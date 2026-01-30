Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeSat.Space Brought Together Global Thought-Leaders to Davos to Address Quantum Security in Space

WISeSat.Space Brought Together Global Thought-Leaders to Davos to Address Quantum Security in Space

Davos, Switzerland - January 30, 2026 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that during its Quantum Security Space Roundtable, held as part of the WISeKey Davos 2026 program, brought together thought-leaders from a variety of industries including defense, space, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity, to address one of the most urgent challenges facing the space sector: securing space infrastructure in the post-quantum era.

As quantum computing advances, traditional cryptographic systems such as RSA and ECC will become vulnerable, placing satellite communications, command-and-control systems, and space-based data at risk. Post-quantum space security focuses on protecting satellites and orbital infrastructure through quantum-resistant cryptography (PQC), ensuring long-term resilience against future quantum attacks.

Key Dimensions of Post-Quantum Space Security

Satellite Security: New satellite platforms are integrating post-quantum cryptographic mechanisms, including hybrid approaches such as Triple Key Encapsulation Mechanisms (KEMs) that combine PQC with elliptic-curve cryptography to secure links between satellites and ground stations.

Threat Mitigation: Quantum computers will be capable of breaking today's encryption, making PQC essential to protect sensitive data-in-transit and sovereign space assets.

Hardware-Anchored Trust: Secure, quantum-resistant semiconductors are becoming foundational to space systems, enabling trusted identities, authentication, and tamper-resistant operations in orbit.

Operational Constraints: Deploying PQC in space environments requires optimized algorithms capable of operating under strict limitations in processing power, bandwidth, and latency.

Ongoing Developments (2025-2026)

2025 and 2026 Milestones: WISeSat.Space successfully initiated PoC on post-quantum cryptography testing on satellites in late 2025, marking a key step toward quantum-ready space operations. A full operational WISeSat PQC Satellite will be launched in Q2 2026.

Standardization & Capacity Building: NIST's standardization of PQC algorithms is accelerating adoption, alongside specialized training programs for space and defense infrastructures.

Hybrid Architectures: The deployment of hybrid cryptographic systems ensures protection against both classical and future quantum threats during the transition period.





As satellites increasingly underpin global communications, defense, navigation, and digital sovereignty, participants emphasized that quantum computing will fundamentally disrupt existing space security models. The consensus was clear: quantum-ready architectures, hardware-anchored trust, and cryptographic agility must be embedded from the design phase, retrofitting after launch is not an option.

Perspectives from the Roundtable

Colonel Ludovic Monnerat, Head of Space Command at the Swiss Armed Forces, underscored the strategic importance of space for national security and resilience, stressing that quantum-resilient identity, secure command-and-control, and trusted satellite operations are essential to protect sovereign assets in contested environments.

Benjamin Guyot, CEO of SpaceTalk, highlighted secure satellite communications as critical infrastructure for space traffic coordination, emphasizing end-to-end authentication and cryptographic agility to maintain trust across commercial and governmental space networks.

From a quantum technology standpoint, Mohammed Aboul-Magd, Vice President at SandboxAQ, explained how quantum sensing, AI, and cryptography are converging, warning that post-quantum security must be deployed now to protect space systems expected to operate for decades.

Emile de Rijk, CEO of SWISSto12, focused on industrial implications, stressing that next-generation satellite platforms must integrate security at the hardware and payload levels from inception.

Jonathan Cirtain, President of Axiom Space, discussed the growing role of commercial space stations and orbital infrastructure, highlighting the importance of trusted identities and post-quantum protection for human spaceflight, in-orbit services, and emerging space economies.

Luc Piguet, CEO of ClearSpace, emphasized that as active debris removal and in-orbit servicing expand, the distinction between a "helper" and a "threat" becomes purely software-defined. Authenticated and secure systems, he noted, are the non-negotiable foundation of a safe and circular space economy.

Grégoire Ribordy, CEO of ID Quantique, reinforced the urgency of quantum-safe security, highlighting the complementary roles of quantum key distribution (QKD) and post-quantum cryptography in protecting satellite communications.

Finally, María Pía Aqueveque Jabbaz, Technologist and Strategic Systems Architect, highlighted the shift from space as a connectivity layer to space as a trust and market layer, arguing that sovereignty in the quantum era requires layered architectures built on interoperability, crypto-agility, and auditable access.

"The space domain is rapidly becoming the backbone of our digital and geopolitical infrastructure," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "This roundtable made clear that quantum-ready security, trusted digital identity, and hardware-anchored trust must be embedded into space systems from day one to ensure resilience, sovereignty, and long-term mission success."

The WISeKey Davos 2026 Quantum Space Roundtable concluded with a shared consensus: quantum readiness in space is no longer optional. Governments, operators, and industry leaders must act now to secure satellites, ground systems, and space-based identities against the coming quantum disruption.

Further information on WISeKey Davos 2026 and its roundtables is available at www.wisekey.com/davos26.

