This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Alba Sande, lawyer at Spanish law firm ASande Legal. She states that, despite progress, women remain underrepresented in the renewable energy industry. "As a woman and a mother, I have often encountered the unspoken assumption that professional ambition must take a backseat to family life, a bias rarely applied to men," she says.The solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure sectors sit at the heart of the energy transition. What makes these industries particularly suited to, and in need of, gender diversity and inclusion is the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...