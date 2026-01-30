NeuroEM Therapeutics Appoints Dr. W. Scott Burgin as Chief Medical Officer

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / NeuroEM Therapeutics , an award-winning clinical-stage biotechnology research company pioneering the use of radio frequencies to reverse Alzheimer's disease, announced today the addition of W. Scott Burgin, MD, to its executive team. Burgin, a longtime NeuroEM medical advisor, becomes the company's first Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

"Dr. Burgin's appointment marks an exciting and important milestone for NeuroEM. His rare combination of clinical excellence, scientific rigor, and entrepreneurial vision aligns perfectly with our mission to advance transformative neurological care," said Chuck Papageorgiou , CEO of NeuroEM Therapeutics. "With decades of leadership in stroke neurology, deep expertise in AI-driven innovation, and a proven track record of translating research into real-world impact, he brings exactly the kind of forward-thinking perspective needed to accelerate our next phase of growth."

Dr. Burgin brings a wealth of expertise across neurology, including clinical care, research, administration, and teaching. His extensive background includes a deep focus on stroke-related AI, biomarkers, and intellectual property development. Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Burgin has made significant contributions to the medical community, as evidenced by his authorship of more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and his contributions to more than 75 clinical research projects.

In addition to his role at NeuroEM, Dr. Burgin will continue his academic work as a professor of neurology at a nationally recognized academic medical research institution. He previously co-founded two pioneering companies in the Tampa Bay region: one focused on novel neuroprotectant approaches and the other on harnessing the power of AI to assist stroke patients with communication disorders.

"As a medical advisor to NeuroEM, I saw firsthand the depth of its scientific ambition and its unwavering commitment to developing safe, effective, drug-free treatments to restore cognitive health, hope, and dignity to those living with Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases," said Dr. Burgin. "Stepping into the role of Chief Medical Officer is an exciting opportunity to advance that mission even further. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to accelerate innovation and bring meaningful neurological solutions to the people who need them most."

NeuroEM Therapeutics is leading the way in the development and clinical testing of bioengineered technology to reverse the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. Built on a decade of groundbreaking research conducted at Tampa-based University of South Florida (USF) research facilities, the company received the first Breakthrough Device status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat Alzheimer's disease. NeuroEM's continued dedication to cutting-edge research is bringing to market a first-in-class wearable device designed for in-home use to extend healthy longevity using patented Transcranial Electromagnetic Treatment leveraging Radio Frequencies (TEMT-RF) technology. To learn more, visit neuroem.com .

