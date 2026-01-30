ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
Significant items impacting comparable periods of 2024 and 2025 results include the following:
- On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. On March 14, 2025, the consolidation of The State Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank with ChoiceOne Bank surviving the consolidation was completed.
- The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger were approximately $1.8 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.
- Merger related expenses, net of taxes, of $13.9 million or $0.99 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025. There were no merger expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 and management does not anticipate additional material merger expenses.
- Merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, of $9.5 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.68 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Highlights
- ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,867,000 and $28,176,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $13,867,000 and $51,524,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.92 and $2.01 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.79 and $3.25 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.92 and $3.68 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025.
- Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, increased by $55.6 million or 7.6% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $86.1 million or 5.7% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Core loans also grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025.
- Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. Notably, 0.63% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration. Importantly, we believe this uptick is not indicative of a broader trend, and current portfolio performance does not suggest emerging weakness in underlying credit quality.
"2025 was a landmark year for ChoiceOne-not only because of the successful merger with Fentura and its subsidiary, The State Bank, but also due to our strong financial performance. These accomplishments are a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team, whose efforts truly shined throughout the year" said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.
ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,867,000 and $28,176,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $13,867,000 and $51,524,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively. Diluted earnings per share were $0.92 and $2.01 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.79 and $3.25 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.92 and $3.68 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025.
As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $4.4 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion compared to December 31, 2024. The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to the Merger. In addition to growth related to the Merger, ChoiceOne also grew in core loans, securities and loans to other financial institutions, which consist of a warehouse line of credit used to facilitate mortgage loan originations. Interest rates and balances from this warehouse line of credit fluctuate with the national mortgage market and are short term in nature.
Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, increased by $55.6 million or 7.6% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $86.1 million or 5.7% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Core loans also grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased $506,000 compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease from the third quarter is due to rate reductions in PRIME rate loans which are tied to changes in the federal funds rate and a decrease in interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, includes $3.1 million of interest income due to accretion from purchased loans compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 29 and 36 basis points in the fourth and third quarter of 2025, respectively. Of this amount, $2.3 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $635,000 resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $8.0 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $53.1 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the loan portfolio.
Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $760,000 as of December 31, 2025, compared to September 30, 2025. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024 largely as a result of the Merger. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and short term FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. As of December 31, 2025, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $265.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.83%, with $245.0 million due within 12 months. At December 31, 2025, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.1 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.2% of deposits at December 31, 2025.
In the three months ended December 31, 2025, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits remained flat compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 and was down one basis point compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, despite the higher-cost deposits acquired through the Merger. The annualized cost of funds decreased by 11 basis points, from 1.90% to 1.79% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in higher cost local and brokered CDs. Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased by $289,000 compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a $58.2 million increase in the average balance borrowed offset by a reduction in rates. In the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, annualized cost of funds increased 2 basis points from 1.77% to 1.79% despite reductions in federal funds rates during the fourth quarter. This is due to the timing of reductions to customer rates later in the fourth quarter, increased competition for deposits, and the reduction of cash flow on pay-fixed swaps tied to interest bearing deposits which offset interest expense. With ChoiceOne's already low cost of deposits and market conditions, further reductions in federal funds rates may not immediately offset with savings on reductions in deposits and short term borrowings.
The provision for credit losses on loans was $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, due to $112.1 million of loan growth in the portfolio, excluding loans held for sale, and $305,000 in net charge offs. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.18% on December 31, 2025 compared to 1.19% on September 30, 2025, and 1.07% on December 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. Notably, 0.63% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration. Importantly, we believe this uptick is not indicative of a broader trend, and current portfolio performance does not suggest emerging weakness in underlying credit quality.
ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. During the third quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne entered into $30.4 million in amortizing pay-fixed interest rate swaps to hedge interest rate risk on approximately $40.6 million of newly purchased agency mortgage backed securities. The interest rate swaps are designed to amortize with the expected cash flow of the bonds and hold a coupon of 3.52% and a contractual term ending in 2040. On December 31, 2025, ChoiceOne held pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $380.4 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.15%, a fair value of $8.4 million and an average remaining contract length of 7.0 years. Settlements from interest rate swaps amounted to $955,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income. In January 2026, ChoiceOne exited $201.0 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a coupon of 3.4%, realizing a small gain, that will be applied to the basis of the hedged bonds. After evaluating multiple rate scenarios, we determined that our interest rate risk profile and overall balance-sheet flexibility are improved without the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, and we believe this action better aligns our interest-rate posture with long-term value creation for shareholders. Following this exit, ChoiceOne has approximately $180 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a weighted average coupon of 2.88%.
As of December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity was $465.4 million, a significant increase from $260.4 million on December 31, 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Merger, in which ChoiceOne issued 6,070,836 shares of common stock on March 1, 2025, valued at $193.0 million. Additional growth of $2.1 million is the result of improvement to accumulated other comprehensive loss during the year. ChoiceOne also repurchased 25,116 shares of stock for a net cost of $775,000 under our existing share repurchase plan. The repurchase plan has 350,272 shares remaining to purchase as of December 31, 2025. The repurchase reflects our view that our capital position is healthy and the repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.5% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 12.7% on December 31, 2024.
Noninterest income increased by $1.1 million and $6.7 million for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in the prior year. This increase was partly driven by higher interchange income, which rose due to increased volume from the Merger. Trust income as well as insurance and investment commissions income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger. These increases were offset by a decline in gains on sales of loans and losses on sales and write downs of other assets. Gains on sales of loans declined as the bank maintained conservative underwriting and chose not to pursue certain loan sale opportunities that did not meet our pricing or credit risk standards. Noninterest income decreased $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter 2025 due primarily to losses on sales of other assets of $161,000 and unrealized losses on market value of equity securities of $655,000.
Noninterest expense increased by $10.0 million and $54.0 million for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024. The increase in 2025 was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.4 million during 2025, compared to $1.0 million in the same period in the prior year. Management does not anticipate additional material merger expenses. The remainder of the increase was primarily due to the addition of Fentura on March 1, 2025. Noninterest expense decreased by $866,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 due to decreases in collections and fraud expenses and other operational expenses which were partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. ChoiceOne will continue to invest in its talented staff, technology and footprint while prioritizing operational efficiency and disciplined investment. ChoiceOne has secured a location in Troy, MI and expects to open a full service branch and lending office later in 2026. We believe this new office will help us continue our strong growth in an attractive market. In addition, we are experimenting with automation and AI-driven solutions designed to modernize processes to augment the ability for our existing staff to manage our growth.
