broader trend, and current portfolio performance does not suggest emerging weakness in underlying credit quality.

"2025 was a landmark year for ChoiceOne-not only because of the successful merger with Fentura and its subsidiary, The State Bank, but also due to our strong financial performance. These accomplishments are a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team, whose efforts truly shined throughout the year" said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,867,000 and $28,176,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $13,867,000 and $51,524,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share were $0.92 and $2.01 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.79 and $3.25 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.92 and $3.68 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $4.4 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion compared to December 31, 2024. The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to the Merger. In addition to growth related to the Merger, ChoiceOne also grew in core loans, securities and loans to other financial institutions, which consist of a warehouse line of credit used to facilitate mortgage loan originations. Interest rates and balances from this warehouse line of credit fluctuate with the national mortgage market and are short term in nature.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, increased by $55.6 million or 7.6% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $86.1 million or 5.7% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Core loans also grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased $506,000 compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease from the third quarter is due to rate reductions in PRIME rate loans which are tied to changes in the federal funds rate and a decrease in interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, includes $3.1 million of interest income due to accretion from purchased loans compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 29 and 36 basis points in the fourth and third quarter of 2025, respectively. Of this amount, $2.3 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $635,000 resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $8.0 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $53.1 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the loan portfolio.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $760,000 as of December 31, 2025, compared to September 30, 2025. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024 largely as a result of the Merger. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and short term FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. As of December 31, 2025, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $265.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.83%, with $245.0 million due within 12 months. At December 31, 2025, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.1 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.2% of deposits at December 31, 2025.

In the three months ended December 31, 2025, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits remained flat compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 and was down one basis point compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, despite the higher-cost deposits acquired through the Merger. The annualized cost of funds decreased by 11 basis points, from 1.90% to 1.79% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in higher cost local and brokered CDs. Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased by $289,000 compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a $58.2 million increase in the average balance borrowed offset by a reduction in rates. In the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, annualized cost of funds increased 2 basis points from 1.77% to 1.79% despite reductions in federal funds rates during the fourth quarter. This is due to the timing of reductions to customer rates later in the fourth quarter, increased competition for deposits, and the reduction of cash flow on pay-fixed swaps tied to interest bearing deposits which offset interest expense. With ChoiceOne's already low cost of deposits and market conditions, further reductions in federal funds rates may not immediately offset with savings on reductions in deposits and short term borrowings.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, due to $112.1 million of loan growth in the portfolio, excluding loans held for sale, and $305,000 in net charge offs. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.18% on December 31, 2025 compared to 1.19% on September 30, 2025, and 1.07% on December 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. Notably, 0.63% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration. Importantly, we believe this uptick is not indicative of a broader trend, and current portfolio performance does not suggest emerging weakness in underlying credit quality.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. During the third quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne entered into $30.4 million in amortizing pay-fixed interest rate swaps to hedge interest rate risk on approximately $40.6 million of newly purchased agency mortgage backed securities. The interest rate swaps are designed to amortize with the expected cash flow of the bonds and hold a coupon of 3.52% and a contractual term ending in 2040. On December 31, 2025, ChoiceOne held pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $380.4 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.15%, a fair value of $8.4 million and an average remaining contract length of 7.0 years. Settlements from interest rate swaps amounted to $955,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income. In January 2026, ChoiceOne exited $201.0 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a coupon of 3.4%, realizing a small gain, that will be applied to the basis of the hedged bonds. After evaluating multiple rate scenarios, we determined that our interest rate risk profile and overall balance-sheet flexibility are improved without the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, and we believe this action better aligns our interest-rate posture with long-term value creation for shareholders. Following this exit, ChoiceOne has approximately $180 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a weighted average coupon of 2.88%.

