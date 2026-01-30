Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Michael Kovacs, Founder and CEO, Harvest ETFs ("Harvest" or the "Company"), and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the launch of the Company's new Harvest Premium Yield ETFs:

Harvest Premium Yield Canadian Bank ETF (TSX: HPYB)

Harvest Premium Yield Enhanced ETF (TSX: HPYE)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJuT9HoSEwE

The Harvest Premium Yield Canadian Bank ETF is a portfolio of the big six Canadian banks, and the Harvest Premium Yield Enhanced ETF contains 20 dominant, industry-leading U.S. equities. Both ETFs utilize puts and calls to generate consistent distributions and employ moderate leverage to enhance income and growth potential. Harvest Premium Yield ETFs will pay income twice monthly to unitholders.

Harvest ETFs designs portfolios for investors seeking high income and growth opportunities. They built their reputation by offering ETF portfolios that seek to provide stable, predictable, and reliable income by focusing on large, value-driven businesses that are sector leaders with strong fundamentals. In 2024, they introduced the Harvest High Income Shares ETF lineup, which provides exposure to top companies with the aim to generate high monthly income while capturing potential growth through single-stock ownership.

