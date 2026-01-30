Anzeige
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Chinese brand BanmeGo introduces a LEGO-style smart unmanned delivery solution designed to revolutionize industry efficiency

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BanmeGo, a Chinese unmanned delivery brand, made its debut in Shanghai with the launch of its first smart delivery robot, the BanmeGo T6, designed for the era of embodied intelligence. Guided by the philosophy of "open ecosystem, efficient deployment, efficient and collaborative win-win," BanmeGo is committed to providing global partners with a comprehensive suite of scenario-adaptive, modular ("LEGO-like") product and technology solutions, working together to lower barriers to intelligent transformation across industries.

BanmeGo T6

Engineered for complex urban delivery scenarios, the T6 features a 6m³ cargo compartment with an optimized layout that significantly improves single-trip load efficiency. Its chassis meets automotive-grade standards, ensuring safe and reliable operation across diverse road conditions. Utilizing standardized interface protocols, the T6 can flexibly adapt to various operational environments such as logistics parks, public roads, and factory floors. On the intelligence side, the robot is equipped with the self-developed "Smartware 2.0" middleware and a 550 TOPS computing platform. The system is equipped with redundant sensors to ensure data accuracy and reliable perception, while supporting OTA updates for capability evolution.

Guided by a pragmatic and open design approach, the BanmeGo team focuses on creating delivery robots with high adaptability. This means ensuring out-of-the-box usability and open standards, coupled with advanced embodied intelligence algorithms that support iterative capability evolution through software updates.

Alongside the product launch, the company unveiled a strategic technology ecosystem roadmap. The phased plan starts by building a core engineering foundation of robots and cloud infrastructure. It then accelerates algorithmic intelligence through an integrated "vehicle-based end-to-end large model + cloud-based agent" framework, enabling sophisticated operations in complex scenarios. The final phase focuses on multidimensional expansion-across physical forms of embodied intelligence, scenarios, and markets-to catalyze exponential industrial value creation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873310/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-brand-banmego-introduces-a-lego-style-smart-unmanned-delivery-solution-designed-to-revolutionize-industry-efficiency-302675051.html

