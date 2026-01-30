ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Significant items impacting comparable periods of 2024 and 2025 results include the following:

On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger. On March 14, 2025, the consolidation of The State Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank with ChoiceOne Bank surviving the consolidation was completed.

The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the Merger were approximately $1.8 billion, $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.

Merger related expenses, net of taxes, of $13.9 million or $0.99 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025. There were no merger expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 and management does not anticipate additional material merger expenses.

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, of $9.5 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, or $0.68 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,867,000 and $28,176,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $7,159,000 and $26,727,000 for the same periods in the prior year, respectively. Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $13,867,000 and $51,524,000 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.92 and $2.01 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.79 and $3.25 in the same periods in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, were $0.92 and $3.68 for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, increased by $55.6 million or 7.6% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $86.1 million or 5.7% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Core loans also grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025.

Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. Notably, 0.63% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration. Importantly, we believe this uptick is not indicative of a broader trend, and current portfolio performance does not suggest emerging weakness in underlying credit quality.

"2025 was a landmark year for ChoiceOne-not only because of the successful merger with Fentura and its subsidiary, The State Bank, but also due to our strong financial performance. These accomplishments are a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team, whose efforts truly shined throughout the year" said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $4.4 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion compared to December 31, 2024. The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to the Merger. In addition to growth related to the Merger, ChoiceOne also grew in core loans, securities and loans to other financial institutions, which consist of a warehouse line of credit used to facilitate mortgage loan originations. Interest rates and balances from this warehouse line of credit fluctuate with the national mortgage market and are short term in nature.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and loans to other financial institutions, increased by $55.6 million or 7.6% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2025 and grew organically by $86.1 million or 5.7% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Core loans also grew by $1.4 billion due to the Merger on March 1, 2025. Loan interest income increased $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased $506,000 compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease from the third quarter is due to rate reductions in PRIME rate loans which are tied to changes in the federal funds rate and a decrease in interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, includes $3.1 million of interest income due to accretion from purchased loans compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 29 and 36 basis points in the fourth and third quarter of 2025, respectively. Of this amount, $2.3 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $635,000 resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $8.0 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $53.1 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the loan portfolio.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $760,000 as of December 31, 2025, compared to September 30, 2025. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024 largely as a result of the Merger. ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and short term FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity. As of December 31, 2025, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $265.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.83%, with $245.0 million due within 12 months. At December 31, 2025, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.1 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.2 billion or 33.2% of deposits at December 31, 2025.

In the three months ended December 31, 2025, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits remained flat compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 and was down one basis point compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, despite the higher-cost deposits acquired through the Merger. The annualized cost of funds decreased by 11 basis points, from 1.90% to 1.79% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in higher cost local and brokered CDs. Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased by $289,000 compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a $58.2 million increase in the average balance borrowed offset by a reduction in rates. In the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, annualized cost of funds increased 2 basis points from 1.77% to 1.79% despite reductions in federal funds rates during the fourth quarter. This is due to the timing of reductions to customer rates later in the fourth quarter, increased competition for deposits, and the reduction of cash flow on pay-fixed swaps tied to interest bearing deposits which offset interest expense. With ChoiceOne's already low cost of deposits and market conditions, further reductions in federal funds rates may not immediately offset with savings on reductions in deposits and short term borrowings.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, due to $112.1 million of loan growth in the portfolio, excluding loans held for sale, and $305,000 in net charge offs. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.18% on December 31, 2025 compared to 1.19% on September 30, 2025, and 1.07% on December 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. Notably, 0.63% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration. Importantly, we believe this uptick is not indicative of a broader trend, and current portfolio performance does not suggest emerging weakness in underlying credit quality.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities. During the third quarter of 2025, ChoiceOne entered into $30.4 million in amortizing pay-fixed interest rate swaps to hedge interest rate risk on approximately $40.6 million of newly purchased agency mortgage backed securities. The interest rate swaps are designed to amortize with the expected cash flow of the bonds and hold a coupon of 3.52% and a contractual term ending in 2040. On December 31, 2025, ChoiceOne held pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a total notional value of $380.4 million, a weighted average coupon of 3.15%, a fair value of $8.4 million and an average remaining contract length of 7.0 years. Settlements from interest rate swaps amounted to $955,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. In addition to the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, ChoiceOne also employs back-to-back swaps on select commercial loans, with the impact reflected in interest income. In January 2026, ChoiceOne exited $201.0 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a coupon of 3.4%, realizing a small gain, that will be applied to the basis of the hedged bonds. After evaluating multiple rate scenarios, we determined that our interest rate risk profile and overall balance-sheet flexibility are improved without the pay-fixed interest rate swaps, and we believe this action better aligns our interest-rate posture with long-term value creation for shareholders. Following this exit, ChoiceOne has approximately $180 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a weighted average coupon of 2.88%.

As of December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity was $465.4 million, a significant increase from $260.4 million on December 31, 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Merger, in which ChoiceOne issued 6,070,836 shares of common stock on March 1, 2025, valued at $193.0 million. Additional growth of $2.1 million is the result of improvement to accumulated other comprehensive loss during the year. ChoiceOne also repurchased 25,116 shares of stock for a net cost of $775,000 under our existing share repurchase plan. The repurchase plan has 350,272 shares remaining to purchase as of December 31, 2025. The repurchase reflects our view that our capital position is healthy and the repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.5% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 12.7% on December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income increased by $1.1 million and $6.7 million for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in the prior year. This increase was partly driven by higher interchange income, which rose due to increased volume from the Merger. Trust income as well as insurance and investment commissions income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger. These increases were offset by a decline in gains on sales of loans and losses on sales and write downs of other assets. Gains on sales of loans declined as the bank maintained conservative underwriting and chose not to pursue certain loan sale opportunities that did not meet our pricing or credit risk standards. Noninterest income decreased $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter 2025 due primarily to losses on sales of other assets of $161,000 and unrealized losses on market value of equity securities of $655,000.

Noninterest expense increased by $10.0 million and $54.0 million for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024. The increase in 2025 was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.4 million during 2025, compared to $1.0 million in the same period in the prior year. Management does not anticipate additional material merger expenses. The remainder of the increase was primarily due to the addition of Fentura on March 1, 2025. Noninterest expense decreased by $866,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 due to decreases in collections and fraud expenses and other operational expenses which were partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. ChoiceOne will continue to invest in its talented staff, technology and footprint while prioritizing operational efficiency and disciplined investment. ChoiceOne has secured a location in Troy, MI and expects to open a full service branch and lending office later in 2026. We believe this new office will help us continue our strong growth in an attractive market. In addition, we are experimenting with automation and AI-driven solutions designed to modernize processes to augment the ability for our existing staff to manage our growth.

ChoiceOne's fourth-quarter 2025 tax expense was reduced by $340,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2025 income taxes, with allowable carrybacks to prior years. Management is continuing to evaluate additional transferable tax credit opportunities and may pursue further purchases to help offset tax expense in 2026.

"We closed the year with solid capital and liquidity and an efficient funding mix, keeping us well-positioned to support clients and create long-term value" said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "As we move into 2026, we do so with strong organic growth momentum across our markets and a renewed focus on strengthening our customer relationships. I am grateful to our employees, Board of Directors, and shareholders for their continued support of our vision to be the Best Bank in Michigan"

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 56 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

December 31,

2025



September 30,

2025



December 31,

2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 87,988



$ 98,978



$ 96,751

Equity securities, at fair value



9,353





9,505





7,782

Securities Held to Maturity



385,193





388,517





394,534

Securities Available for Sale



554,420





544,023





479,117

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



18,562





18,562





9,383

Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,554





12,554





5,307

Loans held for sale



7,185





6,323





7,288

Loans to other financial institutions



58,987





2,483





39,878

Core loans



2,963,047





2,907,445





1,505,762

Total loans held for investment



3,022,034





2,909,928





1,545,640

Allowance for credit losses



(35,550)





(34,754)





(16,552)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



2,986,484





2,875,174





1,529,088

Premises and equipment



48,110





46,159





27,099

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



74,798





74,231





44,896

Goodwill



129,854





126,730





59,946

Intangible assets



31,149





31,694





1,096

Other assets



64,901





64,452





60,956





















Total Assets

$ 4,410,551



$ 4,296,902



$ 2,723,243





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 907,007



$ 903,925



$ 524,945

Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,364,887





1,395,724





920,167

Savings deposits



607,045





588,798





338,109

Certificates of deposit



616,180





605,912





394,371

Brokered deposits



104,906





72,672





36,511

Borrowings



264,788





197,752





175,000

Subordinated debentures



48,460





48,368





35,752

Other liabilities



31,925





34,136





37,973





















Total Liabilities



3,945,198





3,847,287





2,462,828





















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

30,000,000; shares outstanding: 15,000,939 at December 31, 2025, 15,017,802

at September 30, 2025, and 8,965,483 at December 31, 2024.



