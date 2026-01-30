Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Tradegate
30.01.26 | 17:23
1,520 Euro
-3,18 % -0,050
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4901,51517:31
1,5001,52017:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 14:42 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Large Width of Semi Massive Zinc, Silver and Gold Bearing Sulphides Intersected on Globex Royalty Property

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards a recent announcement by TomaGold Corporation (LOT-TSXV, TOGOF-OTCPK) of drill results from two holes completed on the Berrigan Property located west of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec upon which Globex retains a two percent (2%) Gross Metal Royalty

Tomagold Gold Corporation has reported results from holes TOM-25-015 and TOM-25-014 as follows:

  • Drill hole TOM-25-015 (from 451.20 m): 0.82 g/t Au, 3.21 g/t Ag and 1.97% Zn over 98.5 m
    • Including: 4.69 g/t Au, 18.8 g/t Ag and 4.78% Zn over 4.90 m
    • Including: 0.90 g/t Au, 3.48 g/t Ag and 3.12% Zn over 49.35 m
    • Including: 1.34 g/t Au, 5.91 g/t Ag and 4.12% Zn over 14.60 m 0.88 g/t Au, 3.85 g/t Ag and 5.82% Zn and 1.63 g/t Au, 5.26 g/t Ag and 7.43% Zn over 6.20 m.
  • Drill hole TOM-25-015 confirms the discovery of a new major semi-massive sulfide zone, named Berrigan Deep, which remains open at depth
  • Drill hole TOM-25-014 (from 185 m): 4.94 g/t Au, 56.44 g/t Ag and 4.55% Zn over 2.10 m

For more details, shareholders may access the Tomagold press release by clicking here.

Tomagold states that "Drill hole TOM-25-015 is truly transforming the Berrigan Mine project and highlights a new semi-massive sulfide zone that extends at depth beneath the known zones. This very encouraging result suggests the presence of a large mineralized system that remains open at depth."

The drill holes contain significant secondary mineralization consisting of silver and gold. The table below provides the breakdown of individual assays.

Results from drill holes TOM-025-014 and TOM-025-015 on the Berrigan Mine project

Hole IDFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Length
(m)		Au
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)		Cu
(ppm)		Zn
-
TOM-25-014185.00187.102.104.9456.445454.55
238.70239.851.152.6322.20159010.40
251.20252.601.407.4437.305528.04
405.30406.701.401.1313.156559.25
423.30426.303.000.075.454931.57
451.50457.506.000.083.45770.79
TOM-25-015132.55141.008.450.515.513381.66
155.70157.702.004.6626.9068410.28
182.10202.2020.100.363.202650.77
451.20549.7098.500.823.213861.97
including452.20457.104.904.6918.8028974.79
and including500.35549.7049.350.903.483103.12
Including521.00535.6014.601.345.914204.11
Including537.85541.103.250.883.855295.82
Including542.00548.206.201.635.265117.43

Note:

  • The reported widths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be approximately 80%-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.

Drill Hole TOM-25-015: A Major Discovery at Depth

Drill Hole TOM-25-015: A Major Discovery at Depth

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
Executive Chairman & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
120 Carlton Street, Unit 219
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0f4ebc9-c7bc-4d28-bd81-9dd3fbd72a0d


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.