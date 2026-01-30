NSFOCUS is recognized as a 'Stars Companies' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSFOCUS is transforming the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security landscape by delivering automated solutions, has been recognized as a 'Stars Companies' in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market space on MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. NSFOCUS offers a comprehensive suite of DDoS Protection products designed to safeguard enterprises, telecom carriers, and critical infrastructure from increasingly sophisticated distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Leveraging AI-driven traffic analytics, behavioral modeling, and global threat intelligence, these solutions provide real-time detection and automated mitigation of volumetric, protocol, and application-layer attacks with minimal impact on legitimate users. The hybrid architecture, combining on-premises appliances with cloud-based scrubbing centers, ensures scalable, carrier-grade protection across enterprise and multi-cloud environments. Advanced features such as adaptive rate limiting, protocol anomaly analysis, and bot filtering enhance accuracy and maintain service continuity under high-traffic scenarios.

Centralized management and detailed analytics give organizations actionable insights, comprehensive reporting, and granular control over mitigation policies. Backed by continuous research and global threat intelligence, NSFOCUS's products adapt rapidly to emerging threats, ensuring organizations stay ahead of the evolving DDoS landscape. Trusted worldwide, NSFOCUS delivers resilience, high performance, and business continuity, positioning its DDoS Protection solutions as an essential component of modern cybersecurity strategies.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

