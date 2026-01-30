Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
30.01.2026 14:16 Uhr
K-Beauty Goes Couture: COSRX Makes Its Haute Couture Backstage Debut with MISS SOHEE

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K-beauty leader COSRX continues to expand its presence on the haute couture stage as the official backstage hair sponsor for MISS SOHEE during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 on 29th January.

Backstage hair was overseen by internationally renowned hair artist Joana Neves, COSRX's Global Hair Ambassador, whose expertise bridged the refined aesthetics of haute couture with K-beauty hair solutions proven in backstage environments.

COSRX and Global Hair Ambassador Joana Neves light up the backstage of MISS SOHEE Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture SpringSummer 2026

MISS SOHEE Backstage: COSRX Enters the Haute Couture Arena

MISS SOHEE, founded by designer Sohee Park, is a London-based haute couture house recognized for its refined craftsmanship and contemporary approach to couture. For the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, COSRX supported the show from backstage, providing performance-driven K-beauty hair solutions.

Widely regarded as one of the first occasions a K-beauty brand has supported backstage hair sponsorship within the haute couture calendar, the collaboration marks a notable moment as Korean beauty enters one of fashion's most exclusive creative environments.

Presented under the theme "BREATHING FORMS," the collection explored sculptural silhouettes softened by movement and fluidity - a signature approach that has established MISS SOHEE as a leading voice in contemporary couture. Since its Paris Haute Couture debut in Spring/Summer 2025, the house has rapidly gained global recognition, with designs worn by internationally celebrated figures including Anya Taylor-Joy, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Florence Pugh.

For the show, COSRX worked alongside Joana Neves, COSRX Global Hair Ambassador, supporting the backstage hair team with its PEPTIDE-132 Hair Bonding Trio. Long dominated by European beauty houses, the haute couture backstage saw a meaningful shift through this partnership, marking a notable moment for K-beauty on the Paris couture stage.

About Joana Neves

Joana Neves is a London-based fashion hairstylist and Global Hair Ambassador for COSRX, working closely with the brand across Europe on professional education initiatives, backstage collaborations, and the development of performance-driven hair solutions for high-fashion environments. Recognized for her refined aesthetic and modern approach to hair artistry, she is a lead artist within the internationally renowned hair team led by Guido Palau, with an extensive portfolio that includes collaborations with Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Prada, as well as styling global icons such as Kendall Jenner, Lily Collins, and Dua Lipa.

About COSRX PEPTIDE-132 Hair Bonding Trio

Backstage hair for the MISS SOHEE Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show was supported exclusively by COSRX's PEPTIDE-132 Hair Bonding Trio, selected by Global Hair Ambassador Joana Neves to meet the technical and aesthetic demands of a couture runway.

  • PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Oil Serum
    A lightweight, high-performance bonding oil serum used to refine and finish backstage looks, delivering flexible control and couture-ready shine. Infused with patented PEPTIDE-132 to reinforce weakened areas of damaged hair.
  • PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Shampoo
    A salon-grade formula that gently cleanses while strengthening compromised protein bonds, creating a balanced foundation for precision styling.
  • PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Treatment
    An intensive treatment designed for mid-lengths and ends, improving softness, manageability, and resilience ahead of runway styling.

About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873218/COSRX_Global_Hair_Ambassador_Joana_Neves_light_backstage_MISS_SOHEE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648141/COSRX_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k-beauty-goes-couture-cosrx-makes-its-haute-couture-backstage-debut-with-miss-sohee-302674824.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