As of December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity was $465.4 million, a significant increase from $260.4 million on December 31, 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Merger, in which ChoiceOne issued 6,070,836 shares of common stock on March 1, 2025, valued at $193.0 million. Additional growth of $2.1 million is the result of improvement to accumulated other comprehensive loss during the year. ChoiceOne also repurchased 25,116 shares of stock for a net cost of $775,000 under our existing share repurchase plan. The repurchase plan has 350,272 shares remaining to purchase as of December 31, 2025. The repurchase reflects our view that our capital position is healthy and the repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.5% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 12.7% on December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income increased by $1.1 million and $6.7 million for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in the prior year. This increase was partly driven by higher interchange income, which rose due to increased volume from the Merger. Trust income as well as insurance and investment commissions income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger. These increases were offset by a decline in gains on sales of loans and losses on sales and write downs of other assets. Gains on sales of loans declined as the bank maintained conservative underwriting and chose not to pursue certain loan sale opportunities that did not meet our pricing or credit risk standards. Noninterest income decreased $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter 2025 due primarily to losses on sales of other assets of $161,000 and unrealized losses on market value of equity securities of $655,000.

Noninterest expense increased by $10.0 million and $54.0 million for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024. The increase in 2025 was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.4 million during 2025, compared to $1.0 million in the same period in the prior year. Management does not anticipate additional material merger expenses. The remainder of the increase was primarily due to the addition of Fentura on March 1, 2025. Noninterest expense decreased by $866,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 due to decreases in collections and fraud expenses and other operational expenses which were partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. ChoiceOne will continue to invest in its talented staff, technology and footprint while prioritizing operational efficiency and disciplined investment. ChoiceOne has secured a location in Troy, MI and expects to open a full service branch and lending office later in 2026. We believe this new office will help us continue our strong growth in an attractive market. In addition, we are experimenting with automation and AI-driven solutions designed to modernize processes to augment the ability for our existing staff to manage our growth.

ChoiceOne's fourth-quarter 2025 tax expense was reduced by $340,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2025 income taxes, with allowable carrybacks to prior years. Management is continuing to evaluate additional transferable tax credit opportunities and may pursue further purchases to help offset tax expense in 2026.

"We closed the year with solid capital and liquidity and an efficient funding mix, keeping us well-positioned to support clients and create long-term value" said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "As we move into 2026, we do so with strong organic growth momentum across our markets and a renewed focus on strengthening our customer relationships. I am grateful to our employees, Board of Directors, and shareholders for their continued support of our vision to be the Best Bank in Michigan"

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 56 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


December 31,
2025



September 30,
2025



December 31,
2024


Cash and cash equivalents


$

87,988



$

98,978



$

96,751


Equity securities, at fair value



9,353




9,505




7,782


Securities Held to Maturity



385,193




388,517




394,534


Securities Available for Sale



554,420




544,023




479,117


Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,562




18,562




9,383


Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,554




12,554




5,307


Loans held for sale



7,185




6,323




7,288


Loans to other financial institutions



58,987




2,483




39,878


Core loans



2,963,047




2,907,445




1,505,762


Total loans held for investment



3,022,034




2,909,928




1,545,640


Allowance for credit losses



(35,550)




(34,754)




(16,552)


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



2,986,484




2,875,174




1,529,088


Premises and equipment



48,110




46,159




27,099


Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



74,798




74,231




44,896


Goodwill



129,854




126,730




59,946


Intangible assets



31,149




31,694




1,096


Other assets



64,901




64,452




60,956












Total Assets


$

4,410,551



$

4,296,902



$

2,723,243












Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

907,007



$

903,925



$

524,945


Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,364,887




1,395,724




920,167


Savings deposits



607,045




588,798




338,109


Certificates of deposit



616,180




605,912




394,371


Brokered deposits



104,906




72,672




36,511


Borrowings



264,788




197,752




175,000


Subordinated debentures



48,460




48,368




35,752


Other liabilities



31,925




34,136




37,973












Total Liabilities



3,945,198




3,847,287




2,462,828












Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
30,000,000; shares outstanding: 15,000,939 at December 31, 2025, 15,017,802
at September 30, 2025, and 8,965,483 at December 31, 2024.



