Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2025

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net loss of $3,567,973 or $0.50 per diluted share for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $1,122,930 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and net income of $1,156,906 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $374,197 or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $4,710,286 or $0.64 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "Our core bank experienced strong financial results in the fourth quarter with pre-provision, pre-tax income1 ("PPNR") for the fourth quarter of $2.2 million up 84.4% over fourth quarter of 2025 and 22.6% over third quarter 2025. Pre-provision, pre-tax income for the full year 2025 was $8.62 million and increase of 74.6% over 2024. In addition, the bank demonstrated positive momentum in the year, growing core deposits by $111MM, or 19%, and reducing higher cost, brokered funding by $97 million and borrowings by $25 million, which enabled improvement in our Net Interest margin by 35 bps, from 2.41% to 2.76% for the full year. In the fourth quarter alone, we increased C&I loan balances by 13.6% (now 23% of total loans) and Non-Interest Bearing Deposits by 18.0% (now 16% of total deposits). Through strong expense management, we also improved our efficiency ratio from 83.59% to 73.83%. Unfortunately, at the end of the year, we learned of adverse developments in a large, syndicated loan exposure for one commercial borrower originated in 2022. Based upon recent performance and provided projections, we downgraded the loan to non-accrual and set up a specific reserve of $5.925 million, which is 50% of our total exposure to correspond to and corresponds with the terms of the currently proposed corporate restructuring. We will continue to evaluate the credit to determine if this level of specific reserve remains appropriate as we evaluate workout and litigation strategies. This one particular credit issue does not represent a systemic issue or reflect other correlated risks with ongoing lending operations or local economy. The Bank's Total Risk Based Capital ratio increased to 15.08% at year-end compared to 14.35% at FYE 2024 and we remain well positioned form a liquidity standpoint at loan-to-deposit ratio of 83.4%. Our bank remains safe and sound and open for business to serve customers and communities and the improvement in core results over prior period reflects the outstanding work of employees across the company. Our Board of Directors authorized an additional 250,000 shares to repurchase under the Company's share buyback program and believes this represents a disciplined capital management strategy for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights include:

  • The Company posted net income of ($3,567,973) or ($0.50) per diluted share in the fourth quarter compared to net income of 1,122,930 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and net income of $1,156,906 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
  • Net income for the full year 2025 was $374,197 or $0.05 per diluted share compared to net income of $4,710,286 or $0.64 per diluted share for the full year 2024.
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was (1.37%) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 0.41% for the linked quarter and 0.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. ROAA for the full year 2025 was 0.04% compared to 0.43% for the full year 2024.
  • Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was (15.96%) for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 5.57% for the linked quarter and 5.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. ROAE for the full year 2025 was 0.44% compared to 5.93% for the full year 2024.
  • Total Assets were $1.066 billion on December 31, 2025, a decrease of $24.4 million or 2.23% from total assets of 1.09 billion on December 31, 2024.
  • Loans held-for-investment increased by $21.2 million or 2.86% during the quarter and decreased by $5.34 million or 0.70% for the full year 2025.
  • Total deposits increased by $59.2 million or by 6.93% in the fourth quarter and increased by $4.7 million or 0.52% for the full year 2025. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $22.8 million from the linked quarter to $149.52 million and increased by $15.9 million for the full year 2025 and represented 16.3% of total deposits on December 31, 2025 as compared to 14.7% of deposits at December 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per share decreased by 3.0% during the fourth quarter to $12.08 per share from $12.45 per share and increased by 6.06% in 2025 to $12.08 per share from $11.39 per share. The tangible common equity ratio was 7.91% at the end of 2025 and 7.47% at the end of 2024.
  • The net interest margin2 increased in the fourth quarter to 2.70%, higher by 4 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 25 basis points compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in the net interest margin was 35 basis points, to 2.76% in 2025 from 2.41% in 2024.
  • The cost of funds was 2.99% for the fourth quarter, lower by 20 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 47 basis points compared to the same period in 2024, as deposit costs decreased for interest bearing demand deposits and borrowings, driven by the Federal Reserve's reductions to the Federal Funds rate and the Bank's ability to substitute core deposits for brokered funds and borrowings.
  • Non-interest income decreased by 17.1% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 7.2% compared to the same period in 2024. Non-interest income in the full year 2025 was higher by 1.61% compared to the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to Service Charges and Other Income that included higher valuation gains related to SBIC investments in the third quarter, while the increase in non-interest income relative to the prior year was due to higher swap fee income and gain on sale of securities that also reside in that category.
  • Non-interest expense in the fourth quarter decreased by 11.27% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 13.2% compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to lower expenses related to incentive compensation related to Bank's earnings performance, lower FDIC insurance expense due to the reduction in brokered deposits and lower advertising expense.
  • The Efficiency Ratio3 was 71.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 77.43% for the linked quarter and 84.07% for the same period in 2024. The Efficiency Ratio for the full year 2025 was 73.83% compared to 83.59% for the full year 2024.
  • Uninsured deposits increased with the increase in core deposits and were 29.43% of total deposits on December 31, 2025, compared to 21.55% on December 31, 2024.
  • Total available secured liquidity4 was 130.31% of uninsured deposits on December 31, 2025, compared to 162.14% on December 31, 2024.
  • The Company charged off $197 thousand of loans in the fourth quarter and charge offs to average loans decreased to 0.03% compared to 0.13% in the prior quarter. Total charge offs for the year of 2025 were $1.14 million or 0.15% of average loans.
  • The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 3.51% on December 31, 2025, compared to 1.78% on December 31, 2024. Eight of the loans that were on non-accrual include guaranteed portions of SBA loans, carrying the full faith and credit of the United States. Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees totaled $11,474,689, supported by guarantees amounting to $9,128,683, or 80% guaranteed.
  • Following an assessment of the collectability of loans held-for-investment and investment securities, the Company had a provision for credit losses of $6,941,897 in the fourth quarter, which roughly doubled the allowance for credit losses from the prior quarter and the prior year, related almost entirely to one large syndicated loan that was placed on non-accrual in the quarter, where negotiations with the lead bank and the borrower are ongoing.
  • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.82% compared to 0.96% in the linked quarter and 0.85% in the prior year.
  • The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.05%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.82%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.82% and a Total Capital ratio of 15.08%.

