Lenovo: The Future of Football Is Here: AI Solutions To Power FIFA World Cup 2026

Lenovo and FIFA announce AI-driven tech solutions to drive intelligent operations, empower players and coaches, and deliver more immersive fan experiences at FIFA World Cup 2026.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Lenovo and FIFA together announced a swathe of tech solutions during Tech World @ CES 2026 that will deliver a FIFA World Cup, powered by Lenovo AI, unlike any that have gone before it.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang on the stage at Sphere during a spectacular show that featured the custom AI solutions that will power the operations behind the tournament and provide more immersive, personalized fan experiences for those watching in stadium, at home or on the move.

Lenovo is the Official Technology Partner of FIFA World Cup 2026, to be played in North America later this year, tasked with delivering the tech solutions that will power the biggest event in the history of humanity.

In addition to the landmark announcement of Football AI Pro Lenovo's devices, services and solutions will provide the tech backbone for the tournament, across operations intelligence, fan experience and through increasing access to the sport.

One of the more noticeable differences at FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the inclusion of Digital Avatars into officiating technology and match broadcasts.

This will involve producing 3D avatars of the players featuring at the tournament using 3D assets and Advanced GenAI technology, which will improve support the efficiency of the decision-making process made by FIFA's match officials.

These avatars will feature in 3D animations, specifically during offside replays, to give greater visual contextualization for fans watching at home and in stadium, as well as replicating the individual physical dimensions of the players competing at the tournament.

Chief Information Officer, Lenovo & Chief Technology and Delivery Officer, Solutions and Services Group Art Hu said:

"We are working with FIFA to create the next generation of AI enabled 3D avatars, so that the world's greatest players are represented as realistically and accurately as possible. No two footballers are the same, with the same physique or dimensions. Therefore, each player's exact dimensions will be taken into account."

The integration of Digital Avatars into Advanced Semi-Automated Offside Technology was successfully trialed at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar in December.

FIFA Secretary General, Mattias Grafström, said:

"AI-enabled 3D avatars mark a major step forward in how officiating technology supports accuracy and transparency. By combining precise player data with advanced visualisation, this innovation strengthens confidence in key decisions and brings fans closer to the process than ever before."

Lenovo are also providing resilient infrastructure and hardware to support FIFA and their VAR Technology Provider Hawk-Eye Innovations during the tournament, following a successful implementation at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Operations Intelligence

With more teams, playing more matches, and across three countries for the first time, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is an unprecedented logistical and operational challenge for FIFA and its partners.

In addition to tournament device delivery, experience support and warehouse services, Lenovo's AI solutions will be integrated into tournament operations.

An Intelligent Command Center will support all functional areas at FIFA and provide insightful daily summaries generated by AI, monitoring in real-time all FIFA World Cup 2026 operations and helping officials to observe, and if required respond to, trends across the tournament's footprint.

Lenovo technologies, including 'digital twins' of venues, will also support FIFA to monitor situations in and around venues, aiding FIFA's operations and enabling real-time decisions to help optimize the event experience.

Additionally, everything across the tournament becomes globally connected with Lenovo's Smart Wayfinding-cities, fan zones, landmarks, venues, and every key point of interest will be explorable within an interactive space. Real-time venue intelligence and AI-guided navigation provide a frictionless experience for all, enabling effortless movement across the entire tournament footprint. It's a transformative layer of global mobility, precision, and flow.

Referee View

Following the successful trial of referee body cameras at FIFA Club World Cup 2025, FIFA and Lenovo have announced that they will feature again at FIFA World Cup 2026, giving an anticipated global audience of over six billion fans access to the referee's on-field point of view.

This time, the picture quality will be improved by Lenovo's AI-driven stabilization overlay, giving additional streams to broadcasters and unique viewing experiences for fans, showcasing the referee's perspective.

FIFA Secretary General, Mattias Grafström, added:

"The clearer, steadier footage achieved through the new generation of Referee View can support match officials in critical moments, while giving fans a sharper, more immersive view of the game from the referee's perspective."

Lenovo will also be sponsoring the use of Referee View footage during FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasts.

Lenovo Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Strategy Officer Gina Qiao said:

"Being able to provide billions of fans watching FIFA World Cup 2026 a unique and dramatic viewpoint from the very center of the field is why we got into this Partnership: to change fan experiences for the better, to impact how the beautiful game is watched, engaged with and enjoyed. Fans will see players interacting with the referee and each other, as well as the biggest moments up close and personal. Lenovo is delighted to bring this exclusively to fans across the world."

FIFA Special Editions

In addition to the motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, the first of which was presented to Gianni Infantino by Yang Yuanqing on stage during Tech World, Lenovo is introducing a range of FIFA Special Edition devices across its commercial, consumer, and gaming device portfolios. These limited-edition models feature exclusive FIFA World Cup 26 branding and packaging, offering fans a unique way to experience their favorite Lenovo devices during the tournament.

The collection includes:

ThinkPad X9-14 Gen 1 & X9-15 Gen 1 - premium, ultra-thin laptops designed for professionals who need top-tier performance and reliability.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 & 14 - Lenovo's flagship business laptop series, enhanced with FIFA World Cup 26 Special Edition detailing.

ThinkBook 14 G8+, 14 G9, 16 G9 & 16p G9 - stylish small-and-medium-sized business-focused laptops that balance performance and value with a modern design.

Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition FIFA World Cup 26 Edition (14?, 11) - part of Lenovo's newest premium Aura Edition portfolio, delivering elevated AI-powered experiences in a sleek, ultra-portable form.

Idea Tab FIFA World Cup 26 Edition - a versatile tablet with a special-edition finish for entertainment on the go.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i FIFA World Cup 26 Edition (16?, 10) - a powerhouse gaming laptop combining high performance with exclusive FIFA World Cup 26 aesthetics.

Lenovo Legion Tab FIFA World Cup 26 Edition - Lenovo's portable gaming tablet, now with custom tournament branding.

