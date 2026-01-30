Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Large Width of Semi Massive Zinc, Silver and Gold Bearing Sulphides Intersected on Globex Royalty Property

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards a recent announcement by TomaGold Corporation (LOT-TSXV, TOGOF-OTCPK) of drill results from two holes completed on the Berrigan Property located west of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec upon which Globex retains a two percent (2%) Gross Metal Royalty

Tomagold Gold Corporation has reported results from holes TOM-25-015 and TOM-25-014 as follows:

Drill hole TOM-25-015 (from 451.20 m): 0.82 g/t Au, 3.21 g/t Ag and 1.97% Zn over 98.5 m



Including: 4.69 g/t Au, 18.8 g/t Ag and 4.78% Zn over 4.90 m Including: 0.90 g/t Au, 3.48 g/t Ag and 3.12% Zn over 49.35 m Including: 1.34 g/t Au, 5.91 g/t Ag and 4.12% Zn over 14.60 m 0.88 g/t Au, 3.85 g/t Ag and 5.82% Zn and 1.63 g/t Au, 5.26 g/t Ag and 7.43% Zn over 6.20 m.

(from 451.20 m): Drill hole TOM-25-015 confirms the discovery of a new major semi-massive sulfide zone , named Berrigan Deep , which remains open at depth

, named , which remains Drill hole TOM-25-014 (from 185 m): 4.94 g/t Au, 56.44 g/t Ag and 4.55% Zn over 2.10 m

For more details, shareholders may access the Tomagold press release by clicking here.

Tomagold states that "Drill hole TOM-25-015 is truly transforming the Berrigan Mine project and highlights a new semi-massive sulfide zone that extends at depth beneath the known zones. This very encouraging result suggests the presence of a large mineralized system that remains open at depth."

The drill holes contain significant secondary mineralization consisting of silver and gold. The table below provides the breakdown of individual assays.

Results from drill holes TOM-025-014 and TOM-025-015 on the Berrigan Mine project

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(ppm) Zn

- TOM-25-014 185.00 187.10 2.10 4.94 56.44 545 4.55 238.70 239.85 1.15 2.63 22.20 1590 10.40 251.20 252.60 1.40 7.44 37.30 552 8.04 405.30 406.70 1.40 1.13 13.15 655 9.25 423.30 426.30 3.00 0.07 5.45 493 1.57 451.50 457.50 6.00 0.08 3.45 77 0.79 TOM-25-015 132.55 141.00 8.45 0.51 5.51 338 1.66 155.70 157.70 2.00 4.66 26.90 684 10.28 182.10 202.20 20.10 0.36 3.20 265 0.77 451.20 549.70 98.50 0.82 3.21 386 1.97 including 452.20 457.10 4.90 4.69 18.80 2897 4.79 and including 500.35 549.70 49.35 0.90 3.48 310 3.12 Including 521.00 535.60 14.60 1.34 5.91 420 4.11 Including 537.85 541.10 3.25 0.88 3.85 529 5.82 Including 542.00 548.20 6.20 1.63 5.26 511 7.43

Note:

The reported widths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be approximately 80%-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.





Drill Hole TOM-25-015: A Major Discovery at Depth





This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