Net Interest Income
The Company recorded net interest income of $6.70 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, lower by 0.77% compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 4.3% compared to the same period in 2024. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 2.70%, higher by 4 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 26 basis points compared to the same period in 2024. The net interest margin for the full year 2025 was 2.76%, higher by 35 basis points compared to 2024.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

  • Yields on average earning assets decreased to 5.55% compared to 5.72% in the linked quarter and 5.76% in the calendar quarter. Lower yields on cash, investment securities and loans, driven by the Federal Reserve's actions in 2025 to reduce the target Federal Funds rate drove the decrease in yields on earning assets as assets repriced. We also had to reverse out interest income related to additional nonaccrual loans that contributed to 12 basis points of yield reduction in the quarter.
  • Loan yields decreased by 24 basis points to 5.98% from 6.22% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 6 basis points to 4.23% from 4.29% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 17 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 46 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.
  • Cost of funds decreased by 20 basis points to 2.99% from 3.19% in the linked quarter and decreased by 47 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, primarily due to lower rates on interest checking and money market accounts and a reduction in borrowings during the current quarter.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the full year 2025 compared to the prior year:

  • Yields on average earning assets decreased by 10 basis points to 5.78% compared to 5.88% in the prior year, driven by lower yields on investments and interest earning cash balances.
  • Loan yields increased by 1 basis points to 6.28% from 6.27% in the prior year, while yields on investment securities decreased by 39 basis points to 4.37% from 4.76% in the prior year.
  • Cost of funds decreased by 46 basis points to 3.15%, from 3.61% in the prior year, on lower deposit and borrowing costs and the addition of core deposit and reduction of brokered funding.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.18 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 17.13% when compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 7.15% when compared to the same period in 2024. Non-interest income in 2025 was higher by 1.61% compared to the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher Service Charges and Other Income in the third quarter related to SBIC investments, while the decrease in non-interest income relative to the calendar quarter was due to lower gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage loans in the current quarter. The increase in non-interest income in 2025 was primarily due to higher swap fee income and gain on sale of securities.

Total Revenue3
Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 3.65% compared to the linked quarter and higher by 2.35% compared to the calendar quarter in 2024. The decrease in revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the decrease in interest income stemming from one large loan going into non-accrual in the fourth quarter. The higher revenue compared to the calendar quarter was due to swap fee income and gain on sale of securities sold in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total revenue for the full year 2025 was higher by 9.51% compared to 2024, primarily due to net interest margin expansion related to lower funding costs in 2025.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense in the fourth quarter decreased by 11.27% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 13.20% compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to a combination of lower expenses related to incentive compensation, advertising, and FDIC insurance. Non-interest expense for the full year 2025 was lower by 3.27% compared to the prior year, primarily due to previously mentioned factors and also lower professional fees.