398,386





398,688





206,780

Retained earnings



102,641





93,124





91,414

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(35,674)





(42,197)





(37,779)

Shareholders' Equity



465,353





449,615





260,415





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,410,551



$ 4,296,902



$ 2,723,243



Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)







Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Twelve Months

Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,





2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

Interest income





























Loans, including fees

$ 46,617



$ 47,123



$ 23,571



$ 172,914



$ 89,580

Securities:





























Taxable



5,663





5,249





4,846





20,906





21,228

Tax exempt



1,402





1,418





1,390





5,622





5,614

Other



694





908





1,231





3,516





4,682

Total interest income



54,376





54,698





31,038





202,958





121,104

































Interest expense





























Deposits



14,127





14,287





8,710





53,970





34,174

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



2,564





1,926





669





8,201





2,041

Other



845





888





2,310





3,717





10,447

Total interest expense



17,536





17,101





11,689





65,888





46,662

































Net interest income



36,840





37,597





19,349





137,070





74,442

Provision for credit losses on loans



1,100





200





200





15,113





1,300

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded

commitments



(300)





-





-





(300)





(675)

Net Provision for credit losses expense



800





200





200





14,813





625

Net interest income after provision



36,040





37,397





19,149





122,257





73,817

































Noninterest income





























Customer service charges



1,683





1,729





1,237





5,994





4,774

Interchange income



2,086





2,133





1,494





7,811





5,797

Insurance and investment commissions



592





485





170





1,912





742

Gains on sales of loans



511





671





829





1,981





2,439

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



(200)





(39)





(5)





(226)





198

Earnings on life insurance policies



567





558





819





2,358





1,934

Trust income



689





734





241





2,525





906

Change in market value of equity securities



(197)





458





(46)





607





195

Other



366





415





255





1,704





1,010

Total noninterest income



6,097





7,144





4,994





24,666





17,995

































Noninterest expense





























Salaries and benefits



14,559





14,127





8,941





52,737





33,408

Occupancy and equipment



2,469





2,694





1,383





9,314





5,797

Data processing



2,374





2,499





1,499





9,311





5,905

Communication



576





517





341





2,034





1,317

Professional fees



784





834





653





3,262





2,471

Supplies and postage



291





267





179





1,107





699

Advertising and promotional



258





207





271





981





788

Intangible amortization



1,683





1,728





153





5,823





757

FDIC insurance



475





530





180





2,010





1,335

Merger related expenses



-





-





394





17,369





1,039

Other



1,880





2,812





1,350





8,787





5,207

Total noninterest expense



25,349





26,215





15,344





112,735





58,723

































Income (loss) before income tax



16,788





18,326





8,799





34,188





33,089

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,921





3,645





1,640





6,012





6,362

































Net income (loss)

$ 13,867



$ 14,681



$ 7,159



$ 28,176



$ 26,727

































Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.92



$ 0.98



$ 0.79



$ 2.02



$ 3.27

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.92



$ 0.97



$ 0.79



$ 2.01



$ 3.25

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.29



$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 1.13



$ 1.09



Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December

31, 2025



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025



Three Months Ended December

31, 2024























(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:





















































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 2,961,133





46,635





6.25

% $ 2,927,878



$ 47,142





6.39

% $ 1,516,466



$ 23,591





6.19

% Taxable securities (2)

750,256





5,663





2.99





703,045





5,249





2.96





677,133





4,846





2.85



Nontaxable securities (1)

