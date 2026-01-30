IES Holdings, Inc.: IES Holdings Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or "IES" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights and Recent Developments

Revenue of $871 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 16% compared with $750 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2025

Operating income of $97.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 31% compared with $74.6 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2025

Net income attributable to IES of $91.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 62% compared with $56.3 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2025, and diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of $4.51 for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $2.72 for the same quarter of fiscal 2025

Adjusted net income attributable to IES (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) of $75.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 38% compared with $54.6 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2025, and diluted adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of $3.71 for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $2.64 for the same quarter of fiscal 2025

Remaining performance obligations, a GAAP measure of future revenue to be recognized from current contracts with customers, of approximately $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2025

Backlog (a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined below) of approximately $2.6 billion as of December 31, 2025

Subsequent to quarter end, completed the acquisition of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. ("Gulf Island"), a leading steel fabricator and service provider for the industrial, energy and government sectors





Overview of Results

"Fiscal 2026 is off to a strong start," said Matt Simmes, President and Chief Executive Officer. "For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we delivered a 16% increase in revenue and a 31% increase in operating income compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Robust demand in key end markets, particularly related to data centers, continued to drive growth in our Communications, Infrastructure Solutions and Commercial & Industrial segments. Our ability to deploy craft labor effectively, support our customers with innovative solutions as they expand, and deliver high quality project execution allowed us to scale effectively and improve operating margins year over year. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we acquired Gulf Island, which adds significant new capacity, skilled labor, and expanded capabilities to our business. This acquisition advances our strategy to further expand our Infrastructure Solutions segment and deepen our role in the building and rebuilding of U.S. infrastructure.

"In our Residential segment, the challenging housing market we faced throughout fiscal 2025 has not yet begun to improve. Housing affordability challenges, availability and cost of insurance, and overall economic uncertainty continue to weigh on consumer demand, resulting in a decrease in Residential revenue and earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with the prior year. Given the challenging market conditions, we have prioritized our plumbing and HVAC expansion plans to focus on those markets where we already have a strong presence in the single-family electrical business. While we expect these current economic challenges to persist in the near term, particularly through the seasonally slower winter season, we remain optimistic about the longer-term outlook for our Residential business."

Our Communications segment's revenue was $351.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $119.0 million or 51% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Continued strong demand in the data center market was the primary driver of the increase, while demand in the distribution center market also continued to grow. The segment's operating income increased to $57.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $28.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting the increase in revenue, successful project execution, and improved margins on projects well-suited to our skilled workforce.

Our Residential segment's revenue was $284.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, a decrease of $35.9 million or 11% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as a result of the continued softness in the housing market. Most home builders have continued to offer incentives to buyers, passing a portion of the cost on to us and other suppliers in the form of price reductions for our services, while some have focused on reducing existing inventory rather than starting new projects. Both of these approaches to addressing the current challenging market conditions have put continued pressure on pricing, resulting in reduced revenue and operating margins in our single-family housing business. In our multi-family business, lower revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with the prior year reflects the impacts of declining backlog in recent years. As a result of these factors, the Residential segment's operating income decreased to $8.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $23.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Our Infrastructure Solutions segment's revenue was $140.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $32.1 million or 30% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by continued strong demand in our custom engineered solutions business, primarily in the data center end market, as well as the continued expansion of our field services offerings. Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $35.6 million, compared with $23.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The year-over-year profit improvement reflects the impact of investments we have made over the last several years to increase capacity to meet increasing demand. Improved pricing and productivity improvements as our newer facilities ramp up production also contributed to the increase in operating income.

Our Commercial & Industrial segment's revenue was $94.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $6.3 million or 7% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2025, while segment operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $9.7 million compared with $7.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 reflect continued solid demand and strong execution in the data center end market, as well as expansion of one of our operations in the Midwest market.

