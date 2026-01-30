Tarvis Announces Ashley Bryant's Guest Role as Captain Hargrave on 'Chicago Fire'

Bryant Joins the Long-Running Series in Season 14 During Tom Van Meter's Recovery Storyline

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Tarvis, a consulting and public relations firm representing creative professionals, today announced that actor Ashley Bryant has joined the cast of Chicago Fire in a guest role as Captain Hargrave. Bryant appears in Season 14, Episode 5, which aired Jan. 28.

One of NBC and Peacock's long-running hit series, Chicago Fire continues to draw millions of viewers with its high-stakes storytelling centered around Firehouse 51 and the investigators who support them. Bryant's character appears as Captain of the Office of Fire Investigation (OFI) during Tom Van Meter's recovery after he awakens from a coma earlier in the season.

Van Meter, a fan-favorite known for his close collaboration with Firehouse 51 on major arson investigations, has been a steady presence throughout the series, making his recovery an emotional storyline for longtime viewers.

"Like the fans, I'm happy to see Van Meter awake and continuing his recovery," said Bryant. "Captain Hargrave steps in to support OFI, and I've enjoyed working with the incredible cast while contributing to an established storyline that continues to evolve."

Her appearance continues Chicago Fire's commitment to showcasing strong leadership roles while expanding representation within one of network television's most-watched franchises.

"Guest roles on a series as established as Chicago Fire are meaningful opportunities," said Karin Barth of Tarvis. "Ashley brought authority, authenticity, and strong representation to the role, and it's exciting to see her contribute to a show watched by millions each week."

Chicago Fire airs on NBC and streams on Peacock as part of the One Chicago franchise.

About Ashley Bryant



Ashley Bryant is a Brooklyn-based actor with a career spanning television, theater, and voice over. A graduate of the Yale School of Drama, she is known for her warm, confident, and relatable presence across genres. Bryant has voiced national campaigns for major brands including Sprite, McDonald's, and Chick-fil-A, and continues to expand her on-camera career through roles in major network productions. Learn more at ashleybryant.net.



About Tarvis

Tarvis is a consulting and public relations firm dedicated to supporting creative professionals, production companies, and growing brands through strategic PR, digital presence, and career development. With a focus on storytelling, visibility, and long-term brand growth, Tarvis helps clients build meaningful connections with audiences and industry leaders. Learn more at www.tarvis.com.

Contact Information

Veronica Green

Communications Manager

press@tarvis.com

716-759-4636

SOURCE: Tarvis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tarvis-announces-ashley-bryants-guest-role-as-captain-hargrave-o-1131949