BDXL Ltd: Who Offers the Best NAATI Translations?

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Translations by NAATI-certified translators are a major requirement for many official processes in Australia, including immigration applications, academic admissions, legal documents, and more.

Among the many online providers, Translayte offers the best translations from NAATI-certified translators trusted by over 100,000 clients worldwide.

Translayte provides NAATI-certified translations in over 150 languages, including French-to-English, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Icelandic, Chinese, and more. Every translation includes a certificate of accuracy, which makes your document valid for official use.

Translayte has the largest network of NAATI-certified translators, with over 1,000 translators listed on the official NAATI-certified translator list.

Their affordable NAATI translation services start at $31.75 per document with a seamless online ordering process. They deliver NAATI translations within 12-48 hours with a 100% guaranteed acceptance across Australia.

Understanding NAATI Translation Requirements

If you are submitting non-English documents as part of an official application in Australia, then you'll need a NAATI-certified translation.

In Australia, any document in a foreign language must be accompanied by a certified English translation and certified by an accredited NAATI translator. This is because NAATI is the only organization that can issue certification to Interpreters or Translators in Australia.

The certified document translation includes the stamp and signature of a NAATI-accredited translator, confirming that the translation is true, accurate, and reliable.

Translayte specializes in translating a wide range of documents, such as birth certificates , marriage certificates , passports , divorce documents, driving license , legal contracts, academic records, and more, with maximum accuracy.

With over 15 years of experience, 100,000+ successful orders delivered, and a multi-step quality review process designed for accuracy, Translayte stands out as a top choice for providing NAATI translations.

The Translayte Difference

When you need to get document translations for important, life-changing applications, it's important you work with the best provider.

What sets Translayte apart is its focus on security, simplicity, and customer experience. Users can upload documents securely online, receive clear pricing upfront, and track delivery without unnecessary back-and-forth.

"Our system is built with security at its core, from encrypted uploads to controlled access and secure delivery, ensuring sensitive documents are protected while meeting all formatting and certification requirements," said Tayo Ademolu, Founder and CEO of Translayte. "This allows clients to confidently upload their documents for translations, knowing their personal information is handled with the highest level of privacy.

To maintain consistency at scale, every NAATI translation goes through a structured multi-step review process:

Initial document assessment by our internal team to identify stamps, seals, handwritten text, and layout needs.

Translation completed by a NAATI-certified translator experienced in the official document requirements.

Quality assurance review by a second translator and proofreader to validate language accuracy, spelling, formatting, and completeness.

Final compliance check to ensure the translation meets NAATI certification presentation standards.

Translayte carefully preserves the original formatting, stamps, seals, annotations, and handwritten notes in the original document, ensuring the translated document mirrors it exactly, an important detail that makes your document valid for official use in Australia.

All documents are handled securely through an encrypted, web-based ordering system, with strict confidentiality controls in place to protect sensitive personal information. Translayte also provides 24/7 customer support across different time zones, ensuring customers can get help whenever they need it.

Trust and Credentials

With over 9,000 5-star reviews on Trustpilot , Translayte has built an unmatched reputation for reliability and excellence in providing translations by NAATI-accredited translators.

Translayte holds ISO 17100:2015 certification for quality management in translation services and is a member of the American Translators Association (ATA), the Association of Translation Companies (ATC), the Chartered Institute of Linguists (CIOL), and the Institute of Translation and Interpreting (ITI).

In 2024, Translayte received the " Innovator of the Year " award from the Association of Translation Companies (ATC), recognising its investment in digital translation workflows, automation, and client-focused service improvements. They also featured in the Slator Language Service Provider Index in 2025.

What Makes Translayte the Best Choice for NAATI Translations?

NAATI-certified translations completed by accredited NAATI translators starting at $31.75 per document

Guaranteed 100% acceptance in Australia for all official document translations

Urgent certified document translation delivered in 12-48 hours

Provides NAATI translations in over 150 languages

Secure online ordering, with document confidentiality safeguards

Responsive 24/7 customer support across time zones, making it easy to get help when needed

What Customers Say

Translayte's service quality is reflected in the feedback shared by thousands of customers worldwide.

In a 5-star Trustpilot review, one customer shared:

"The translation was good so my documents were already accepted by Australian immigration, thank you."

Another customer wrote:

Super fast! I got 6 NAATI translations done on the same day I requested! Thank you

This consistency is a key reason why Translayte continues to lead as the top provider for NAATI translations globally.

About Translayte

Translayte (trading name of BDXL Ltd) is a global translation services platform that provides certified, professional translations in over 150 languages. The company supports individuals and businesses with compliant translations for immigration, legal, academic, and official use, with guaranteed acceptance by authorities worldwide.

