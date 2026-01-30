Pace Analytical: Pace Earns Environmental Business Journal Award for Adding Respirable Crystalline Silica Testing

Company awarded Business Achievement Award for New Practice in 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Pace Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a Division of Pace, a Science and Technology company, announced today it has received a New Practice Business Achievement Award from the Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) for the addition of its Respirable Crystalline Silica (RCS) testing services. This service is in compliance with OSHA and other regulatory standards designed to protect worker health and safety.

RCS testing services support Pace clients in mining, construction, manufacturing, and other sectors. Using advanced analytical methods, including X-ray diffraction (XRD), the company delivers precise quantifications of silica concentrations in air and bulk samples. These accurate detection limits facilitate thorough industrial hygiene evaluations, exposure monitoring, and environmental investigations.

"Receiving the New Practice Business Achievement Award for the addition of RCS testing highlights our continued commitment to our mission at Pace of protecting our environment and improving our health," noted Greg Whitman, President, Pace Analytical Services. "Our ongoing investments in innovative and critical services like RCS testing ensure we are providing clients precise and reliable data for crucial decision making. We're proud to do our part in making workplaces and communities safer for everyone."

Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) provides strategic market intelligence to executives and investors in 13 business segments of the environmental industry including environmental consulting and engineering, remediation and industrial services, water and wastewater equipment, air quality and pollution control equipment, hazardous waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, water/wastewater infrastructure, renewable energy, and environmental instrumentation and information systems. The 2025 EBJ awards will be presented live and in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XXIV in San Diego on April 1-3, 2026, along with CCBJ Business Achievement, Lifetime Achievement and 50-Year Company anniversary awards.

Pace is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Environmental Business Journal

Environmental Business Journal has been published since 1988 by Environmental Business International Inc., an independent research and publishing company focused on the environmental and climate change industries.

About Pace

Pace makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, healthcare providers, and more through our Analytical+Environmental Services laboratories. Pace offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For clients with in-house labs, Pace provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace people work in partnership with clients by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

