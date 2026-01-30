San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - EDGE Boost by EDGE Markets, the first banking solution designed to promote responsible gaming in the U.S., announced that it is now allowing Crypto-to-USD conversion into its deposit accounts for the purposes of legal US gaming and betting. At launch, EDGE Boost will only support ETH, BTC, and Stablecoins -- the most transparent and well-regulated tokens, providing far more auditable fund flows vs. cash.

Key Takeaways:

EDGE Boost now enables compliant crypto-to-USD funding for legal U.S. gaming by supporting BTC, ETH, and stablecoins through regulated exchange partners, without directly holding crypto.

The new funding option expands access to players' own funds outside traditional banking hours, offering a safer alternative to high-fee credit card advances and supporting responsible gaming behavior.

By providing a regulated crypto onramp, EDGE Boost reduces the appeal of offshore and illegal gaming markets while expanding its reach to new users and markets.

About EDGE Boost

EDGE Boost, an ally member of the American Gaming Association, is the responsible financial platform for smart bettors. It's the first betting-only debit card account that is FDIC insured up to $250,000*. As a neutral, third party, EDGE Boost provides financial segmentation and a holistic view to bettors for all their financial betting data, with custom tools, like personalized spending limitations and cashback incentives, available to help all bettors be more responsible. Customers experience frictionless, instant free betting that is compatible with almost any online or physical betting platform.

*Deposit Checking accounts are held with Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. The EDGE Boost Visa Debit Card is a Visa debit card issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. The EDGE Boost Visa Debit Card is not available to all residents of U.S. territories. For further information, please see our Terms of Service and Cardholder Agreement.

If you think you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Source: Edge Boost