398,386




398,688




206,780


Retained earnings



102,641




93,124




91,414


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(35,674)




(42,197)




(37,779)


Shareholders' Equity



465,353




449,615




260,415












Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

4,410,551



$

4,296,902



$

2,723,243


Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)



Three Months
Ended



Three Months
Ended



Three Months
Ended



Twelve Months
Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,




2025



2025



2024



2025



2024


Interest income
















Loans, including fees


$

46,617



$

47,123



$

23,571



$

172,914



$

89,580


Securities:
















Taxable



5,663




5,249




4,846




20,906




21,228


Tax exempt



1,402




1,418




1,390




5,622




5,614


Other



694




908




1,231




3,516




4,682


Total interest income



54,376




54,698




31,038




202,958




121,104


















Interest expense
















Deposits



14,127




14,287




8,710




53,970




34,174


Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



2,564




1,926




669




8,201




2,041


Other



845




888




2,310




3,717




10,447


Total interest expense



17,536




17,101




11,689




65,888




46,662


















Net interest income



36,840




37,597




19,349




137,070




74,442


Provision for credit losses on loans



1,100




200




200




15,113




1,300


Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded
commitments



(300)




-




-




(300)




(675)


Net Provision for credit losses expense



800




200




200




14,813




625


Net interest income after provision



36,040




37,397




19,149




122,257




73,817


















Noninterest income
















Customer service charges



1,683




1,729




1,237




5,994




4,774


Interchange income



2,086




2,133




1,494




7,811




5,797


Insurance and investment commissions



592




485




170




1,912




742


Gains on sales of loans



511




671




829




1,981




2,439


Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



(200)




(39)




(5)




(226)




198


Earnings on life insurance policies



567




558




819




2,358




1,934


Trust income



689




734




241




2,525




906


Change in market value of equity securities



(197)




458




(46)




607




195


Other



366




415




255




1,704




1,010


Total noninterest income



6,097




7,144




4,994




24,666




17,995


















Noninterest expense
















Salaries and benefits



14,559




14,127




8,941




52,737




33,408


Occupancy and equipment



2,469




2,694




1,383




9,314




5,797


Data processing



2,374




2,499




1,499




9,311




5,905


Communication



576




517




341




2,034




1,317


Professional fees



784




834




653




3,262




2,471


Supplies and postage



291




267




179




1,107




699


Advertising and promotional



258




207




271




981




788


Intangible amortization



1,683




1,728




153




5,823




757


FDIC insurance



475




530




180




2,010




1,335


Merger related expenses



-




-




394




17,369




1,039


Other



1,880




2,812




1,350




8,787




5,207


Total noninterest expense



25,349




26,215




15,344




112,735




58,723


















Income (loss) before income tax



16,788




18,326




8,799




34,188




33,089


Income tax expense (benefit)



2,921




3,645




1,640




6,012




6,362


















Net income (loss)


$

13,867



$

14,681



$

7,159



$

28,176



$

26,727


















Basic earnings (loss) per share


$

0.92



$

0.98



$

0.79



$

2.02



$

3.27


Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

0.92



$

0.97



$

0.79



$

2.01



$

3.25


Dividends declared per share


$

0.29



$

0.28



$

0.28



$

1.13



$

1.09


Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended December
31, 2025



Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025



Three Months Ended December
31, 2024













(Dollars in thousands)

Average









Average









Average










Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:




























Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

2,961,133




46,635




6.25


%

$

2,927,878



$

47,142




6.39


%

$

1,516,466



$

23,591




6.19


%

Taxable securities (2)


750,256




5,663




2.99




703,045




5,249




2.96




677,133




4,846




2.85



Nontaxable securities (1)


285,782




1,776




2.47




287,274




1,795




2.48




288,368




1,760




2.43



Other


69,056




694




3.99




79,365




909




4.54




100,864




1,231




4.86



Interest-earning assets


4,066,227




54,768




5.34




3,997,562




55,095




5.47




2,582,831




31,428




4.84



Noninterest-earning assets


309,300










310,727










136,699









Total assets

$

4,375,527









$

4,308,289









$

2,719,530





































Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:




