The Efficiency Ratio was 71.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 77.43% for the linked quarter and 84.07% for the same period in 2024. The Efficiency Ratio for the full year 2025 was 73.83% compared to 83.59% for the full year 2024.

Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans in the fourth quarter were $26,767,487 or 3.51% of loans held-for-investment compared to $16,400,753 or 2.30% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter, primarily attributed to one large syndicated loan. Eight of the loans that were on non-accrual include guaranteed portions of SBA loans, carrying the full faith and credit of the United States. Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees totaled $11,474,689, supported by guarantees amounting to $9,128,683, or 80% guaranteed. Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") was $1,302,801 as of December 31, 2025. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $28,070,288 or 2.51% of total assets as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.65% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter and 1.25% as of December 31, 2024.

The Company charged off $197 thousand of loans in the fourth quarter and charge offs to average loans decreased to 0.03% compared to 0.13% in the prior quarter. Total charge offs for 2025 were $1.14 million, or 0.15% of average loans.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.82% as of December 31 2025, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment of 0.85% as of December 31, 2024.

Total Assets
Total assets as of December 31, 2025, were $1.07 billion compared to $1.03 billion on September 30, 2025, and total assets of $1.09 million on December 31, 2024. Changes in major balance sheet categories since December 31, 2024, were as follows:

  • Non-Interest bearing deposits increased by $15.8 million.
  • Interest bearing core deposits at banks increased by $86.0 million.
  • Interest bearing wholesale deposits decreased by $97.1 million.
  • Borrowings decreased by $25.0 million.
  • Investment balances decreased by $52.1 million.
  • Cash and Due from Banks increased by $45.4 million.
  • Other loans held-for investment decreased by $8.16 million

Total Liabilities
Total liabilities as of December 31, 2025, were $981.8 million compared to total liabilities of $944.2 million on September 30, 2025, and $1.01 billion on December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $914.3 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $855.0 million on September 30, 2025, and total deposits of $909.5 as of December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $22.8 million during the fourth quarter and comprised 16.3% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter. Other interest-bearing deposits increased by $36.4 million in the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings decreased by $20 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025, was $84.34 million compared to $87.19 million on September 30, 2025, and stockholders' equity of $81.44 million on December 31, 2024. AOCI increased during the fourth quarter as there was a decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities of $893 thousand. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2025, was $12.08 per share compared to $12.45 on September 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share of $11.39 on December 31, 2024. Excluding AOCI losses/gains5, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2025 was $14.08 per share compared to $14.58 on September 30, 2025, and $13.94 per share on December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the Bank and the Holding Company's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, were as follows:


December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Total Capital Ratio

15.08 %

14.35 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.82 %

13.57 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.82 %

13.57 %

Leverage Ratio

11.05 %

10.39 %

Stock Buyback Program
In the fourth quarter, the Company purchased 29,400 shares pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program, and 207,092 over the full year 2025 at a weighted average price of $10.51 per share. Between 2024 and 2025, the firm had repurchased 243,800 of the 250,000 shares authorized for repurchase under the program, and our Board of Directors reauthorized the Company to repurchase another 250,000 in 2026. Our Board of Directors continues to believe that the share buyback program represents a disciplined capital management strategy for the Company.

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown; U.S. and global trade policies and changes, including the impact of the imposition of or changes in tariffs and trade barriers; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the bank failures in 2023; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for credit losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.


FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Unaudited)
December 31,


(Unaudited)
September 30,



(Audited)
December 31,

2025


2025



2024

ASSETS








Cash and Due from Banks

$

4,015,453


$

4,818,837


$

5,685,008

Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks


70,078,398


18,496,712



23,004,874

Securities Available-for-Sale


158,446,651


187,268,762



209,687,859

Securities Held-to-Maturity


19,242,952


19,343,569



20,315,651

Restricted Stock Investments


5,435,300


6,385,300



6,249,000

Loans Held for Sale


4,283,305


7,183,273



5,963,969

PPP Loans Held for Investment


117,737


125,403



159,825

Other Loans Held for Investment


762,435,469


741,335,198



767,737,719

Allowance for Loan Losses


(13,897,689)


(7,137,980)



(6,534,757)

