Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q4 2025 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $9.0 million, a NEW RECORD!
Net income of $5.9 million ($1.37 per share).
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025. See highlights below.
4Q25 Financial Highlights
Pre-tax pre-provision income of $9.0 million, a $2.1 million or 31% increase from Q4 2024.
Non-interest income of $3.9 million, a $2.4 million increase, or a 172% increase from Q4 2024.
Tangible book value per share was $24.86/share, a $4.17 or 20% increase from Q4 2024.
Return on assets was 1.74%.
Return on equity was 22.28%.
Efficiency ratio was 50.56%.
Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "A record quarter to close out a record year. Solera continues to demonstrate strategic execution and agility through relentless evaluation of all internal and external opportunities. The ability of the staff to execute their roles with extreme efficiency and accuracy has enabled the bank to grow in a way that benefits shareholders, customers, and employees. I am so proud of the work that the team here has done and could not be more excited about the year ahead."
Jordan Wright, Board Member, commented: "The team at Solera has delivered an incredible quarter, yet again. We feel grateful for an excellent 2025, exceeding our own expectations for the year due to some unique opportunities that came our way. Our success with earnings over the last few years has been nothing short of astounding. While the results from 2025 will be difficult to beat, we have positioned ourselves for strong performance in 2026 and are very optimistic about the future of this bank."
Joey Warmenhoven, Board Member, commented: "SLRK has again posted an excellent quarter. Our consistent performance is a true testament to the hard work of our team. We are in the top percentile of community banks for earnings. Our team continues to find a way to generate strong ROA and ROE numbers despite challenging banking environments."
About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
($000s)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
2,280
$
1,378
$
1,969
$
2,401
$
1,576
Federal funds sold
-
23,900
-
-
800
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,706
1,872
2,963
1,033
148
Investment securities, available-for-sale
650,464
324,376
422,112
290,397
322,375
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
16,144
3,171
5,004
5,525
7,457
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross
-
-
-
5
20
Net PPP loans
-
-
-
5
20
Traditional loans, gross
829,057
764,433
754,518
766,687
792,753
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(12,225
)
(11,218
)
(11,219
)
(10,914
)
(10,913
)
Net traditional loans
816,832
753,215
743,299
755,773
781,840
Premises and equipment, net
36,469
36,911
35,128
33,236
33,476
Accrued interest receivable
12,609
8,148
10,244
7,153
7,750
Bank-owned life insurance
5,256
5,223
5,190
5,159
5,127
Other assets
11,094
11,032
13,433
11,103
8,820
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,552,854
$
1,169,226
$
1,239,342
$
1,111,785
$
1,169,389
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
471,977
$
452,965
$
463,861
$
466,455
$
484,604
Interest-bearing demand deposits
97,338
88,048
65,761
60,507
54,734
Savings and money market deposits
134,847
121,868
138,964
104,560
100,987
Time deposits
421,479
358,976
436,547
287,378
294,338
Total deposits
1,125,641
1,021,857
1,105,133
918,900
934,663
Accrued interest payable
1,531
1,587
2,528
1,808
2,587
Short-term borrowings
278,525
-
-
60,191
104,607
Long-term FHLB borrowings
34,000
34,000
34,000
34,000
34,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
6,267
6,392
5,336
6,087
4,576
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,445,964
1,063,836
1,146,997
1,020,987
1,080,434
Common stock
43
43
43
43
43
Additional paid-in capital
38,748
38,793
38,778
38,763
38,748
Retained earnings
95,461
89,549
83,008
77,076
72,455
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
(27,362
)
(22,995
)
(29,484
)
(25,084
)
(22,291
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
106,890
105,390
92,345
90,798
88,955
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,552,854
$
1,169,226
$
1,239,342
$
1,111,785
$
1,169,389
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on traditional loans
$
13,632
$
12,802
$
12,791
$
13,101
$
13,615
Investment securities
5,515
4,275
4,831
3,490
3,297
Dividends on bank stocks
194
91
180
175
131
Other
28
26
21
49
13
Total interest income
$
19,369
$
17,194
$
17,823
$
16,815
$
17,056
Interest expense
Deposits
6,867
6,463
6,235
4,959
5,564
FHLB & Fed borrowings
1,588
550
1,410
1,550
1,223
Total interest expense
8,455
7,013
7,645
6,509
6,787
Net interest income
10,914
10,181
10,178
10,306
10,269
Provision for loan and lease losses
1,010
6
310
7
6
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses
9,904
10,175
9,868
10,299
10,263
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
262
284
291
300
470
Other income
310
711
677
807
954
Gain on sale of securities
3,297
2,986
2,709
-
-
Total noninterest income
3,869
3,981
3,677
1,107
1,424
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
2,560
2,838
2,827
2,656
2,611
Occupancy
550
538
553
448
492
Professional fees
1,137
677
330
259
309
Other general and administrative
1,560
1,629
1,593
1,694
1,437
Total noninterest expense
5,807
5,682
5,303
5,057
4,849
Net Income Before Taxes
$
7,966
$
8,474
$
8,242
$
6,349
$
6,838
Income Tax Expense
2,054
1,934
2,309
1,711
1,526
Net Income
$
5,912
$
6,540
$
5,933
$
4,638
$
5,312
Income Per Share
$
1.37
$
1.52
$
1.38
$
1.08
$
1.24
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
24.86
$
24.51
$
21.48
$
21.12
$
20.69
WA Shares outstanding
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
4,299,953
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income
$
8,976
$
8,480
$
8,552
$
6,356
$
6,844
Net Interest Margin
3.55
%
3.70
%
3.56
%
3.93
%
3.81
%
Cost of Funds
2.72
%
2.54
%
2.66
%
2.49
%
2.51
%
Efficiency Ratio
50.56
%
50.84
%
47.58
%
44.31
%
41.47
%
Return on Average Assets
1.74
%
2.17
%
2.02
%
1.63
%
1.82
%
Return on Average Equity
22.28
%
26.46
%
25.92
%
20.64
%
23.86
%
Leverage Ratio
8.6
%
11.0
%
9.8
%
10.4
%
9.5
%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
0.55
%
0.59
%
0.60
%
0.42
%
0.52
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.29
%
0.39
%
0.37
%
0.29
%
0.35
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
1.47
%
1.47
%
1.49
%
1.42
%
1.38
%
* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
$
18,986
$
19,306
$
2,842
$
11,103
$
10,730
Substandard: Accruing
44,873
35,447
39,971
19,641
14,911
Substandard: Nonaccrual
4,757
8,281
4,526
3,251
4,142
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total criticized loans
$
68,616
$
63,034
$
47,339
$
33,995
$
29,782
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Investment securities
-
-
-
-
-
Total criticized assets
$
68,616
$
63,034
$
47,339
$
33,995
$
29,782
Criticized assets to total assets
4.42
%
5.39
%
3.82
%
3.06
%
2.55
%
