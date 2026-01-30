ZENWORK INC: With Just 3 Days Remaining, Tax1099 Urges Businesses to File 2025 IRS Information Returns Before Feb. 2 Deadline

With the deadline three days away, businesses must act now to meet the February 2 filing requirement and avoid penalties.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / There are three days remaining for businesses and tax professionals to complete their 2025 IRS information return filings. The deadline for submitting the return is February 2, 2026.

Tax1099 , an award-winning IRS-authorized e-filing platform, is providing the tools and support necessary to complete 2025 TY filings accurately and on time, helping avoid penalties and last-minute processing issues.

Updated Deadline Reminder & IRS Rule

The original 1099 filing deadline is January 31, which falls on a weekend this year. Under IRS rules, the official filing date for the 2025 tax year is therefore shifted to the next business day, i.e., Monday, February 2, 2026.

Forms Affected by the Feb. 2, 2026, Deadline

With just three days left to file, here's a quick reminder of the commonly filed forms that are due by Feb 2, 2026:

Form Name Deadline Type Form 1099-NEC Recipient copy delivery and IRS filing 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, 1099-G Recipient copy delivery Form W-2 Employee copy delivery and SSA filing Form 1095-B, Form 1095-C Recipient copy delivery Form 940, 941 (Q4), 944, 945 IRS filing

Consequences of Missing the Feb 2, 2026, Deadline

Businesses that fail to file on time may face significant IRS penalties and compliance issues.

The penalties for late filing of information returns start at $60 per form (for filing that is up to 30 days late) and can go up to $340 per form if filed after August 31. Intentional disregard or willful failure to file can cost $680 per form, with no maximum limit.

Beyond penalties, businesses that don't file on time also face additional compliance notices and corrections. Receiving IRS notices and the follow-up steps required to resolve the issue can take time and require additional effort.

How Tax1099 Helps Last-Minute Filers

For last-minute filers, having the right tools in place can make the difference between on-time compliance and costly penalties. Tax1099, an award-winning e-filing platform, helps last-minute filers file their information returns accurately.

File 1099s in minutes with a guided, end-to-end e-filing workflow

Upload or integrate data easily via Excel, CSV, or accounting software

Reduce rejections with real-time TIN Matching before submission

Handle bulk filings efficiently with built-in user management tools

Stay compliant using Tax1099 AI Copilot to flag issues early

Store filing records securely for up to four years for audit readiness

About Zenwork Tax1099

Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing service, simplifies tax compliance for over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms, including Form 941 , Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching, API integration, and 24/7 support. Backed by over 10 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs. Learn more at www.tax1099.com

About Zenwork Inc.

Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099, is a leader in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting. The company leverages automation to revolutionize business tax compliance, providing a modern SaaS and API platform that adapts to evolving regulatory reporting requirements, risk mitigation, and compliance needs.

Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com

Contact:

Ed Pratt

Zenwork Inc.

ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: Zenwork Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/with-just-3-days-remaining-tax1099-urges-businesses-to-file-2025-1131970