Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869653 | ISIN: CA1249003098 | Ticker-Symbol: 1C9
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 16:04
50,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,00050,5014:27
50,00050,5014:06
ACCESS Newswire
30.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCL Industries Inc.: CCL to Hold Live Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results, Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. ET

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / CCL Industries Inc., (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B) a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 results at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, and will be holding a live webcast on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. ET to answer questions in connection with the Press Release.

The press release and conference call presentation will be posted on the Company's website on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - www.cclind.com.

To access the webcast or webcast replay, please use the following webcast link:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2807/53514

To access the audio/listen only live webcast, please use the following numbers:

Dial In Details
Toll Free: 1-877-545-0320
International: 1-973-528-0002
Conference Entry Code (CEC): 948821

Replay for the webcast will be available Thursday, February 26, 2026, until Sunday, March 29, 2026.

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,300 people operating 213 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information, contact:

Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/ccl-to-hold-live-webcast-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2025-results-th-1131643

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.