ChoiceOne's fourth-quarter 2025 tax expense was reduced by $340,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2025 income taxes, with allowable carrybacks to prior years. Management is continuing to evaluate additional transferable tax credit opportunities and may pursue further purchases to help offset tax expense in 2026.
"We closed the year with solid capital and liquidity and an efficient funding mix, keeping us well-positioned to support clients and create long-term value" said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "As we move into 2026, we do so with strong organic growth momentum across our markets and a renewed focus on strengthening our customer relationships. I am grateful to our employees, Board of Directors, and shareholders for their continued support of our vision to be the Best Bank in Michigan"
About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 56 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
87,988
$
98,978
$
96,751
Equity securities, at fair value
9,353
9,505
7,782
Securities Held to Maturity
385,193
388,517
394,534
Securities Available for Sale
554,420
544,023
479,117
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
18,562
18,562
9,383
Federal Reserve Bank stock
12,554
12,554
5,307
Loans held for sale
7,185
6,323
7,288
Loans to other financial institutions
58,987
2,483
39,878
Core loans
2,963,047
2,907,445
1,505,762
Total loans held for investment
3,022,034
2,909,928
1,545,640
Allowance for credit losses
(35,550)
(34,754)
(16,552)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
2,986,484
2,875,174
1,529,088
Premises and equipment
48,110
46,159
27,099
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
74,798
74,231
44,896
Goodwill
129,854
126,730
59,946
Intangible assets
31,149
31,694
1,096
Other assets
64,901
64,452
60,956
Total Assets
$
4,410,551
$
4,296,902
$
2,723,243
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
907,007
$
903,925
$
524,945
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,364,887
1,395,724
920,167
Savings deposits
607,045
588,798
338,109
Certificates of deposit
616,180
605,912
394,371
Brokered deposits
104,906
72,672
36,511
Borrowings
264,788
197,752
175,000
Subordinated debentures
48,460
48,368
35,752
Other liabilities
31,925
34,136
37,973
Total Liabilities
3,945,198
3,847,287
2,462,828
Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
398,386
398,688
206,780
Retained earnings
102,641
93,124
91,414
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(35,674)
(42,197)
(37,779)
Shareholders' Equity
465,353
449,615
260,415
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,410,551
$
4,296,902
$
2,723,243
Condensed Statements of Operations
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Twelve Months
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
46,617
$
47,123
$
23,571
$
172,914
$
89,580
Securities:
Taxable
5,663
5,249
4,846
20,906
21,228
Tax exempt
1,402
1,418
1,390
5,622
5,614
Other
694
908
1,231
3,516
4,682
Total interest income
54,376
54,698
31,038
202,958
121,104
Interest expense
Deposits
14,127
14,287
8,710
53,970
34,174
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
2,564
1,926
669
8,201
2,041
Other
845
888
2,310
3,717
10,447
Total interest expense
17,536
17,101
11,689
65,888
46,662
Net interest income
36,840
37,597
19,349
137,070
74,442
Provision for credit losses on loans
1,100
200
200
15,113
1,300
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded
(300)
-
-
(300)
(675)
Net Provision for credit losses expense
800
200
200
14,813
625
Net interest income after provision
36,040
37,397
19,149
122,257
73,817
Noninterest income
Customer service charges
1,683
1,729
1,237
5,994
4,774
Interchange income
2,086
2,133
1,494
7,811
5,797
Insurance and investment commissions
592
485
170
1,912
742
Gains on sales of loans
511
671
829
1,981
2,439
Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets
(200)
(39)
(5)
(226)
198
Earnings on life insurance policies
567
558
819
2,358
1,934
Trust income
689
734
241
2,525
906
Change in market value of equity securities
(197)
458
(46)
607
195
Other
366
415
255
1,704
1,010
Total noninterest income
6,097
7,144
4,994
24,666
17,995
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
14,559
14,127
8,941
52,737
33,408
Occupancy and equipment
2,469
2,694
1,383
9,314
5,797
Data processing
2,374
2,499
1,499
9,311
5,905
Communication
576
517
341
2,034
1,317
Professional fees
