New Year, New Voiceover Conference: Tarvis Announces VO Summit: Pacific Northwest, Curated by Jessica Mathison

Four-day event blends training, industry access, and Pacific Northwest creativity - June 2026

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / As the voiceover industry kicks off a new year of growth and innovation, Tarvis is excited to announce the upcoming debut of VO Summit: Pacific Northwest, a fresh new voiceover conference produced by Jessica Mathison and set for June 24-27, 2026, at Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Washington - a scenic retreat located in the Columbia River Gorge, just 40 minutes from Portland, Oregon.

Created for voice actors and industry professionals alike, VO Summit: Pacific Northwest offers a dynamic mix of training, networking, inspiration, and regional spotlighting. With a carefully curated schedule of panels, workshops, and intensives, the four-day event is designed to offer an intimate, collaborative, and future-focused experience; a format that reflects the values of the Pacific Northwest's creative community and responds to what many in the industry say they've been looking for.

"There's something energizing about launching a new conference at the start of a new year," said Karin Barth. "Jessica Mathison has created something special, an event that prioritizes connection, creativity, and community. It's the kind of gathering that strengthens the industry by giving people space to grow, and I'm thrilled to help support and amplify that vision."

Designed for Industry Growth and Connection

The summit welcomes voice actors at all experience levels, along with talent agents, managers, casting directors, producers, coaches, and voice buyers. Sponsors, vendors, and service providers in the voiceover and creative industries will also be on-site, creating a cross-sector experience that mirrors the real working world of voiceover.

Key conference features include:

Expert-led panels and breakout sessions on performance, business, marketing, and career development

Optional 3-hour intensives for in-depth, hands-on training

Speed networking between talent and industry leaders

Exhibitor showcases of tools, services, and resources

Curated social events in a spectacular natural setting

"The Pacific Northwest is already home to a vibrant creative community," said producer Jessica Mathison. "We wanted to create a summit that shines a light on the region while welcoming talent and professionals from across the country. It's a place where people can build real relationships, expand their craft, and leave feeling energized."

Why This Matters

The debut of VO Summit: Pacific Northwest marks a meaningful addition to the voiceover industry's event calendar. While many in-person voiceover conferences are concentrated in other regions of the country or held internationally, this summit brings a high quality, in-person experience to the Pacific Northwest for the first time. It introduces a professionally produced and carefully curated gathering that draws national attention to the region's creative community while offering talent and industry professionals a unique space to connect, learn, and grow through panels, intensives, and direct networking with industry leaders.

Learn More

www.vosummitpnw.com

Contact: jessica@jessicamathison.com

Produced by: Silver Vox Media

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a management consulting firm dedicated to helping creative professionals grow with intention. From brand strategy to talent support and event collaboration, Tarvis amplifies projects that align artistry with purpose.

Contact Information

Veronica Green

Communications Manager

press@tarvis.com

716-759-4636

SOURCE: Tarvis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-year-new-voiceover-conference-tarvis-announces-vo-summit-pac-1131951