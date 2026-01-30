DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 30-Jan-2026 / 14:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings DATE: Jan 29, 2026 The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed on January 28, 2026, Garanti BBVA's Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs at "BB-", and revised outlook to Positive from Stable. Additionally, Fitch Ratings kept stable Garanti BBVA's Viability Rating at "bb-". Bank's current ratings are as follows: Fitch (28 January 2026) Current Previous Long Term FC IDR BB- / Positive Outlook BB- / Stable Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR BB- / Positive Outlook BB- / Stable Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating bb- bb- Shareholder Support bb- bb- Long Term Senior unsecured notes BB- BB- Short Term Senior unsecured notes B B Subordinated notes B+ B+

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Garanti BBVA