784
834
653
3,262
2,471
Supplies and postage
291
267
179
1,107
699
Advertising and promotional
258
207
271
981
788
Intangible amortization
1,683
1,728
153
5,823
757
FDIC insurance
475
530
180
2,010
1,335
Merger related expenses
-
-
394
17,369
1,039
Other
1,880
2,812
1,350
8,787
5,207
Total noninterest expense
25,349
26,215
15,344
112,735
58,723
Income (loss) before income tax
16,788
18,326
8,799
34,188
33,089
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,921
3,645
1,640
6,012
6,362
Net income (loss)
$
13,867
$
14,681
$
7,159
$
28,176
$
26,727
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.92
$
0.98
$
0.79
$
2.02
$
3.27
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.92
$
0.97
$
0.79
$
2.01
$
3.25
Dividends declared per share
$
0.29
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
1.13
$
1.09
Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended December
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)
$
2,961,133
46,635
6.25
%
$
2,927,878
$
47,142
6.39
%
$
1,516,466
$
23,591
6.19
%
Taxable securities (2)
750,256
5,663
2.99
703,045
5,249
2.96
677,133
4,846
2.85
Nontaxable securities (1)
285,782
1,776
2.47
287,274
1,795
2.48
288,368
1,760
2.43
Other
69,056
694
3.99
79,365
909
4.54
100,864
1,231
4.86
Interest-earning assets
4,066,227
54,768
5.34
3,997,562
55,095
5.47
2,582,831
31,428
4.84
Noninterest-earning assets
309,300
310,727
136,699
Total assets
$
4,375,527
$
4,308,289
$
2,719,530
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Interest-bearing demand
$
1,343,600
$
6,352
1.88
%
$
1,374,827
$
6,392
1.84
%
$
907,631
$
3,389
1.49
%
Savings deposits
596,010
1,252
0.83
591,653
1,125
0.75
336,107
810
0.96
Certificates of deposit
613,387
5,502
3.56
616,686
5,777
3.72
397,364
4,291
4.30
Brokered deposit
100,133
1,021
4.05
91,735
993
4.30
19,620
220
4.46
Borrowings
255,978
2,663
4.13
179,122
2,019
4.47
197,828
2,374
4.77
Subordinated debentures
48,411
681
5.58
48,663
701
5.72
35,719
405
4.51
Other
6,311
65
4.09
8,550
94
4.38
16,928
200
4.70
Interest-bearing liabilities
2,963,830
17,536
2.35
2,911,236
17,101
2.33
1,911,197
11,689
2.43
Demand deposits
925,414
930,346
536,653
Other noninterest-bearing
26,860
28,258
16,943
Total liabilities
3,916,104
3,869,840
2,464,793
Shareholders' equity
459,423
438,449
254,737
Total liabilities and
$
4,375,527
$
4,308,289
$
2,719,530
Net interest income (tax-
$
37,232
$
37,994
$
19,739
Net interest margin (tax-
3.63
%
3.77
%
3.04
%
(1)
Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.
(2)
Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.
(3)
Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale.
(4)
Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $22.2 million, $17.1 million, and 3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.
(5)
Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $3.1 million, $3.6 million and $276,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.
Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three
Three Months
Three
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Net income (loss)
$
13,867
$
14,681
$
7,159
$
28,176
$
26,727
Merger related expenses net of tax
-
-
373
13,885
1,006
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)
-
-
-
9,463
-
Adjusted net income
$
13,867
$
14,681
$
7,532
$
51,524
$
27,733
Weighted average number of shares
15,015,486
15,014,933
8,963,258
13,941,260
8,166,472
Diluted average shares outstanding
15,065,937
15,061,155
9,024,567
13,992,099
8,221,065
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.92
$
0.98
$
0.79
$
2.02
$
3.27
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.92
$
0.97
$
0.79
$
2.01
$
3.25
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$
0.92
$
0.98
$
0.84
$
3.70
$
3.40
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.92
$
0.97
$
0.83
$
3.68
$
3.37
(1) Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.
Other Selected Financial Highlights
Quarterly
Earnings
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
(in thousands except per share data)
Net interest income
$
36,840
$
37,597
$
36,322
$
26,311
$
19,349
Net provision expense
800
200
650
13,163
200
Noninterest income
6,097
7,144
6,503
4,922
4,994
Noninterest expense
25,349
26,215
25,506
35,665
15,344
Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense
16,788
18,326
16,669
(17,595)
8,799
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,921
3,645
3,135
(3,689)
1,640
Net income (loss)
13,867
14,681
