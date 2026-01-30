International Olympic Committee: Information for the Media - Online Roundtable on Olympic Culture and Heritage and the Milano Cortina 2026 Cultural Olympiad

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / International Olympic Committee news

You are invited to join an online media roundtable at 2 p.m. (14:00) CET on Tuesday 27 January with Olympic Museum Director Angelita Teo and Deputy Director Yasmin Meichtry, together with Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026's Education and Culture Director, Domenico De Maio, to discuss what the IOC, the Olympic Museum and the Organising Committee have prepared beyond the field of play, as part of the Milano Cortina 2026 Cultural Olympiad.

The Olympic Museum is the leading international exponent for promoting and disseminating Olympism in the fields of culture, heritage and values-based education. The IOC has entrusted it with the mission of making these aspects of the Olympic Movement accessible and relevant to all.

It owns the largest collection of Olympican artefacts in the world and is one of the most visited museums in Switzerland, with an average of 400,000 visitors per year.

The Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 started its cultural activities long before the Games, with its Gen26 Education Programme launched already in 2021, and the Cultural Olympiad in 2022.

The roundtable will last one hour, and will consist of two short presentations by the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage and the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, followed by questions from the media.

Some of the topics the participants will be discussing include:

The wide variety of exhibitions, activations and creative workshops co-produced by the Olympic Museum in Milan and all over Italy, with prestigious organisations such as the Triennale and the Biennale di Venezia.

Insight into the Olympic Museum's incredible collections, including 90,000 Olympic artefacts and 1 million images to support over 50 cultural projects as part of the Cultural Olympiad

The full programme of more than 300 initiatives of the Cultural Olympiad

How the Olympic values have anchored educational programmes that have reached thousands of teachers and millions of children in Italy.