Jeff Gendell, Executive Chairman, commented, "With the strong cash flows generated by our operations over the past several quarters, we have continued to invest aggressively in organic growth. Additionally, we have increased our investment portfolio of marketable securities, which contributed $17 million of unrealized gains during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. We also recognized $4.2 million equity earnings from our equity investment in the CB&I storage solutions business during the quarter. Although these investments can add volatility to our earnings from quarter to quarter, we believe this provides an opportunity to generate returns from our cash while we continue to evaluate opportunities to grow the business through acquisitions and ongoing investment in our core operations."

Capital Allocation; Stock Buyback Plan

"Capital allocation remains a top priority, as we seek to generate strong returns on our operating cash flow," added Tracy McLauchlin, Chief Financial Officer. "We ended the quarter with $88.8 million of cash, no debt, and $169.9 million of marketable securities. We leveraged our strong financial position to purchase Gulf Island in January 2026 for an aggregate equity value of $192.0 million (or approximately $152.0 million net of cash acquired), which we funded with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under our revolving credit facility."

Capital allocation highlights during the first quarter of fiscal 2026 include the following:

We supported the growth of our operating business with $46.6 million in capital expenditures

We used $48.6 million of our excess cash to purchase marketable securities





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Adjustments

This press release includes adjusted net income attributable to IES, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, and backlog, and, in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included herein, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted income from operations before income taxes, each of which is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Management believes that these measures provide useful information to our investors by, in the case of adjusted net income attributable to IES, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted income from operations before income taxes, distinguishing certain nonrecurring events such as litigation settlements, significant expenses associated with leadership changes, or gains or losses from the sale of a business, or noncash events, such as impairment charges or unrealized gains and losses on our investments, or, in the case of backlog, providing a common measurement used in IES's industry, as described further below, and that these measures, when reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, help our investors to better identify underlying trends in the operations of our business and facilitate easier comparisons of our financial performance with prior and future periods and to our peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Remaining performance obligations represent the unrecognized revenue value of our contract commitments. While backlog is not a defined term under GAAP, it is a common measurement used in IES's industry and IES believes this non-GAAP measure enables it to more effectively forecast its future results and better identify future operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. IES's remaining performance obligations are a component of IES's backlog calculation, which also includes signed agreements and letters of intent which we do not have a legal right to enforce prior to work starting. These arrangements are excluded from remaining performance obligations until work begins. IES's methodology for determining backlog may not be comparable to the methodologies used by other companies.

For further details on the Company's financial results, please refer to the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by January 30, 2026, and any amendments thereto.

About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 10,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenues - 871.0 - 749.5 Cost of services 651.0 571.5 Gross profit 220.0 178.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 121.8 103.0 Contingent consideration 0.1 0.4 Loss on sale of assets 0.4 - Operating income 97.7 74.6 Interest and other income (expense): Interest expense (0.5 - (0.5 - Gain on marketable securities 16.9 2.4 Other income, net 1.8 1.2 Income from operations before income taxes and equity method investment income 115.9 77.7 Provision for income taxes (28.4 - (20.0 - Equity method investment income 4.2 - Net income 91.8 57.7 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.4 - (1.4 - Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. - 91.4 - 56.3 Computation of earnings per share: Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. - 91.4 - 56.3 Increase in noncontrolling interest (0.4 - (1.1 - Net income attributable to common stockholders of IES Holdings, Inc. - 91.0 - 55.2 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic - 4.58 - 2.76 Diluted - 4.51 - 2.72 Shares used in the computation of earnings per share: Basic (in thousands) 19,887 19,990 Diluted (in thousands) 20,173 20,246

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. - 91.4 - 56.3 Gain on marketable securities (16.9 - (2.3 - Equity method investment income (1) (4.2 - - Provision for income taxes 28.4 20.0 Adjusted income from operations before income taxes 98.6 74.0 Adjusted tax expense (2) (23.4 - (19.4 - Adjusted net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. 75.2 54.6 Adjustments for computation of earnings per share: Increase in noncontrolling interest (0.4 - (1.1 - Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders - 74.8 - 53.5 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic - 3.76 - 2.67 Diluted - 3.71 - 2.64 Shares used in the computation of earnings per share: Basic (in thousands) 19,887 19,990 Diluted (in thousands) 20,173 20,246 (1) Represents unrealized gains recorded by our equity investment, Jett Texas Company LLC, related to its investment in the CB&I storage solutions business.