13,534
(13,906)
7,159
Basic earnings (loss) per share
0.92
0.98
0.90
(1.30)
0.79
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.92
0.97
0.90
(1.29)
0.79
Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)
0.92
0.98
0.91
0.87
0.84
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
0.92
0.97
0.91
0.86
0.83
End of period balances
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
(in thousands)
Gross loans
$
3,029,219
$
2,916,251
$
2,928,431
$
2,928,896
$
1,552,928
Loans held for sale (1)
7,185
6,323
7,639
3,941
7,288
Loans to other financial institutions (2)
58,987
2,483
3,033
2,393
39,878
Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2
2,963,047
2,907,445
2,917,759
2,922,562
1,505,762
Allowance for credit losses
35,550
34,754
34,798
34,567
16,552
Securities available for sale
554,420
544,023
479,426
480,650
479,117
Securities held to maturity
385,193
388,517
390,457
394,434
394,534
Other interest-earning assets
74,857
79,677
110,206
110,605
86,185
Total earning assets (before allowance)
4,043,689
3,928,468
3,908,520
3,914,585
2,512,764
Total assets
4,410,551
4,296,902
4,310,252
4,305,391
2,723,243
Noninterest-bearing deposits
907,007
903,925
943,873
912,033
524,945
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,364,887
1,395,724
1,322,336
1,406,660
920,167
Savings deposits
607,045
588,798
595,981
602,337
338,109
Certificates of deposit
616,180
605,912
624,209
663,404
394,371
Brokered deposits
104,906
72,672
106,225
67,295
36,511
Total deposits
3,600,025
3,567,031
3,592,624
3,651,729
2,214,103
Deposits excluding brokered
3,495,119
3,494,359
3,486,399
3,584,434
2,177,592
Total subordinated debt
48,460
48,368
48,277
48,186
35,752
Total borrowed funds
264,788
197,752
198,428
137,330
175,000
Other interest-bearing liabilities
7,689
7,695
8,529
13,420
24,003
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,013,955
2,916,921
2,903,985
2,938,632
1,923,913
Shareholders' equity
465,353
449,615
431,761
427,068
260,415
Average Balances
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
(in thousands)
Loans
$
2,961,133
$
2,927,878
$
2,936,168
$
2,019,643
$
1,516,466
Securities
1,036,038
990,319
984,607
978,769
965,501
Other interest-earning assets
69,056
79,365
63,416
115,091
100,864
Total earning assets (before allowance)
4,066,227
3,997,562
3,984,191
3,113,503
2,582,831
Total assets
4,375,527
4,308,289
4,298,513
3,319,591
2,719,530
Noninterest-bearing deposits
925,414
930,346
915,637
651,424
536,653
Interest-bearing deposits
2,552,997
2,583,166
2,573,927
2,030,543
1,641,102
Brokered deposits
100,133
91,735
120,720
45,553
19,620
Total deposits
3,578,544
3,605,247
3,610,284
2,727,520
2,197,375
Total subordinated debt
48,411
48,663
48,971
40,182
35,719
Total borrowed funds
255,978
179,122
169,257
193,961
197,828
Other interest-bearing liabilities
6,311
8,550
11,763
20,553
16,928
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,963,830
2,911,236
2,924,638
2,330,792
1,911,197
Shareholders' equity
459,423
438,449
427,543
302,537
254,737
Loan Breakout (in thousands)
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
Agricultural
$
56,218
$
51,183
$
47,273
$
48,165
$
48,221
Commercial and Industrial
352,556
352,876
351,367
345,138
228,256
Commercial Real Estate
1,780,396
1,728,774
1,743,541
1,757,599
901,130
Consumer
26,701
27,328
29,741
30,932
29,412
Construction Real Estate
19,139
18,440
21,508
18,067
17,042
Residential Real Estate
728,037
728,844
724,329
722,661
281,701
Loans to Other Financial Institutions
58,987
2,483
3,033
2,393
39,878
Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)
$
3,022,034
$
2,909,928
$
2,920,792
$
2,924,955
$
1,545,640
Allowance for credit losses
35,550
34,754
34,798
34,567
16,552
Net loans
$
2,986,484
$
2,875,174
$
2,885,994
$
2,890,388
$
1,529,088
Performance Ratios
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
Annualized return on average assets
1.27
%
1.36
%
1.26
%
-1.68
%
1.05
%
Annualized return on average equity
12.07
%
13.39
%
12.66
%
-18.39
%
11.24
%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
16.66
%
19.08
%
18.26
%
-27.97
%
14.54
%
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.59
%
3.73
%
3.66
%
3.43
%
2.98
%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.63
%
3.77
%
3.70
%
3.48
%
3.04
%
Efficiency ratio
54.12
%
54.76
%
55.32
%
111.01
%
61.29
%
Annualized cost of funds
1.79
%
1.77
%
1.84
%
1.86
%
1.90
%
Annualized cost of deposits
1.57
%
1.57
%
1.65
%
1.59
%
1.58