Net Loans


752,938,822


741,505,894



767,326,756

Bank Premises and Equipment, net


728,030


692,681



767,773

Accrued Interest Receivable


4,059,501


4,264,875



4,155,077

Deferred Tax Asset


5,850,932


6,063,117



7,560,441

Bank-Owned Life Insurance


28,469,911


28,236,091



27,560,616

Right of Use Asset, net


1,582,514


1,419,569



1,874,403

Other Assets


15,278,531


12,867,243



16,299,753

Total Assets

$

1,066,126,995


$

1,031,362,649


$

1,090,487,211









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


-


-




Deposits

Demand Deposits








Non-interest Bearing

$

149,516,366


$

126,711,971


133,665,194

Interest Bearing

$

555,799,698


$

549,852,965


$

475,397,117

Savings Deposits

$

1,989,696


$

1,988,586


3,866,241

Time Deposits

$

206,958,024


$

176,467,460


296,603,142

Total Deposits


914,263,784



855,020,982


909,531,694

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances


40,000,000



60,000,000


65,000,000

Other Borrowings


117,737



125,403


159,825

Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)


19,928,568



19,909,087


19,850,643

Accrued Interest Payable


913,813



1,098,199


2,445,741

Lease Liability


1,666,836



1,520,701


2,013,912

Other Liabilities


4,894,394



6,495,085


10,045,990

Total Liabilities

$

981,785,132


$

944,169,457


1,009,047,805









Stockholders' Equity








Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized








0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024








Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares authorized:








23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.








Voting Common Stock:








6,941,897, 7,002,103 and 7,150,055 Shares Issued and Outstanding








at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 respectively


69,840



70,021


71,501

Non-Voting Common Stock:


-



-



0 Shares Issued and Outstanding at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025,

and December 31, 2024 respectively)







-

Additional Paid-in Capital


56,624,236



56,800,773


58,347,356

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net


(13,987,641)



(14,881,004)


(18,240,683)

Retained Earnings


41,635,428



45,203,402


41,261,232

Total Stockholders' Equity

$

84,341,863


$

87,193,193


81,439,406

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,066,126,995


$

1,031,362,649


$

1,090,487,211

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended
December 31, 2025



(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended
December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)

For the twelve
months ended
December 31, 2025



(Unaudited)

For the twelve
months ended
December 31, 2024

Interest Income












Interest and Fees on Loans

$

11,337,250


$

11,991,578


$

47,386,069


$

48,526,496

Interest on Investment Securities

$

2,224,322



2,798,420


$

9,596,227



11,529,424

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

$

214,395



446,184


$

1,735,135



1,540,629

Total Interest Income


13,775,967



15,236,182



58,717,431



61,596,549

Interest Expense












Interest on Deposits

$

6,260,656


7,628,382


$

27,518,474


31,487,131

Interest on Borrowings

$

818,943


1,183,419


$

3,157,787


4,851,277

Total Interest Expense


7,079,599


8,811,801



30,676,261


36,338,408

Net Interest Income


6,696,368


6,424,381



28,041,170


25,258,141

Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses

$

6,941,897


(14,922)


$

8,412,269


(663,966)

Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses


(245,529)


6,439,303



19,628,901


25,922,107

Non-Interest Income










Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue


680,766


769,060



2,854,521


2,700,247

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue


-


-



-


287,032

Service Charges and Other Income

$

246,568


252,275


$

1,044,671


846,548

Servicing Income


18,303


36,090



84,510


150,363

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-










owned Life Insurance


233,820


212,876



909,294


829,278

Total Non-interest Income


1,179,457


1,270,301



4,892,996


4,815,284

Total Revenue


7,875,825


7,694,682



32,934,165


30,073,425













Non-Interest Expenses












Officer and Employee Compensation












and Benefits

$

3,562,780



3,905,728


$

15,152,113



14,859,514

Occupancy Expense

$

239,846



233,967


$

972,666



1,114,883

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

$

12,898



20,951


$

54,282



90,680

Insurance Expense

$

126,852



228,224


$

817,134



914,264

Professional Fees

$

375,040



451,065


$

1,697,228



2,078,782

Data and Item Processing

$

523,717



684,698


$

2,197,929



2,371,647

Advertising

$

63,476



90,368


$

410,834



539,856

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

$

324,569



316,976


$

1,287,649



1,232,744

Mortgage Fees and Settlements


70,037



119,037



350,851



421,507

Other Operating Expense

$

315,610



417,893


$

1,374,400



1,514,380

Total Non-interest Expenses


5,614,825



6,468,907



24,315,086



25,138,257

Income Before Income Taxes


(4,680,897)



