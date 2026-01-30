DK Electronic Materials (DKEM) has escalated patent litigation in China, while inverter supplier Hoymiles has secured a 360 MW microinverter supply deal for the Indian market.The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMA) said polysilicon trading remained largely stalled, with only limited exploratory orders completed. One leading producer has halted operations, while two others have implemented production cuts. January output is expected to fall by about 15% month on month, broadly in line with wafer production schedules, with February output forecast at 82,000 to 85,000 metric tons. ...