285,782





1,776





2.47





287,274





1,795





2.48





288,368





1,760





2.43



Other

69,056





694





3.99





79,365





909





4.54





100,864





1,231





4.86



Interest-earning assets

4,066,227





54,768





5.34





3,997,562





55,095





5.47





2,582,831





31,428





4.84



Noninterest-earning assets

309,300

















310,727

















136,699















Total assets $ 4,375,527















$ 4,308,289















$ 2,719,530







































































Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity:





















































Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 1,343,600



$ 6,352





1.88

% $ 1,374,827



$ 6,392





1.84

% $ 907,631



$ 3,389





1.49

% Savings deposits

596,010





1,252





0.83





591,653





1,125





0.75





336,107





810





0.96



Certificates of deposit

613,387





5,502





3.56





616,686





5,777





3.72





397,364





4,291





4.30



Brokered deposit

100,133





1,021





4.05





91,735





993





4.30





19,620





220





4.46



Borrowings

255,978





2,663





4.13





179,122





2,019





4.47





197,828





2,374





4.77



Subordinated debentures

48,411



681





5.58





48,663





701





5.72





35,719





405





4.51



Other

6,311



65





4.09





8,550





94





4.38





16,928





200





4.70



Interest-bearing liabilities

2,963,830





17,536





2.35





2,911,236





17,101





2.33





1,911,197





11,689





2.43



Demand deposits

925,414

















930,346

















536,653















Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities

26,860

















28,258

















16,943















Total liabilities

3,916,104

















3,869,840

















2,464,793















Shareholders' equity

459,423

















438,449

















254,737















Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,375,527















$ 4,308,289















$ 2,719,530







































































Net interest income (tax-

equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

(1)





$ 37,232













$ 37,994













$ 19,739

































































Net interest margin (tax-

equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

(1)













3.63

%













3.77

%













3.04

%





(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both loans to other financial institutions and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $22.2 million, $17.1 million, and 3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $3.1 million, $3.6 million and $276,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)







Three

Months

Ended



Three Months

Ended



Three

Months

Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,





2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





























Net income (loss)

$ 13,867



$ 14,681



$ 7,159



$ 28,176



$ 26,727

































Merger related expenses net of tax



-





-





373





13,885





1,006

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)



-





-





-





9,463





-

Adjusted net income

$ 13,867



$ 14,681



$ 7,532



$ 51,524



$ 27,733

































Weighted average number of shares



15,015,486





15,014,933





8,963,258





13,941,260





8,166,472

Diluted average shares outstanding



15,065,937





15,061,155





9,024,567





13,992,099





8,221,065

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.92



$ 0.98



$ 0.79



$ 2.02



$ 3.27

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.92



$ 0.97



$ 0.79



$ 2.01



$ 3.25

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$ 0.92



$ 0.98



$ 0.84



$ 3.70



$ 3.40

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.92



$ 0.97



$ 0.83



$ 3.68



$ 3.37





(1) Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)







Quarterly

Earnings

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)





























Net interest income

$ 36,840



$ 37,597



$ 36,322



$ 26,311



$ 19,349

Net provision expense



800





200





650





13,163





200

Noninterest income



6,097





7,144





6,503





4,922





4,994

Noninterest expense



25,349





26,215





25,506





35,665





15,344

Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense



16,788





18,326





16,669





(17,595)





8,799

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,921





3,645





3,135





(3,689)





1,640

Net income (loss)



13,867





14,681





13,534





(13,906)





7,159

Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.92





0.98





0.90





(1.30)





0.79

Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.92





0.97





0.90





(1.29)





0.79

Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)



0.92





0.98





0.91





0.87





0.84

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)



0.92





0.97





0.91





0.86





0.83



End of period balances

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Gross loans

$ 3,029,219



$ 2,916,251



$ 2,928,431



$ 2,928,896



$ 1,552,928

Loans held for sale (1)



7,185





6,323





7,639





3,941





7,288

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



58,987





2,483





3,033





2,393





39,878

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2

above)