1,240,697



206,811



5,599,134

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)


(1,112,923)



83,793



(167,386)



888,848

Net Income (Loss)

$

(3,567,974)


$

1,156,906


$

374,197


$

4,710,286

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic

$

(0.50)


$

0.16


$

0.05


$

0.65

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted

$

(0.50)


$

0.16


$

0.05


$

0.64

Weighted-Average Common Shares

Outstanding - Basic


7,121,482



7,268,087



7,136,456



7,270,960

Weighted-Average Common Shares












Outstanding - Diluted


7,183,791



7,324,559



7,193,284



7,327,432

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended


(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended


(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended


(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended


(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Interest Income












Interest and Fees on Loans

$

11,337,250


$

11,671,310


$

11,673,927

$

12,703,493

$

11,991,578

Interest on Investment Securities

$

2,224,322


$

2,307,732


2,450,914

2,613,258

2,798,420

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

$

214,395


$

507,622


750,610



262,507



446,184

Total Interest Income

13,775,967


14,486,664


14,875,451



15,579,258

15,236,182

Interest Expense








Interest on Deposits

$

6,260,656


7,036,552


7,275,073

6,946,194

7,628,382

Interest on Borrowings

$

818,943


701,474


724,216



913,154



1,183,419

Total Interest Expense

7,079,599


7,738,026


7,999,289

7,859,348

8,811,801

Net Interest Income

6,696,368


6,748,638


6,876,162

7,719,910

6,424,381

Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses

$

6,941,897


496,824


688,865



284,683



(14,922)

Net Interest Income After

Provision for Loan Losses

(245,529)


6,251,814


6,187,297



7,435,227



6,439,303

Non-Interest Income









Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue


680,766


718,684


797,759

654,530

769,060

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue


-


-


-

-

-

Service Charges and Other Income

$

246,568


453,981


270,230

70,334

252,275

Servicing Income


18,303


19,060


21,045

32,442

36,090

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-









owned Life Insurance

233,820


231,549


223,061



220,864



212,876

Total Non-interest Income

1,179,457


1,423,274


1,312,095



978,170



1,270,301

Total Revenue

7,875,825


8,171,912


8,188,257


$

8,698,080


$

7,694,682








Non-Interest Expenses







Officer and Employee Compensation







and Benefits

$

3,562,780

4,067,037

3,752,761

3,769,535

3,905,728

Occupancy Expense

$

239,846

246,378

244,279

242,163

233,967

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

$

12,898

16,039

16,619

8,726

20,951

Insurance Expense

$

126,852

244,170

220,346

225,766

228,224

Professional Fees

$

375,040

291,975

559,904

470,310

451,065

Data and Item Processing

$

523,717

540,506

595,492

538,213

684,698

Advertising

$

63,476

112,566

151,676

83,115

90,368

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

$

324,569

334,422

314,444

314,214

316,976

Mortgage Fees and Settlements


70,037

106,266

99,819

87,258

119,037

Other Operating Expense

$

315,610


368,343


396,213


281,611


417,893

Total Non-interest Expenses

5,614,825


6,327,702


6,351,552


6,020,911


6,468,907

Income Before Income Taxes

(4,680,897)


1,347,386


1,147,840


2,392,486


1,240,697

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

(1,112,923)


224,456


347,943


373,138


83,793

Net Income (Loss)

$

(3,567,974)


$

1,122,930


$

799,897


$

2,019,348


$

1,156,906

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic

$

(0.50)


$

0.16


$

0.11


$

0.28


$

0.16

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted

$

(0.50)


$

0.16


$

0.11


$

0.28


$

0.16

Weighted-Average Common Shares

Outstanding - Basic

7,121,482


7,134,446


7,137,779


7,283,696


7,268,087

Weighted-Average Common Shares

Outstanding - Diluted

7,183,791


7,184,688


7,140,491


7,285,900


7,324,559

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025






Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025






Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025






Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025






Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024






Income/






Income/






Income/






Income/






Income/

Average Balance


Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Expense


Yield

Assets






























Cash

$23,427,239


$214,395


3.63 %


$46,853,763


$507,622


4.30 %


$65,570,216


$750,611


4.59 %


$36,901,243


$ 262,507


2.89 %


$ 39,134,308


$ 446,184


4.54 %

Investments (Tax Exempt)