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

1,343,600



$

6,352




1.88


%

$

1,374,827



$

6,392




1.84


%

$

907,631



$

3,389




1.49


%

Savings deposits


596,010




1,252




0.83




591,653




1,125




0.75




336,107




810




0.96



Certificates of deposit


613,387




5,502




3.56




616,686




5,777




3.72




397,364




4,291




4.30



Brokered deposit


100,133




1,021




4.05




91,735




993




4.30




19,620




220




4.46



Borrowings


255,978




2,663




4.13




179,122




2,019




4.47




197,828




2,374




4.77



Subordinated debentures


48,411



681




5.58




48,663




701




5.72




35,719




405




4.51



Other


6,311



65




4.09




8,550




94




4.38




16,928




200




4.70



Interest-bearing liabilities


2,963,830




17,536




2.35




2,911,236




17,101




2.33




1,911,197




11,689




2.43



Demand deposits


925,414










930,346










536,653









Other noninterest-bearing
liabilities


26,860










28,258










16,943









Total liabilities


3,916,104










3,869,840










2,464,793









Shareholders' equity


459,423










438,449










254,737









Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

4,375,527









$

4,308,289









$

2,719,530





































Net interest income (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)




$

37,232








$

37,994








$

19,739


































Net interest margin (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)








3.63


%








3.77


%








3.04


%



(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $22.2 million, $17.1 million, and 3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $3.1 million, $3.6 million and $276,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)



Three
Months
Ended



Three Months
Ended



Three
Months
Ended



Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,




2025



2025



2024



2025



2024


(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
















Net income (loss)


$

13,867



$

14,681



$

7,159



$

28,176



$

26,727


















Merger related expenses net of tax



-




-




373




13,885




1,006


Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)



-




-




-




9,463




-


Adjusted net income


$

13,867



$

14,681



$

7,532



$

51,524



$

27,733


















Weighted average number of shares



15,015,486




15,014,933




8,963,258




13,941,260




8,166,472


Diluted average shares outstanding



15,065,937




15,061,155




9,024,567




13,992,099




8,221,065


Basic earnings (loss) per share


$

0.92



$

0.98



$

0.79



$

2.02



$

3.27


Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

0.92



$

0.97



$

0.79



$

2.01



$

3.25


Adjusted basic earnings per share


$

0.92



$

0.98



$

0.84



$

3.70



$

3.40


Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$

0.92



$

0.97



$

0.83



$

3.68



$

3.37



(1) Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

Other Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)



Quarterly


Earnings


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


(in thousands except per share data)
















Net interest income


$

36,840



$

37,597



$

36,322



$

26,311



$

19,349


Net provision expense



800




200




650




13,163




200


Noninterest income



6,097




7,144




6,503




4,922




4,994


Noninterest expense



25,349




26,215




25,506




35,665




15,344


Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



16,788




18,326




16,669




(17,595)




8,799


Income tax expense (benefit)



2,921




3,645




3,135




(3,689)




1,640


Net income (loss)



13,867




14,681




13,534




(13,906)




7,159


Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.92




0.98




0.90




(1.30)




0.79


Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.92




0.97




0.90




(1.29)




0.79


Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)



0.92




0.98




0.91




0.87




0.84


Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)



0.92




0.97




0.91




0.86




0.83


End of period balances


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Gross loans


$

3,029,219



$

2,916,251



$

2,928,431



$

2,928,896



$

1,552,928


Loans held for sale (1)



7,185




6,323




7,639




3,941




7,288


Loans to other financial institutions (2)



58,987




2,483




3,033




2,393




39,878


Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2
above)



