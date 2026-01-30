McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) announced today that it has closed the transaction to sell its retail and distribution businesses in Norway to NorgesGruppen, a privately owned retail group.

McKesson announced on August 4, 2025, that it planned to divest Norway, included within the Other segment. The transaction represents the final step in McKesson's commitment to fully exit its European operations.

This transaction will enable McKesson to focus strategy and capital allocation on expanding and accelerating its growth platforms within Oncology and Multispecialty and Biopharma Services.

Additional details related to the divestiture will be provided on the Company's Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings call, Wednesday, February 4, 2026, and on the company's Investor Relations website.

Cautionary Statements

Except for historical information, statements in this press release regarding McKesson's growth platforms constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in those statements. It is not possible to identify all such risks and uncertainties. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are first made. Except to the extent required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements. We encourage investors to read the important risk factors described in the company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: we may be unsuccessful in achieving our strategic growth objectives; our use of third-party data is subject to limitations that could impede the growth of our data services business; we might be adversely impacted by changes in the economic environments in which we operate; and we might be adversely impacted by events outside of our control, such as widespread public health issues, natural disasters, political events and other catastrophic events.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.