$20,215,951


$154,645


3.03 %


$19,928,687


$155,780


3.10 %


$19,843,159


$156,555


3.18 %


$20,214,201


157,089


3.07 %


20,664,409


201,561


3.00 %

Investments (Taxable)

$188,641,324


$2,069,677


4.35 %


$193,341,006


$2,151,952


4.42 %


$204,066,557


$2,294,359


4.52 %


$212,629,949


2,456,170


4.47 %


220,415,008


2,639,187


4.25 %

Total Investments

$208,857,275


$2,224,322


4.23 %


213,269,693


2,307,732


4.29 %


223,909,716


2,450,914


4.39 %


$232,844,150


2,613,258


4.55 %


241,079,417


2,840,748


4.69 %

Total Loans

$752,172,975


$11,337,250


5.98 %


$744,905,635


$11,671,310


6.22 %


$755,231,852


$11,673,926


6.20 %


$764,147,542


12,703,493


6.74 %


775,756,877


$11,991,578


6.15 %

Earning Assets

$984,457,489


$13,775,967


5.55 %


1,005,029,091


$14,486,664


5.72 %


1,044,711,785


$14,875,451


5.73 %


$1,033,892,386


15,579,258


6.11 %


1,055,970,602


15,278,510


5.76 %

Assets

$1,036,072,664






$1,058,353,304






$1,100,110,176






$1,083,851,440






$ 1,110,466,582





Liabilities






























Interest Checking

$151,579,307


$934,090


2.44 %


$127,149,614


$998,124


3.11 %


$125,175,008


$979,587


3.13 %


$211,572,944


$ 929,609


1.78 %


$ 209,540,976


$ 2,092,017


3.97 %

Money Market

$297,707,680


$2,468,165


3.29 %


$320,887,145


$2,722,629


3.37 %


$396,798,385


$3,620,383


3.65 %


$259,289,920


1,924,822


3.01 %


257,016,702


2,412,389


3.73 %

Savings

$1,973,024


$1,045


0.21 %


$2,415,353


$1,051


0.17 %


$6,727,490


$1,503


0.09 %


$4,398,923


1,178


0.11 %


3,151,116


1,185


0.15 %

Time Deposits

$285,497,039


$2,857,356


3.97 %


$317,448,404


$3,314,747


4.14 %


$272,467,884


$2,673,600


3.93 %


$294,336,342


4,090,584


5.64 %


291,606,111


3,122,791


4.26 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

$736,757,050


$6,260,656


3.37 %


767,900,516


$7,036,551


3.64 %


801,168,767


$7,275,073


3.63 %


$769,598,129


6,946,193


3.66 %


761,314,905


7,628,382


3.99 %

Borrowings

$76,844,331


$ 818,943


4.23 %


$61,329,539


$701,474


4.54 %


$63,255,808


$724,216


4.59 %


$78,341,429


$ 913,154


4.73 %


$ 98,205,747


$ 1,183,419


4.79 %

Interest Bearing Liabilities

813,601,381


$7,079,599


3.45 %


829,230,055


$7,738,025


3.70 %


864,424,575


$7,999,289


3.71 %


$847,939,558


7,859,347


3.76 %


859,520,652


8,811,801


4.08 %

Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 125,385,868






$ 133,933,651






$ 140,837,354






$139,885,803






$ 153,895,858





Cost of Funds





2.99 %






3.19 %






3.19 %






3.23 %






3.46 %

Net Interest Margin



$6,696,368


2.70 %




$ 6,748,638


2.66 %




$ 6,876,162


2.66 %




$ 7,719,911


3.03 %




$ 6,466,709


2.44 %

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025






Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024






Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025






Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024





















Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income /Expense


Yield

Assets
























Cash

$23,427,239


$214,395


3.63 %


$39,134,308


$446,184


4.54 %


$41,407,184


$1,735,135


4.19 %


$ 31,113,400


$ 1,540,629


4.95 %

Investments (Tax Exempt)

$20,215,951


$154,645


3.03 %


$20,664,409


$201,561




$20,050,171


$624,068


3.11 %


20,891,060


814,043



Investments (Taxable)