2,963,047




2,907,445




2,917,759




2,922,562




1,505,762


Allowance for credit losses



35,550




34,754




34,798




34,567




16,552


Securities available for sale



554,420




544,023




479,426




480,650




479,117


Securities held to maturity



385,193




388,517




390,457




394,434




394,534


Other interest-earning assets



74,857




79,677




110,206




110,605




86,185


Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,043,689




3,928,468




3,908,520




3,914,585




2,512,764


Total assets



4,410,551




4,296,902




4,310,252




4,305,391




2,723,243


Noninterest-bearing deposits



907,007




903,925




943,873




912,033




524,945


Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,364,887




1,395,724




1,322,336




1,406,660




920,167


Savings deposits



607,045




588,798




595,981




602,337




338,109


Certificates of deposit



616,180




605,912




624,209




663,404




394,371


Brokered deposits



104,906




72,672




106,225




67,295




36,511


Total deposits



3,600,025




3,567,031




3,592,624




3,651,729




2,214,103


Deposits excluding brokered



3,495,119




3,494,359




3,486,399




3,584,434




2,177,592


Total subordinated debt



48,460




48,368




48,277




48,186




35,752


Total borrowed funds



264,788




197,752




198,428




137,330




175,000


Other interest-bearing liabilities



7,689




7,695




8,529




13,420




24,003


Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,013,955




2,916,921




2,903,985




2,938,632




1,923,913


Shareholders' equity



465,353




449,615




431,761




427,068




260,415


Average Balances


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Loans


$

2,961,133



$

2,927,878



$

2,936,168



$

2,019,643



$

1,516,466


Securities



1,036,038




990,319




984,607




978,769




965,501


Other interest-earning assets



69,056




79,365




63,416




115,091




100,864


Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,066,227




3,997,562




3,984,191




3,113,503




2,582,831


Total assets



4,375,527




4,308,289




4,298,513




3,319,591




2,719,530


Noninterest-bearing deposits



925,414




930,346




915,637




651,424




536,653


Interest-bearing deposits



2,552,997




2,583,166




2,573,927




2,030,543




1,641,102


Brokered deposits



100,133




91,735




120,720




45,553




19,620


Total deposits



3,578,544




3,605,247




3,610,284




2,727,520




2,197,375


Total subordinated debt



48,411




48,663




48,971




40,182




35,719


Total borrowed funds



255,978




179,122




169,257




193,961




197,828


Other interest-bearing liabilities



6,311




8,550




11,763




20,553




16,928


Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,963,830




2,911,236




2,924,638




2,330,792




1,911,197


Shareholders' equity



459,423




438,449




427,543




302,537




254,737


Loan Breakout (in thousands)


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


Agricultural


$

56,218



$

51,183



$

47,273



$

48,165



$

48,221


Commercial and Industrial



352,556




352,876




351,367




345,138




228,256


Commercial Real Estate



1,780,396




1,728,774




1,743,541




1,757,599




901,130


Consumer



26,701




27,328




29,741




30,932




29,412


Construction Real Estate



19,139




18,440




21,508




18,067




17,042


Residential Real Estate



728,037




728,844




724,329




722,661




281,701


Loans to Other Financial Institutions



58,987




2,483




3,033




2,393




39,878


Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)


$

3,022,034



$

2,909,928



$

2,920,792



$

2,924,955



$

1,545,640


















Allowance for credit losses



35,550




34,754




34,798




34,567




16,552


















Net loans


$

2,986,484



$

2,875,174



$

2,885,994



$

2,890,388



$

1,529,088


Performance Ratios


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


















Annualized return on average assets



1.27

%



1.36

%



1.26

%



-1.68

%



1.05

%

Annualized return on average equity



12.07

%



13.39

%



12.66

%



-18.39

%



11.24

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity



16.66

%



19.08

%



18.26

%



-27.97

%



14.54

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.59

%



3.73

%



3.66

%



3.43

%



2.98

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.63

%



3.77

%



3.70

%



3.48

%



3.04

%

Efficiency ratio



54.12

%



54.76

%



55.32

%



111.01

%



61.29

%

Annualized cost of funds



1.79

%



1.77

%



1.84

%



1.86

%



1.90

%

Annualized cost of deposits



1.57

%



1.57

%



1.65

%



1.59

%



1.58

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.35

%



2.33

%



2.41

%



2.37

%



2.43

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.55

%



10.46

%



10.02

%



9.91

%



9.56

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.16

%



7.04

%



6.54

%



6.40

%



7.49

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.32

%



2.43

%



2.37

%



4.30

%



2.26

%

Loan to deposit



84.14

%



81.76

%



81.51

%



80.21

%



70.14

%

Full-time equivalent employees



569




573




571




605




377


Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial
Services Inc.


