Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Cast of HBO's 'Industry' Rang Thursday's Closing Bell

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on January 30th

  • Stocks are trading lower but trimming losses after President Donald Trump named Kevin Warsh as his pick to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while markets also react to tech earnings and December wholesale price data.
  • Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange saw York Space Systems go public, opening 11% above its offer price, and the cast of HBO's Industry ringing the Closing Bell.
  • Today, the American Heart Association rings the Opening Bell for its "Go Red. Shop With Heart." campaign, with Michael Kors executive Anne Walsh joining NYSE Live to discuss the initiative.

Opening Bell
American Heart Association marks the launch of its "Go Red. Shop with Heart." initiative

Closing Bell
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) celebrates their 2026 Analyst Day

Click here to check out Industry's time at the NYSE

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873468/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_30.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5744245/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--cast-of-hbos-industry-rang-thursdays-closing-bell-302675077.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