$188,641,324


$2,069,677


4.35 %


$220,415,008


$2,639,187




$199,586,648


$8,972,159


4.50 %


221,298,993


10,886,330



Total Investments

$208,857,275


$2,224,322


4.23 %


241,079,417


2,840,748


4.69 %


$219,636,819


9,596,227


4.37 %


242,190,053


11,700,373


4.83 %

Total Loans

$752,172,975


$11,337,250


5.98 %


$775,756,877


$11,991,578


6.15 %


$754,056,464


$47,386,069


6.28 %


774,465,296


48,526,496


6.27 %

Earning Assets

$984,457,489


$13,775,967


5.55 %


1,055,970,602


15,278,510


5.76 %


1,015,100,467


58,717,431


5.78 %


1,047,768,749


61,767,498


5.90 %

Assets

1036072664






1,110,466,582






$1,069,435,191






$ 1,102,980,245





Liabilities
























Interest Checking

$151,579,307


$934,090


2.44 %


$209,540,976


$2,092,017


3.97 %


$131,735,596


$3,841,400


2.92 %


$ 217,514,835


$ 9,351,636


4.30 %

Money Market

$297,707,680


$2,468,165


3.29 %


$257,016,702


$2,412,389


3.73 %


$285,401,918


$9,505,570


3.33 %


255,225,159


10,509,670


4.12 %

Savings

$1,973,024


$1,045


0.21 %


$3,151,116


$1,185


0.15 %


$3,868,042


$4,802


0.12 %


3,053,030


4,496


0.15 %

Time Deposits

$285,497,039


$2,857,356


3.97 %


$291,606,111


$3,122,791


4.26 %


$347,757,966


$14,166,703


4.07 %


281,884,854


11,621,330


4.12 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

$736,757,050


$6,260,656


3.37 %


761,314,905


7,628,382


3.99 %


768,763,522


27,518,474


3.58 %


757,677,877


31,487,131


4.16 %

Borrowings

76,844,331


818,943


4.23 %


$98,205,747


$1,183,419


4.79 %


$69,915,077


$3,157,787


4.52 %


102,414,440


$ 4,851,277


4.74 %

























Interest Bearing Liabilities

813,601,381


7,079,599


3.45 %


859,520,652


8,811,801


4.08 %


838,678,599


30,676,262


3.66 %


860,092,317


36,338,407


4.22 %

Non Interest Bearing Deposits

125,385,868






$ 153,895,858






$ 134,967,992






$ 147,420,361





Cost of Funds





2.99 %






3.46 %






3.15 %






3.61 %

Net Interest Margin



6,696,368


2.70 %




$ 6,466,709


2.44 %




$ 28,041,170


2.76 %




$ 25,429,091


2.43 %

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:

(Unaudited)


Balance Sheet Ratios

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Loans held-for-investment to Deposits

83.41 %

86.72 %

80.83 %

82.65 %

84.43 %

Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)






Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

-1.37 %

0.41 %

0.29 %

0.76 %

0.41 %

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

-15.96 %

5.57 %

3.97 %

9.95 %

5.58 %

Efficiency Ratio

71.29 %

77.43 %

77.57 %

69.22 %

84.07 %

Net Interest Margin

2.70 %

2.66 %

2.66 %

3.03 %

2.44 %

Yield on Average Earning Assets

5.55 %

5.72 %

5.73 %

6.11 %

5.76 %

Yield on Securities

4.23 %

4.29 %

4.39 %

4.55 %

4.69 %

Yield on Loans

5.98 %

6.22 %

6.20 %

6.74 %

6.15 %

Cost of Funds

2.99 %

3.19 %

3.19 %

3.23 %

3.46 %

Noninterest income to Total Revenue

14.98 %

17.42 %

16.02 %

11.25 %

16.51 %

Liquidity Ratios






Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

29.43 %

24.51 %

22.51 %

22.50 %

21.55 %

Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits

130.31 %

136.91 %

167.83 %

122.33 %

162.14 %

Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

251.78 %

209.14 %

252.65 %

292.23 %

264.35 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

7.91 %

8.45 %

7.85 %

7.68 %

7.47 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities)

7.76 %

8.27 %

7.64 %

7.50 %

7.27 %







Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities)

89.17 %

90.64 %

90.87 %

91.12 %

91.16 %

Per Share Data






Tangible Book Value

$12.08

$12.45

$12.01

$11.87

$11.39

Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)

Share Price Data

$14.08

$14.58

$14.39

$0.00

$13.94

Closing Price

$11.83

$11.52

$11.26

$9.90

$10.32

Book Value Multiple

Common Stock Data

98 %

93 %

94 %

83 %

91 %

Outstanding Shares at End of Period

6,984,013

7,002,103

7,002,103

7,002,103

7,150,055

Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic

7,121,482

7,134,446

7,137,779

7,283,696

7,268,087

Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted

7,183,791

7,184,688

7,140,491

7,285,900

7,324,559

Capital Ratios (Bank Only)