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.7

%



13.0

%



12.4

%



12.0

%



14.5

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk
weighted assets)



10.2

%



10.3

%



9.8

%



9.4

%



12.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.7

%



10.9

%



10.4

%



10.0

%



12.2

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.5

%



8.5

%



8.2

%



10.4

%



9.1

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.1

%



8.2

%



7.9

%



7.6

%



8.9

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital



279.0

%



275.2

%



288.2

%



302.0

%



195.6

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.5

%



12.8

%



12.4

%



11.9

%



12.7

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk
weighted assets)



11.4

%



11.7

%



11.3

%



10.9

%



12.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.4

%



11.7

%



11.3

%



10.9

%



12.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.1

%



9.1

%



8.9

%



11.3

%



8.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.7

%



8.8

%



8.6

%



8.3

%



8.7

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital



284.4

%



280.0

%



290.6

%



303.9

%



224.9

%

Asset Quality


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

305



$

244



$

418



$

72



$

138


Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average
loans



0.04

%



0.03

%



0.06

%



0.01

%



0.04

%

Allowance for credit losses


$

35,550



$

34,754



$

34,798



$

34,567



$

16,552


Unfunded commitment liability


$

1,347



$

1,647



$

1,647



$

1,647



$

1,485


Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.18

%



1.19

%



1.19

%



1.18

%



1.07

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.22

%



1.25

%



1.25

%



1.24

%



1.17

%

Non-Accruing loans


$

27,058



$

17,365



$

16,854



$

16,789



$

3,704


Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)


$

29,582



$

19,940



$

19,296



$

19,154



$

4,177


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.98

%



0.69

%



0.66

%



0.65

%



0.27

%

Non Accrual classified as PCD


$

19,007



$

11,393



$

12,017



$

12,891



$

-


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
attributed to PCD



0.63

%



0.39

%



0.41

%



0.44

%



-


Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.67

%



0.46

%



0.45

%



0.44

%



0.15

%

Other Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)

NON-GAAP Reconciliation


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

37,232



$

37,994



$

36,711



$

26,710



$

19,739


Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.63

%



3.77

%



3.70

%



3.48

%



3.04

%

















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

37,232



$

37,994



$

36,711



$

26,710



$

19,739


















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(392)




(397)




(389)




(399)




(390)


















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

36,840



$

37,597



$

36,322



$

26,311



$

19,349


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.59

%



3.73

%



3.66

%



3.43

%



2.98

%


(dollars in thousands)


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


Total assets


$

4,410,551



$

4,296,902



$

4,310,252



$

4,305,391



$

2,723,243


Less: goodwill



129,854




126,730




126,730




126,730




59,946


Less: core deposit intangible



31,149




31,694




33,421




35,153




1,096


Tangible assets


$

4,249,548



$

4,138,478



$

4,150,101



$

4,143,508



$

2,662,201


















Total equity


$

465,353



$

449,615



$

431,761



$

427,068



$

260,415


Less: goodwill



129,854




126,730




126,730




126,730




59,946


Less: core deposit intangible



31,149




31,694




33,421




35,153




1,096


Tangible common equity


$

304,350



$

291,191



$

271,610



$

265,185



$

199,373


Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.16

%



7.04

%



6.54

%



6.40

%



7.49

%


(dollars in thousands)


2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.



2025 2nd
Qtr.



2025 1st
Qtr.



2024 4th
Qtr.


Net income


$

13,867



$

14,681



$

13,534



$

(13,906)



$

7,159


Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,330




1,365




1,369




537




121


Adjusted net income


$

12,537



$

13,316



$

12,165



$

(14,443)



$

7,038


















Average shareholders' equity


$

459,423



$

438,449



$

427,543



$

302,537



$

254,737


Less: average goodwill



127,308




126,730




126,730




83,030




59,946


Less: average core deposit intangible



31,092




32,599




34,356




12,983




1,179


Average tangible common equity


$

301,023



$

279,120



$

266,457



$

206,524



$

193,612


















Return on average tangible common equity



16.66

%



19.08

%



18.26

%



-27.97

%



14.54

%

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.