(2) Adjusted for the tax impact of adjustments to pretax income above.

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)



December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents - 88.8 - 127.2 Marketable securities 169.9 104.6 Accounts receivable: Trade, net of allowance 524.4 552.2 Retainage 104.5 99.9 Inventories 110.4 111.5 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 85.8 69.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25.9 20.9 Total current assets 1,109.8 1,085.5 Property and equipment, net 220.3 183.2 Goodwill 107.8 107.8 Intangible assets, net 38.2 41.6 Investments 63.9 59.7 Deferred tax assets 14.3 16.1 Operating right of use assets 91.4 88.4 Other non-current assets 12.7 13.3 Total assets - 1,658.4 - 1,595.7 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 403.0 - 456.6 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 212.6 176.8 Total current liabilities 615.6 633.4 Operating long-term lease liabilities 65.8 62.0 Other tax liabilities 6.8 6.8 Other non-current liabilities 5.0 5.5 Total liabilities 693.2 707.7 Noncontrolling interest 4.1 4.0 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - - Common stock 0.2 0.2 Treasury stock, at cost (138.4 - (127.8 - Additional paid-in capital 207.4 210.7 Retained earnings 891.8 800.8 Total stockholders' equity 961.1 884.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,658.4 - 1,595.7

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income - 91.8 - 57.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Bad debt expense 0.2 0.2 Deferred financing cost amortization 0.2 0.1 Depreciation and amortization 12.7 11.1 Loss on sale of assets 0.3 - Non-cash compensation expense 3.8 2.0 Deferred income tax and other non-cash tax adjustments, net 1.9 0.2 Unrealized gain on marketable securities (17.0 - (2.3 - Equity method investment income (4.2 - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Marketable securities (48.3 - (15.7 - Accounts receivable 27.6 10.6 Inventories 1.1 (2.6 - Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings (16.6 - 0.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9.6 - (4.8 - Other non-current assets 0.4 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (52.2 - (31.5 - Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 35.9 11.4 Other non-current liabilities (0.1 - 0.3 Net cash provided by operating activities 27.7 37.3 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (46.6 - (13.2 - Proceeds from sale of assets 0.4 0.2 Cash paid in conjunction with business combinations, net of cash acquired - (0.5 - Purchases of equity investments - (44.9 - Net cash used in investing activities (46.2 - (58.4 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings of debt - 781.2 Repayments of debt - (781.2 - Cash paid for finance leases (1.4 - (0.9 - Distribution to noncontrolling interest (0.7 - (4.0 - Purchase of treasury stock (17.7 - (15.7 - Net cash used in financing activities (19.8 - (20.6 - NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (38.3 - (41.7 - CASH and CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 127.2 100.8 CASH and CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period - 88.8 - 59.1

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenues Communications - 351.9 - 232.9 Residential 284.1 320.0 Infrastructure Solutions 140.2 108.1 Commercial & Industrial 94.8 88.5 Total revenue - 871.0 - 749.5 Operating income (loss) Communications - 57.4 - 28.6 Residential 8.9 23.8 Infrastructure Solutions 35.6 23.3 Commercial & Industrial 9.7 7.1 Corporate (13.9 - (8.2 - Total operating income - 97.7 - 74.6

IES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. - 91.4 - 56.3 Equity method investment income (4.2 - - Provision for income taxes 28.4 20.0 Interest expense 0.5 0.5 Gain on marketable securities (16.9 - (2.4 - Other income, net (1.8 - (1.2 - Depreciation and amortization 12.7 11.1 EBITDA - 110.1 - 84.3 Non-cash equity compensation expense 3.7 2.0 Adjusted EBITDA - 113.8 - 86.3