Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit is pleased to announce the upcoming implementation of biometric data collection for new programme applicants and existing St. Kitts and Nevis citizens, reinforcing the nation's commitment to international security standards and best practices.

The initiative, set to be implemented before the end of Q1 2026, represents a significant advancement in the Federation's security protocols and aligns St. Kitts and Nevis with the biometric standards maintained by leading jurisdictions, including the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

"This biometric initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the integrity and reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis as a responsible global partner," said H.E. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit.

"By implementing these enhanced security measures, we are ensuring that we meet the highest international standards while contributing meaningfully to global border security efforts."

The biometric collection process will be mandatory for all new applicants entering the programme. Existing St. Kitts and Nevis citizens who obtained their citizenship through the programme will be required to comply with the new requirements within an extended timeframe to ensure a smooth transition.

This requirement applies exclusively to individuals who have acquired or are acquiring citizenship through the programme, and does not apply to native-born nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Further details regarding the timeline and process for existing citizens will be communicated in the coming weeks.

The primary objective of this initiative is to enhance global border security by ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis travel documents incorporate biometric identifiers that meet international civil aviation and security standards.

This move demonstrates the Federation's proactive approach to evolving security challenges and its dedication to maintaining the prestige and global acceptance of its citizenship programme.

The Citizenship Unit will provide comprehensive guidance and support to all applicants and existing citizens throughout the implementation process.

For more information about the biometric collection initiative, please contact the Citizenship Unit of St. Kitts and Nevis.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282178

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit