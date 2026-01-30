Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q4 2025 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $9.0 million, a NEW RECORD!

Net income of $5.9 million ($1.37 per share).

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025. See highlights below.

4Q25 Financial Highlights

Pre-tax pre-provision income of $9.0 million, a $2.1 million or 31% increase from Q4 2024.

Non-interest income of $3.9 million, a $2.4 million increase, or a 172% increase from Q4 2024.

Tangible book value per share was $24.86/share, a $4.17 or 20% increase from Q4 2024.

Return on assets was 1.74%.

Return on equity was 22.28%.

Efficiency ratio was 50.56%.

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "A record quarter to close out a record year. Solera continues to demonstrate strategic execution and agility through relentless evaluation of all internal and external opportunities. The ability of the staff to execute their roles with extreme efficiency and accuracy has enabled the bank to grow in a way that benefits shareholders, customers, and employees. I am so proud of the work that the team here has done and could not be more excited about the year ahead."

Jordan Wright, Board Member, commented: "The team at Solera has delivered an incredible quarter, yet again. We feel grateful for an excellent 2025, exceeding our own expectations for the year due to some unique opportunities that came our way. Our success with earnings over the last few years has been nothing short of astounding. While the results from 2025 will be difficult to beat, we have positioned ourselves for strong performance in 2026 and are very optimistic about the future of this bank."

Joey Warmenhoven, Board Member, commented: "SLRK has again posted an excellent quarter. Our consistent performance is a true testament to the hard work of our team. We are in the top percentile of community banks for earnings. Our team continues to find a way to generate strong ROA and ROE numbers despite challenging banking environments."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

($000s) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 2,280 $ 1,378 $ 1,969 $ 2,401 $ 1,576 Federal funds sold - 23,900 - - 800 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,706 1,872 2,963 1,033 148 Investment securities, available-for-sale 650,464 324,376 422,112 290,397 322,375 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 16,144 3,171 5,004 5,525 7,457 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross - - - 5 20 Net PPP loans - - - 5 20 Traditional loans, gross 829,057 764,433 754,518 766,687 792,753 Allowance for loan and lease losses (12,225 ) (11,218 ) (11,219 ) (10,914 ) (10,913 ) Net traditional loans 816,832 753,215 743,299 755,773 781,840 Premises and equipment, net 36,469 36,911 35,128 33,236 33,476 Accrued interest receivable 12,609 8,148 10,244 7,153 7,750 Bank-owned life insurance 5,256 5,223 5,190 5,159 5,127 Other assets 11,094 11,032 13,433 11,103 8,820 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,552,854 $ 1,169,226 $ 1,239,342 $ 1,111,785 $ 1,169,389 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 471,977 $ 452,965 $ 463,861 $ 466,455 $ 484,604 Interest-bearing demand deposits 97,338 88,048 65,761 60,507 54,734 Savings and money market deposits 134,847 121,868 138,964 104,560 100,987 Time deposits 421,479 358,976 436,547 287,378 294,338 Total deposits 1,125,641 1,021,857 1,105,133 918,900 934,663 Accrued interest payable 1,531 1,587 2,528 1,808 2,587 Short-term borrowings 278,525 - - 60,191 104,607 Long-term FHLB borrowings 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 6,267 6,392 5,336 6,087 4,576 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,445,964 1,063,836 1,146,997 1,020,987 1,080,434 Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,748 38,793 38,778 38,763 38,748 Retained earnings 95,461 89,549 83,008 77,076 72,455 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (27,362 ) (22,995 ) (29,484 ) (25,084 ) (22,291 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 106,890 105,390 92,345 90,798 88,955 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,552,854 $ 1,169,226 $ 1,239,342 $ 1,111,785 $ 1,169,389

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

($000s, except per share data) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 13,632 $ 12,802 $ 12,791 $ 13,101 $ 13,615 Investment securities 5,515 4,275 4,831 3,490 3,297 Dividends on bank stocks 194 91 180 175 131 Other 28 26 21 49 13 Total interest income $ 19,369 $ 17,194 $ 17,823 $ 16,815 $ 17,056 Interest expense Deposits 6,867 6,463 6,235 4,959 5,564 FHLB & Fed borrowings 1,588 550 1,410 1,550 1,223 Total interest expense 8,455 7,013 7,645 6,509 6,787 Net interest income 10,914 10,181 10,178 10,306 10,269 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,010 6 310 7 6 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 9,904 10,175 9,868 10,299 10,263 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 262 284 291 300 470 Other income 310 711 677 807 954 Gain on sale of securities 3,297 2,986 2,709 - - Total noninterest income 3,869 3,981 3,677 1,107 1,424 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 2,560 2,838 2,827 2,656 2,611 Occupancy 550 538 553 448 492 Professional fees 1,137 677 330 259 309 Other general and administrative 1,560 1,629 1,593 1,694 1,437 Total noninterest expense 5,807 5,682 5,303 5,057 4,849 Net Income Before Taxes $ 7,966 $ 8,474 $ 8,242 $ 6,349 $ 6,838 Income Tax Expense 2,054 1,934 2,309 1,711 1,526 Net Income $ 5,912 $ 6,540 $ 5,933 $ 4,638 $ 5,312 Income Per Share $ 1.37 $ 1.52 $ 1.38 $ 1.08 $ 1.24 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 24.86 $ 24.51 $ 21.48 $ 21.12 $ 20.69 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 8,976 $ 8,480 $ 8,552 $ 6,356 $ 6,844 Net Interest Margin 3.55 % 3.70 % 3.56 % 3.93 % 3.81 % Cost of Funds 2.72 % 2.54 % 2.66 % 2.49 % 2.51 % Efficiency Ratio 50.56 % 50.84 % 47.58 % 44.31 % 41.47 % Return on Average Assets 1.74 % 2.17 % 2.02 % 1.63 % 1.82 % Return on Average Equity 22.28 % 26.46 % 25.92 % 20.64 % 23.86 % Leverage Ratio 8.6 % 11.0 % 9.8 % 10.4 % 9.5 % Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.42 % 0.52 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.29 % 0.35 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.47 % 1.47 % 1.49 % 1.42 % 1.38 % * Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans. Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 18,986 $ 19,306 $ 2,842 $ 11,103 $ 10,730 Substandard: Accruing 44,873 35,447 39,971 19,641 14,911 Substandard: Nonaccrual 4,757 8,281 4,526 3,251 4,142 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 68,616 $ 63,034 $ 47,339 $ 33,995 $ 29,782 Other real estate owned - - - - - Investment securities - - - - - Total criticized assets $ 68,616 $ 63,034 $ 47,339 $ 33,995 $ 29,782 Criticized assets to total assets 4.42 % 5.39 % 3.82 % 3.06 % 2.55 %

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solera-national-bancorp-announces-fourth-quarter-2025-financial-resu-1131641