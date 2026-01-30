New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - DesignRush, a leading B2B marketplace, has released its annual list of the top 12 search engine optimization (SEO) agencies for 2026.

Despite the rise of AI, SEO and organic search still play a prominent role in online visibility. In fact, a study from Graphite showed that SEO still drove 20.6 billion in monthly traffic to the Top 40,000 Sites in 2025.

DesignRush's Top SEO Agencies to Hire in 2026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/282164_67ac7921d4922bff_001full.jpg

Given this, DesignRush has compiled its list of The Best SEO Agencies to Hire to help brands make informed decisions when hiring an agency partner for their SEO needs, highlighting the firms that consistently drive results and execute at a high strategic level.

The ranking assesses SEO agencies on criteria such as service offerings, client results, market reputation, and proven ability to deliver high-quality digital experiences.

This year, the 12 agencies that made DesignRush's 2026 list for SEO are:

1. Searchbloom

Searchbloom is a data-driven search marketing firm that builds custom strategies based on each client's business model, margins, and market. Its average client engagement lasts three times longer than the industry norm, reflecting a focus on sustainable performance and long-term partnership fit.

2. Funnel Boost Media

Funnel Boost Media is a Google Partner agency that specializes in local SEO, generative engine optimization (GEO), and pay-per-click advertising. The team supports visibility across traditional search engines and AI platforms while building custom websites focused on traffic growth and lead conversion.

3. Big Leap

Big Leap is a performance-focused company helping growth-oriented brands connect marketing investment to measurable revenue through disciplined execution. The award-winning agency's Brand-Led Performance Marketing approach drives visibility and leads with measurable results.

4. ForeFront Web

ForeFront Web is a Google Premier Partner agency with over 24 years of experience and expertise. The agency specializes in driving conversions by tightening alignment between search and web experience for businesses of all sizes and across industries.

5. SEO Brand

SEO Brand applies advanced technical SEO and proprietary AI technology to support qualified leads, visibility, and eCommerce sales across platforms. The agency works with organizations of all sizes and is supported by consistently high client retention and satisfaction.

6. worldwideRiches

worldwideRiches delivers SEO and web design services with a focus on AI search optimization across platforms. Its strength in WordPress development and high-performance SEO supports sites built for stability, crawlability, and long-term performance.

7. Epidemic Marketing

Epidemic Marketing specializes in SEO and web design with built-in conversion rate optimization to support lead generation and customer acquisition. The agency's work in AI Optimization (AIO) and GEO positions clients to remain discoverable as search behavior and platforms continue to evolve.

8. Ignite Visibility

Ignite Visibility is a digital marketing agency specializing in strategic planning, SEO, and paid media for medium to large enterprise businesses. The team has developed over 150 proprietary methodologies and has extensive experience working with brands that follow multi-location and franchise models.

9. Just By Design

Just By Design helps growth-oriented businesses translate complex offerings into clear digital experiences that drive results. The agency specializes in strategic messaging, website architecture, and SEO frameworks designed for long-term scalability.

10. Boostability

Boostability is a leading SEO agency that focuses on cost-effective and scalable SEO services for small- to medium-sized businesses. Operating directly and through strategic partners worldwide, Boostability supports consistent search presence for businesses working within tighter budgets and limited internal resources.

11. Intero Digital

Intero Digital is an award-winning agency that specializes in SEO, paid media, content marketing, web development, social media, and Amazon marketing. The agency also has numerous professional industry credentials and is recognized as a Google Premier, Facebook Blueprint, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, and Bing/Microsoft Agency.

12. Digital Silk

Digital Silk creates custom websites designed to drive conversions and greater SEO value for brands online. The agency works with organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 brands, with deep experience across web design, eCommerce development, and digital marketing.

Brands can explore the top SEO companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282164

Source: DesignRush