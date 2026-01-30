Anzeige
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
30.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q4 2025 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $9.0 million, a NEW RECORD!

Net income of $5.9 million ($1.37 per share).

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025. See highlights below.

4Q25 Financial Highlights

  • Pre-tax pre-provision income of $9.0 million, a $2.1 million or 31% increase from Q4 2024.

  • Non-interest income of $3.9 million, a $2.4 million increase, or a 172% increase from Q4 2024.

  • Tangible book value per share was $24.86/share, a $4.17 or 20% increase from Q4 2024.

  • Return on assets was 1.74%.

  • Return on equity was 22.28%.

  • Efficiency ratio was 50.56%.

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "A record quarter to close out a record year. Solera continues to demonstrate strategic execution and agility through relentless evaluation of all internal and external opportunities. The ability of the staff to execute their roles with extreme efficiency and accuracy has enabled the bank to grow in a way that benefits shareholders, customers, and employees. I am so proud of the work that the team here has done and could not be more excited about the year ahead."

Jordan Wright, Board Member, commented: "The team at Solera has delivered an incredible quarter, yet again. We feel grateful for an excellent 2025, exceeding our own expectations for the year due to some unique opportunities that came our way. Our success with earnings over the last few years has been nothing short of astounding. While the results from 2025 will be difficult to beat, we have positioned ourselves for strong performance in 2026 and are very optimistic about the future of this bank."

Joey Warmenhoven, Board Member, commented: "SLRK has again posted an excellent quarter. Our consistent performance is a true testament to the hard work of our team. We are in the top percentile of community banks for earnings. Our team continues to find a way to generate strong ROA and ROE numbers despite challenging banking environments."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)

($000s)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

2,280

$

1,378

$

1,969

$

2,401

$

1,576

Federal funds sold

-

23,900

-

-

800

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,706

1,872

2,963

1,033

148

Investment securities, available-for-sale

650,464

324,376

422,112

290,397

322,375

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

16,144

3,171

5,004

5,525

7,457

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross

-

-

-

5

20

Net PPP loans

-

-

-

5

20

Traditional loans, gross

829,057

764,433

754,518

766,687

792,753

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(12,225

)

(11,218

)

(11,219

)

(10,914

)

(10,913

)

Net traditional loans

816,832

753,215

743,299

755,773

781,840

Premises and equipment, net

36,469

36,911

35,128

33,236

33,476

Accrued interest receivable

12,609

8,148

10,244

7,153

7,750

Bank-owned life insurance

5,256

5,223

5,190

5,159

5,127

Other assets

11,094

11,032

13,433

11,103

8,820

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,552,854

$

1,169,226

$

1,239,342

$

1,111,785

$

1,169,389

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

471,977

$

452,965

$

463,861

$

466,455

$

484,604

Interest-bearing demand deposits

97,338

88,048

65,761

60,507

54,734

Savings and money market deposits

134,847

121,868

138,964

104,560

100,987

Time deposits

421,479

358,976

436,547

287,378

294,338

Total deposits

1,125,641

1,021,857

1,105,133

918,900

934,663

Accrued interest payable

1,531

1,587

2,528

1,808

2,587

Short-term borrowings

278,525

-

-

60,191

104,607

Long-term FHLB borrowings

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

6,267

6,392

5,336

6,087

4,576

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,445,964

1,063,836

1,146,997

1,020,987

1,080,434

Common stock

43

43

43

43

43

Additional paid-in capital

38,748

38,793

38,778

38,763

38,748

Retained earnings

95,461

89,549

83,008

77,076

72,455

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

(27,362

)

(22,995

)

(29,484

)

(25,084

)

(22,291

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

106,890

105,390

92,345

90,798

88,955

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,552,854

$

1,169,226

$

1,239,342

$

1,111,785

$

1,169,389

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended

($000s, except per share data)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Interest and dividend income

Interest and fees on traditional loans

$

13,632

$

12,802

$

12,791

$

13,101

$

13,615

Investment securities

5,515

4,275

4,831

3,490

3,297

Dividends on bank stocks

194

91

180

175

131

Other

28

26

21

49

13

Total interest income

$

19,369

$

17,194

$

17,823

$

16,815

$

17,056

Interest expense

Deposits

6,867

6,463

6,235

4,959

5,564

FHLB & Fed borrowings

1,588

550

1,410

1,550

1,223

Total interest expense

8,455

7,013

7,645

6,509

6,787

Net interest income

10,914

10,181

10,178

10,306

10,269

Provision for loan and lease losses

1,010

6

310

7

6

Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses

9,904

10,175

9,868

10,299

10,263

Noninterest income

Customer service and other fees

262

284

291

300

470

Other income

310

711

677

807

954

Gain on sale of securities

3,297

2,986

2,709

-

-

Total noninterest income

3,869

3,981

3,677

1,107

1,424

Noninterest expense

Employee compensation and benefits

2,560

2,838

2,827

2,656

2,611

Occupancy

550

538

553

448

492

Professional fees

1,137

677

330

259

309

Other general and administrative

1,560

1,629

1,593

1,694

1,437

Total noninterest expense

5,807

5,682

5,303

5,057

4,849

Net Income Before Taxes

$

7,966

$

8,474

$

8,242

$

6,349

$

6,838

Income Tax Expense

2,054

1,934

2,309

1,711

1,526

Net Income

$

5,912

$

6,540

$

5,933

$

4,638

$

5,312

Income Per Share

$

1.37

$

1.52

$

1.38

$

1.08

$

1.24

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

24.86

$

24.51

$

21.48

$

21.12

$

20.69

WA Shares outstanding

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

$

8,976

$

8,480

$

8,552

$

6,356

$

6,844

Net Interest Margin

3.55

%

3.70

%

3.56

%

3.93

%

3.81

%

Cost of Funds

2.72

%

2.54

%

2.66

%

2.49

%

2.51

%

Efficiency Ratio

50.56

%

50.84

%

47.58

%

44.31

%

41.47

%

Return on Average Assets

1.74

%

2.17

%

2.02

%

1.63

%

1.82

%

Return on Average Equity

22.28

%

26.46

%

25.92

%

20.64

%

23.86

%

Leverage Ratio

8.6

%

11.0

%

9.8

%

10.4

%

9.5

%

Asset Quality:

Non-performing loans to gross loans

0.55

%

0.59

%

0.60

%

0.42

%

0.52

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.29

%

0.39

%

0.37

%

0.29

%

0.35

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans

1.47

%

1.47

%

1.49

%

1.42

%

1.38

%

* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.

Criticized loans/assets:

Special mention

$

18,986

$

19,306

$

2,842

$

11,103

$

10,730

Substandard: Accruing

44,873

35,447

39,971

19,641

14,911

Substandard: Nonaccrual

4,757

8,281

4,526

3,251

4,142

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized loans

$

68,616

$

63,034

$

47,339

$

33,995

$

29,782

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized assets

$

68,616

$

63,034

$

47,339

$

33,995

$

29,782

Criticized assets to total assets

4.42

%

5.39

%

3.82

%

3.06

%

2.55

%

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