2,963,047





2,907,445





2,917,759





2,922,562





1,505,762

Allowance for credit losses



35,550





34,754





34,798





34,567





16,552

Securities available for sale



554,420





544,023





479,426





480,650





479,117

Securities held to maturity



385,193





388,517





390,457





394,434





394,534

Other interest-earning assets



74,857





79,677





110,206





110,605





86,185

Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,043,689





3,928,468





3,908,520





3,914,585





2,512,764

Total assets



4,410,551





4,296,902





4,310,252





4,305,391





2,723,243

Noninterest-bearing deposits



907,007





903,925





943,873





912,033





524,945

Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,364,887





1,395,724





1,322,336





1,406,660





920,167

Savings deposits



607,045





588,798





595,981





602,337





338,109

Certificates of deposit



616,180





605,912





624,209





663,404





394,371

Brokered deposits



104,906





72,672





106,225





67,295





36,511

Total deposits



3,600,025





3,567,031





3,592,624





3,651,729





2,214,103

Deposits excluding brokered



3,495,119





3,494,359





3,486,399





3,584,434





2,177,592

Total subordinated debt



48,460





48,368





48,277





48,186





35,752

Total borrowed funds



264,788





197,752





198,428





137,330





175,000

Other interest-bearing liabilities



7,689





7,695





8,529





13,420





24,003

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,013,955





2,916,921





2,903,985





2,938,632





1,923,913

Shareholders' equity



465,353





449,615





431,761





427,068





260,415



Average Balances

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Loans

$ 2,961,133



$ 2,927,878



$ 2,936,168



$ 2,019,643



$ 1,516,466

Securities



1,036,038





990,319





984,607





978,769





965,501

Other interest-earning assets



69,056





79,365





63,416





115,091





100,864

Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,066,227





3,997,562





3,984,191





3,113,503





2,582,831

Total assets



4,375,527





4,308,289





4,298,513





3,319,591





2,719,530

Noninterest-bearing deposits



925,414





930,346





915,637





651,424





536,653

Interest-bearing deposits



2,552,997





2,583,166





2,573,927





2,030,543





1,641,102

Brokered deposits



100,133





91,735





120,720





45,553





19,620

Total deposits



3,578,544





3,605,247





3,610,284





2,727,520





2,197,375

Total subordinated debt



48,411





48,663





48,971





40,182





35,719

Total borrowed funds



255,978





179,122





169,257





193,961





197,828

Other interest-bearing liabilities



6,311





8,550





11,763





20,553





16,928

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,963,830





2,911,236





2,924,638





2,330,792





1,911,197

Shareholders' equity



459,423





438,449





427,543





302,537





254,737



Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

Agricultural

$ 56,218



$ 51,183



$ 47,273



$ 48,165



$ 48,221

Commercial and Industrial



352,556





352,876





351,367





345,138





228,256

Commercial Real Estate



1,780,396





1,728,774





1,743,541





1,757,599





901,130

Consumer



26,701





27,328





29,741





30,932





29,412

Construction Real Estate



19,139





18,440





21,508





18,067





17,042

Residential Real Estate



728,037





728,844





724,329





722,661





281,701

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



58,987





2,483





3,033





2,393





39,878

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 3,022,034



$ 2,909,928



$ 2,920,792



$ 2,924,955



$ 1,545,640

































Allowance for credit losses



35,550





34,754





34,798





34,567





16,552

































Net loans

$ 2,986,484



$ 2,875,174



$ 2,885,994



$ 2,890,388



$ 1,529,088



Performance Ratios

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

































Annualized return on average assets



1.27 %



1.36 %



1.26 %



-1.68 %



1.05 % Annualized return on average equity



12.07 %



13.39 %



12.66 %



-18.39 %



11.24 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity



16.66 %



19.08 %



18.26 %



-27.97 %



14.54 % Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.59 %



3.73 %



3.66 %



3.43 %



2.98 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.63 %



3.77 %



3.70 %



3.48 %



3.04 % Efficiency ratio



54.12 %



54.76 %



55.32 %



111.01 %



61.29 % Annualized cost of funds



1.79 %



1.77 %



1.84 %



1.86 %



1.90 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.57 %



1.57 %



1.65 %



1.59 %



1.58 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.35 %



2.33 %



2.41 %



2.37 %



2.43 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.55 %



10.46 %



10.02 %



9.91 %



9.56 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.16 %



7.04 %



6.54 %



6.40 %



7.49 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.32 %



2.43 %



2.37 %



4.30 %



2.26 % Loan to deposit



84.14 %



81.76 %



81.51 %



80.21 %



70.14 % Full-time equivalent employees



569





573





571





605





377



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial

Services Inc.

