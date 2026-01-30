VolitionRx Limited Announces the Preparation of Reimbursement Submission for its Nu.Q Cancer Assays

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announces the preparation of the reimbursement submission for its Nu.Q® Cancer assays to government agencies in France. The submission will be actively supported by the Hospices Civils de Lyon (HCL), France's second largest university hospital system, and will run in parallel with the previously announced process to achieve clinical certification of the test at HCL.

Professor Léa Payen, Professor in Toxicology and Biochemistry, Claude Bernard University of Lyon I and Hospices Civils de Lyon, France commented:

"We are keen to support the submission of Volition's reimbursement dossier for its Nu.Q® Cancer assays so that we can introduce the test into routine, reimbursed clinical practice in France, through our extensive hospital network, for lung cancer management as soon as possible, hopefully later this year."

"We have worked closely with the Volition team over several years to develop the strong scientific and clinical evidence to support the use of Nu.Q® in the management of cancer patients. Our results indicate that measuring methylated nucleosome biomarker levels with the Nu.Q® test, at Non Small Cell Lung Cancer diagnosis, can provide valuable information about survival, progression-free survival and, crucially, enhance the identification of patients who may benefit from curative care." [1-3]

"Nu.Q® Cancer represents a significant advancement in lung cancer patient management, offering clinicians an additional tool to enhance precision in treatment selection and monitoring. This is a test we plan to use routinely."

Frederic Wuilque, Vice President, Global Products, added:

"With the active support of HCL, we are working towards the submission of our reimbursement dossier before the end of this quarter under the framework of the "Innovative Procedures Outside the Nomenclature" (RIHN-référentiel des actes innovants hors nomenclature). Once the dossier is classified as admissible, we understand that determination of eligibility for reimbursement coverage is mandated to take no more than five months."

"There are approximately 50,000 new lung cancer diagnoses in France each year with five-year prevalence of approximately 65,000 cases, thus the opportunity to provide help throughout patient management process is significant, in France alone[4].

From a commercial perspective, France is just the beginning; the Volition team is actively discussing Nu.Q® Cancer, not only with hospital networks in other countries but also potentially licensing the technology to third party collaborators."

Mr. Gael Forterre, Chief Commercial Officer, Volition concluded:

"We are honored to have the support of our long term collaborator, Hospices Civils de Lyon. Reimbursement is the next step on the path to the first use of Nu.Q® in clinical practice, an exciting prospect which is core to Volition's mission, using our tests to help save lives."

"Reimbursement will be a major milestone for Volition in the commercialization and licensing of Nu.Q® in the human cancer field. Once achieved, we anticipate the introduction into routine clinical use in France by the fourth quarter, 2026."

About Reimbursement

The Innovative Procedures Outside the Nomenclature (RIHN-référentiel des actes innovants hors nomenclature) framework allows for the early and temporary support of innovative procedures. This support is contingent upon the collection of data to facilitate the subsequent evaluation of these procedures by the French National Authority for Health (HAS), with a view to their integration into standard practice. Established by the Direction General for Healthcare (DGOS) as part of the development of innovation in healthcare, the RIHN provides a long-term support mechanism for innovative medical biology and anatomical pathology. Between 2021 and 2025, the DGOS led a reform to revitalize the RIHN and refocus it on innovation.

About Hospices Civils de Lyon (HCL)

The Hospices Civils de Lyon (HCL) are partners of the IHU SEPSIS (ex-PROMETHEUS). They constitute France's second-largest university hospital system (CHU). As a leading public healthcare institution, HCL encompasses 13 hospitals across the Lyon metropolitan area, covering all medical and surgical specialties. With over 23,000 professionals, including 5,000 physicians, HCL carries out missions in patient care, education, and research, in close collaboration with Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 and numerous research institutes. As key contributors to medical innovation and healthcare organization in France, HCL provides high-quality care accessible to all patients. These capabilities are supported by state-of-the-art infrastructures in microbiology, molecular biology, and precision medicine, as well as active participation in clinical research and national surveillance networks.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