Tier 1 Leverage ratio

11.05 %

11.23 %

10.66 %

10.76 %

10.39 %

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

13.82 %

14.64 %

14.30 %

14.14 %

13.57 %

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio

13.82 %

14.64 %

14.30 %

14.14 %

13.57 %

Total Risk Based Capital ratio

Credit Quality

15.08 %

15.53 %

15.20 %

14.95 %

14.35 %

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

0.03 %

0.13 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.26 %

Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment

3.51 %

2.30 %

1.45 %

1.45 %

1.78 %

Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

2.51 %

1.65 %

0.98 %

1.01 %

1.25 %

Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment

3.51 %

2.30 %

1.45 %

1.45 %

1.78 %

Provision for Loan Losses

$6,941,897

$496,824

$688,865

$284,683

$14,922

Allowance for Loan Losses to Loan held-for-investment

1.82 %

0.96 %

0.96 %

0.88 %

0.85 %

Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)

1.82 %

0.96 %

0.96 %

0.88 %

0.85 %

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:


1 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Income (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending


Quarter Ending








Year Ending


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Net Income

$ (3,567,974)


$ 1,122,930


$ 799,896


$ 2,019,348


$ 1,127,060


$ 374,197


$ 4,710,286

+ Provision Expense

6,941,897


496,824


688,865


284,683


14,922


8,412,269


(663,966)

+ Income Tax Expense

(1,112,923)


224,456


347,943


373,138


83,793


(167,386)


888,848

Pre-tax,Pre-Provision Income (non-GAAP)

$ 2,261,000


$ 1,844,211


$ 1,836,704


$ 2,677,169


$ 1,225,775


$ 8,619,080


$ 4,935,168



2 Net Interest Margin


Average Earning Assets

$ 984,457,489


$ 1,005,029,091


$ 1,044,711,785


$ 1,033,892,935


$ 1,055,970,602


$ 1,015,100,467


$ 1,047,768,749

Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

5.55 %


5.72 %


5.73 %


6.11 %


5.76 %


5.78 %


5.90 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

2.70 %


2.66 %


2.66 %


3.03 %


2.44 %


2.76 %


2.43 %


2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets


3 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)









Quarter Ending


Year Ending



December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Net Interest Income

$ 6,696,368


$ 6,748,638


$ 6,876,162


$ 7,719,910


$ 6,424,381


$ 28,041,170


$ 25,258,141

Non-Interest Income

1,179,457


1,423,274


1,312,094


978,170


1,270,301


4,892,996


4,815,284

Total Revenue

$ 7,875,825


$ 8,171,912


$ 8,188,256


$ 8,698,079


$ 7,694,682


$ 32,934,165


$ 30,073,426

Non-Interest Expense

5,614,825


6,327,702


6,351,552


6,020,911


6,468,907


24,315,086


25,138,257

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

71.29 %


77.43 %


77.57 %


69.22 %


84.07 %


73.83 %


83.59 %

4 Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)









Quarter Ending



December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)

89.17 %


90.64 %


90.87 %


91.12 %


91.16 %


Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

29.43 %


24.51 %


22.51 %


22.50 %


21.55 %


Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits (Non-GAAP)

130.31 %


136.91 %


167.83 %


122.33 %


162.14 %


Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

251.78 %


209.14 %


252.65 %


292.23 %


264.35 %


Tangible Common Equity Ratio (Non-GAAP)

7.91 %


8.45 %


7.85 %


7.68 %


7.47 %


Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses

7.76 %


8.27 %


7.64 %


7.50 %


7.27 %


on HTM Securities) (Non-GAAP)












4 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.


5 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)










Quarter Ending


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Shareholder's Equity

$ 84,341,863


$ 87,193,193


$ 84,123,510


$ 83,134,747


$ 81,439,406

Outstanding Shares at End of Period

6,984,013


7,002,103


7,002,103


7,002,103


7,150,055

Tangible Book Value (GAAP)

$ 12.08


$ 12.45


$ 12.01


$ 11.87


$ 11.39

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI)

$ (13,987,641)


$ (14,881,004)


$ (16,657,368)


$ (16,748,443)


$ (18,240,683)

AOCI per share equivalent

(2.00)


(2.13)


(2.38)


(2.39)


(2.55)

Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)

$ 14.08


$ 14.58


$ 14.39


$ 14.26


$ 13.94

Contact:
Scott Clark
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 703-667-4119
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings

© 2026 PR Newswire