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.7 %



13.0 %



12.4 %



12.0 %



14.5 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk

weighted assets)



10.2 %



10.3 %



9.8 %



9.4 %



12.0 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.7 %



10.9 %



10.4 %



10.0 %



12.2 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.5 %



8.5 %



8.2 %



10.4 %



9.1 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.1 %



8.2 %



7.9 %



7.6 %



8.9 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner

occupied) as a percentage of total capital



279.0 %



275.2 %



288.2 %



302.0 %



195.6 %

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.5 %



12.8 %



12.4 %



11.9 %



12.7 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk

weighted assets)



11.4 %



11.7 %



11.3 %



10.9 %



12.0 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.4 %



11.7 %



11.3 %



10.9 %



12.0 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.1 %



9.1 %



8.9 %



11.3 %



8.9 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.7 %



8.8 %



8.6 %



8.3 %



8.7 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner

occupied) as a percentage of total capital



284.4 %



280.0 %



290.6 %



303.9 %



224.9 %

Asset Quality

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 305



$ 244



$ 418



$ 72



$ 138

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans



0.04 %



0.03 %



0.06 %



0.01 %



0.04 % Allowance for credit losses

$ 35,550



$ 34,754



$ 34,798



$ 34,567



$ 16,552

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,347



$ 1,647



$ 1,647



$ 1,647



$ 1,485

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.18 %



1.19 %



1.19 %



1.18 %



1.07 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for

unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.22 %



1.25 %



1.25 %



1.24 %



1.17 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 27,058



$ 17,365



$ 16,854



$ 16,789



$ 3,704

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 29,582



$ 19,940



$ 19,296



$ 19,154



$ 4,177

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)



0.98 %



0.69 %



0.66 %



0.65 %



0.27 % Non Accrual classified as PCD

$ 19,007



$ 11,393



$ 12,017



$ 12,891



$ -

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

attributed to PCD



0.63 %



0.39 %



0.41 %



0.44 %



-

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.67 %



0.46 %



0.45 %



0.44 %



0.15 %

Other Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)



NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 37,232



$ 37,994



$ 36,711



$ 26,710



$ 19,739

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.63 %



3.77 %



3.70 %



3.48 %



3.04 %































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income





























































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 37,232



$ 37,994



$ 36,711



$ 26,710



$ 19,739

































Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(392)





(397)





(389)





(399)





(390)

































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 36,840



$ 37,597



$ 36,322



$ 26,311



$ 19,349

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.59 %



3.73 %



3.66 %



3.43 %



2.98 %

(dollars in thousands)

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

Total assets

$ 4,410,551



$ 4,296,902



$ 4,310,252



$ 4,305,391



$ 2,723,243

Less: goodwill



129,854





126,730





126,730





126,730





59,946

Less: core deposit intangible



31,149





31,694





33,421





35,153





1,096

Tangible assets

$ 4,249,548



$ 4,138,478



$ 4,150,101



$ 4,143,508



$ 2,662,201

































Total equity

$ 465,353



$ 449,615



$ 431,761



$ 427,068



$ 260,415

Less: goodwill



129,854





126,730





126,730





126,730





59,946

Less: core deposit intangible



31,149





31,694





33,421





35,153





1,096

Tangible common equity

$ 304,350



$ 291,191



$ 271,610



$ 265,185



$ 199,373

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.16 %



7.04 %



6.54 %



6.40 %



7.49 %

(dollars in thousands)

2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.



2025 2nd

Qtr.



2025 1st

Qtr.



2024 4th

Qtr.

Net income

$ 13,867



$ 14,681



$ 13,534



$ (13,906)



$ 7,159

Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,330





1,365





1,369





537





121

Adjusted net income

$ 12,537



$ 13,316



$ 12,165



$ (14,443)



$ 7,038

































Average shareholders' equity

$ 459,423



$ 438,449



$ 427,543



$ 302,537



$ 254,737

Less: average goodwill



127,308





126,730





126,730





83,030





59,946

Less: average core deposit intangible



31,092





32,599





34,356





12,983





1,179

Average tangible common equity

$ 301,023



$ 279,120



$ 266,457



$ 206,524



$ 193,612

































Return on average tangible common equity



16.66 %



19.08 %



18.26 %



-27.97 %



14.54 %