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.35
%
2.33
%
2.41
%
2.37
%
2.43
%
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.55
%
10.46
%
10.02
%
9.91
%
9.56
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.16
%
7.04
%
6.54
%
6.40
%
7.49
%
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.32
%
2.43
%
2.37
%
4.30
%
2.26
%
Loan to deposit
84.14
%
81.76
%
81.51
%
80.21
%
70.14
%
Full-time equivalent employees
569
573
571
605
377
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.7
%
13.0
%
12.4
%
12.0
%
14.5
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk
10.2
%
10.3
%
9.8
%
9.4
%
12.0
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
10.7
%
10.9
%
10.4
%
10.0
%
12.2
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
8.5
%
8.5
%
8.2
%
10.4
%
9.1
%
Tier 1 capital (to total assets)
8.1
%
8.2
%
7.9
%
7.6
%
8.9
%
Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
279.0
%
275.2
%
288.2
%
302.0
%
195.6
%
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.5
%
12.8
%
12.4
%
11.9
%
12.7
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk
11.4
%
11.7
%
11.3
%
10.9
%
12.0
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
11.4
%
11.7
%
11.3
%
10.9
%
12.0
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
9.1
%
9.1
%
8.9
%
11.3
%
8.9
%
Tier 1 capital (to total assets)
8.7
%
8.8
%
8.6
%
8.3
%
8.7
%
Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
284.4
%
280.0
%
290.6
%
303.9
%
224.9
%
Asset Quality
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
(in thousands)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
305
$
244
$
418
$
72
$
138
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.06
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
35,550
$
34,754
$
34,798
$
34,567
$
16,552
Unfunded commitment liability
$
1,347
$
1,647
$
1,647
$
1,647
$
1,485
Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)
1.18
%
1.19
%
1.19
%
1.18
%
1.07
%
Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
1.22
%
1.25
%
1.25
%
1.24
%
1.17
%
Non-Accruing loans
$
27,058
$
17,365
$
16,854
$
16,789
$
3,704
Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)
$
29,582
$
19,940
$
19,296
$
19,154
$
4,177
Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
0.98
%
0.69
%
0.66
%
0.65
%
0.27
%
Non Accrual classified as PCD
$
19,007
$
11,393
$
12,017
$
12,891
$
-
Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
0.63
%
0.39
%
0.41
%
0.44
%
-
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.67
%
0.46
%
0.45
%
0.44
%
0.15
%
Other Non-GAAP Reconciliation
NON-GAAP Reconciliation
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
$
37,232
$
37,994
$
36,711
$
26,710
$
19,739
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.63
%
3.77
%
3.70
%
3.48
%
3.04
%
Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
$
37,232
$
37,994
$
36,711
$
26,710
$
19,739
Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest
(392)
(397)
(389)
(399)
(390)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
36,840
$
37,597
$
36,322
$
26,311
$
19,349
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.59
%
3.73
%
3.66
%
3.43
%
2.98
%
(dollars in thousands)
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
Total assets
$
4,410,551
$
4,296,902
$
4,310,252
$
4,305,391
$
2,723,243
Less: goodwill
129,854
126,730
126,730
126,730
59,946
Less: core deposit intangible
31,149
31,694
33,421
35,153
1,096
Tangible assets
$
4,249,548
$
4,138,478
$
4,150,101
$
4,143,508
$
2,662,201
Total equity
$
465,353
$
449,615
$
431,761
$
427,068
$
260,415
Less: goodwill
129,854
126,730
126,730
126,730
59,946
Less: core deposit intangible
31,149
31,694
33,421
35,153
1,096
Tangible common equity
$
304,350
$
291,191
$
271,610
$
265,185
$
199,373
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.16
%
7.04
%
6.54
%
6.40
%
7.49
%
(dollars in thousands)
2025 4th
2025 3rd
2025 2nd
2025 1st
2024 4th
Net income
$
13,867
$
14,681
$
13,534
$
(13,906)
$
7,159
Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)
1,330
1,365
1,369
537
121
Adjusted net income
$
12,537
$
13,316
$
12,165
$
(14,443)
$
7,038
Average shareholders' equity
$
459,423
$
438,449
$
427,543
$
302,537
$
254,737
Less: average goodwill
127,308
126,730
126,730
83,030
59,946
Less: average core deposit intangible
31,092
32,599
34,356
12,983
1,179
Average tangible common equity
$
301,023
$
279,120
$
266,457
$
206,524
$
193,612
Return on average tangible common equity
16.66
%
19.08
%
18.26
%
-27.97
%
14.54
%
